Why Space Heaters Are Best to Reduce Electricity Costs?

When it comes to choosing the right space heater, there are several factors that you should consider, including size, energy efficiency, and portability. These factors can greatly impact your decision. For instance, if you are concerned about your electricity bill, you can purchase a space heater or a portable model which is an environment-free option for you.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNET

4 Cheaper Solar Energy Options to Use at Home

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Along with most everything else, solar prices increased in recent months, even if they're still much cheaper than they were a decade ago. Come 2023, the Inflation Reduction Act can save you money on energy efficiency upgrades and it already boosted the solar tax credit to 30%. But if you can't quite swing the cost of rooftop solar right now, there are other (cheaper!) ways to start using solar power right now. They won't save as much in the long term as rooftop solar panels, but they do shift some of your energy use to a renewable source.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Heliene adds 420 MW U.S. solar panel assembly line

PV panel assembler Heliene announced the opening of a 420 MW plant in Minnesota, adding to the Canadian company’s existing 150 MW operation in the state. The facility is set to assemble monofacial and bifacial panels with half-cut cells. Following the hiring of 60 additional worker for the new...
MINNESOTA STATE
Consumer Reports.org

Can Using Gas With 15 Percent Ethanol Damage Your Car?

You might have noticed that some gas stations occasionally offer specials on unleaded 88 octane gas—also known as E15—which contains 15 percent ethanol. Ethanol is an alcohol that’s derived from corn. The advantages are it’s sustainable and burns cleaner than fuels that are purely petroleum-based. The disadvantages are you might get lower fuel economy and a recent study has shown that the land-use aspects of growing corn are carbon-intensive. Should you use this gas instead of regular 87 octane or does the potential to cause damage to your car’s system outweigh the savings at the pump?
ScienceAlert

Scientists Transformed Pure Water Into a Metal, And There's Footage

Pure water is an almost perfect insulator. Yes, water found in nature conducts electricity – but that's because of the impurities therein, which dissolve into free ions that allow an electric current to flow. Pure water only becomes "metallic" – electronically conductive – at extremely high pressures, beyond our current abilities to produce in a lab.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Mango Power unveils home and portable battery system

Startup Mango Power recently unveiled a 3.5 kWh battery system that can be used to meet both home backup needs and portable power requirements. The system can be expanded up to 14 kWh. Up to two standalone or expanded units can be connected to further increase the total capacity to...
Phys.org

A plan to power a lunar colony solely through solar energy without energy storage

NASA and several other national space agencies have recently revived their lunar colonization programs. One of the key factors that needs to be solved is how to power such a colony. Can uninterrupted solar power feasibly be realized without energy storage? On Earth, providing 100% of electricity demand 100% of the time solely from renewables, but without energy storage, is unfeasible.
OHIO STATE
electrek.co

Add two 320W 24V solar panels to your roof for $655 (Save $122) in New Green Deals

Are you looking for a way to either supplement your home’s power or run your entire off-grid setup? Well, today’s New Green Deals is perfect for that as it delivers two 320W 24V solar panels to your door for $655. Down from $777, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen so far this year and provides ample power to run your off-grid lifestyle or just be used in addition to your home’s current setup. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
CNET

The Sono Sion Solar Car Is Coming to the US, Here's What It Will Do

This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. German carmaker Sono says its Sion solar electric car will be coming to the US, prompting...
msn.com

What Temperature to Set The Thermostat in Winter

If you and your family members squabble over the thermostat in the wintertime, it might help to know that there are actually official recommendations for the most comfortable, energy-efficient winter thermostat settings. And turning your thermostat down by seven to 10 degrees when the house is empty can save you as much as 10 percent on your annual heating bill.
CNET

Community Solar: Get Solar Power for Your Home Without Rooftop Panels

In 2021, over half a million residential solar projects were installed in the United States, the most ever. In 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act locked in an increased tax credit for solar projects (and incentives for other energy efficiency projects). Industry groups project 13% of American houses would have solar panels by 2030.
UTAH STATE
fordauthority.com

Ford Essex Engine Plant Gets New Battery Energy Storage System

As Ford Authority reported earlier this year, Ford is aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions from its U.S.-based plants by 50 percent by 2030, and the automaker recently announced that it will partner with DTE Energy to move to 100 percent carbon-free energy in its Michigan-based manufacturing efforts by 2025. However, The Blue Oval’s efforts to clean up its plants isn’t just limited to the U.S., as the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa is running on 35 percent solar power. Now, the Ford Essex Engine plant in Canada is also getting a new battery energy storage system in an effort to cut costs and make the power grid more sustainable, according to Business Wire.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Solar tiles connected to an air heat pump

Germany’s Paxos has partnered with the TH Köln University of Applied Sciences to develop a solar roof tile that could be used to generate electricity and heat at the same time. The photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) tile’s appearance barely differs from conventional roof tiles, which could make them attractive for...

