Read full article on original website
Related
Five-Star '24 QB Julian Sayin locks in commitment date
Carlsbad (Calif.) signal caller Julian Sayin will announce his college choice later this week. Sayin has had a final three, Alabama, Georgia and LSU, for some time now and we though his decision might come anytime. That time will be this Wednesday. “I’m going to announce on ESPN this Wednesday...
How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Football at No. 15 LSU
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Tigers
Wiltfong Whiparound: LSU making a push for top five recruiting class
LSU is sitting on the 247Sports Composite's No. 7 recruiting class, the first full cycle for head coach Brian Kelly and the staff down in Baton Rouge. Could this be a top five haul when all said and done?. Kelly and the Tigers are in on several blue-chippers and in...
Alabama Football: Unfriendly Tiger Stadium a Crimson Tide comfort zone
Any Alabama football fan who has been to Tiger Stadium knows the game environment is different than anywhere else. Calling it unfriendly is an understatement. Hostile is even too mild a word. And on Saturday nights Tiger Stadium earns its other name – Death Valley. The second name goes back to 1959, replacing an earlier moniker, Deaf Valley.
WWL-TV
Tigers, Green Wave each move up in AP poll
NEW ORLEANS — Oh for this to be the season college football expanded to 12 teams in the playoff. Alas, that isn't the case, but, were it so, both Tulane and LSU would be in the hunt. LSU is ranked 15th and Tulane 23rd, both up a couple of...
Ole Miss advances to quarterfinals of SEC Soccer Tournament
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The three-time SEC Goalkeeper of the Year showed why she is the best to ever do it Sunday afternoon as Ole Miss (9-6-4) shut out LSU (9-3-7) in a match that was decided on penalty kicks. Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense kept the Tigers off the board through regulation, two overtime periods, and three rounds of penalty kicks to advance to the quarterfinals.
thecomeback.com
Wild women’s soccer fight goes viral, three players ejected
The Ole Miss Rebels and the LSU Tigers women’s soccer teams played an incredible and competitive SEC Tournament women’s soccer match on Sunday afternoon as the match between the two rivals was decided in penalty kicks after the two teams were tied 0-0 after regulation and two overtime periods.
Alabama Football After The Calm
After eight consecutive games, Alabama has arrived at its most common bye week, the open date. As has been most common in the Nick Saban Era at Bama, the opponent next week – Saturday, Nov. 5 – will be LSU. Kickoff in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge is at 6 p.m. CDT (the final day of Daylight Savings Time this year) with ESPN televising.
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 9
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The regular season of high school football is drawing to a close but it’s not over yet, so teams still have a chance to make a playoff push.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
stmarynow.com
Boat racing returns to Russo's Landing
Deep South Racing Association drag boat races return to Russo's Landing in Morgan City this weekend. Races compete in 11 classes. Racing continues until 6 p.m. Saturday and resumes at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Review/Bill Decker.
brproud.com
Weather Alert: Saturday severe threat updates
Update as of 3 p.m. – Tornado Watch has been cancelled for Southeast Louisiana. Current radar shows a line of scattered showers and storms over the area. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the region in the late morning into the afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a marginal risk (1/5) over the Baton Rouge area and a slight risk (2/5) near and east of the I-55 corridor from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. The threat has shifted to the east from yesterday. It will take some time for storms to get strong and by then, the line will begin to push east of our area.
bestofswla.com
They Needed A Bigger Net
A number of residents of the Lake Area and Cameron Parish marveled at recent photos released by the Coastal Conservation Association that showed an enormous untethered net that was packed full of fish and floating abandoned off the Cameron Coast. The photos were taken off Holly Beach. The CCA estimated...
KTLO
Louisiana man reported missing at Buffalo River
Clinton Smith (Photo courtesy of National Park Service) Authorities have been searching for two days for a Louisiana man reported missing at the Buffalo National River. Sixty-seven-year-old Clinton Smith of Baton Rouge reportedly did not return from a planned hike Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow Trail in Newton County. According to...
worldatlas.com
6 Most Beautiful Towns in Louisiana
The history, illustrious culinary traditions, and unique character of Louisiana are captured in its little communities — for a fraction of the cost and without the crowds. Visitors frequently picture New Orleans first when they think about Louisiana. Some urban areas in Louisiana have a multicultural, multilingual heritage and are regarded as exceptional in the United States because they have been so heavily influenced by a blend of 18th century French, Saint Dominican, Spanish, French Canadian, Acadian, Native American, and West African cultures. Towns and small cities, however, are where Louisiana's heart and soul are found.
an17.com
THREE: Stirling announces three new tenants at Hammond Square
HAMMOND --- Stirling Properties announces the arrival of Buff City Soap, Crumbl Cookies, and Marble Slab Creamery at Hammond Square shopping center. Buff City Soap specializes in plant-based soaps, handmade daily in each shop’s “Soap Makery”. They produce customizable bath bombs, laundry soaps, shaving bars, beard oils, body butters, handsoaps and more. Buff City Soap was founded in 2013 and now has more than 200 stores across 31 states. Buff City Soap is planning to open in the 4th Quarter of 2022 at Hammond Square.
wbrz.com
Man struck and killed overnight while crossing Nicholson Drive near Tigerland
BATON ROUGE - A man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a street near Tigerland late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive, near LSU's campus. Police...
theadvocate.com
Two schoolteachers take center stage in 3-person District 3 Baton Rouge school board race
Two schoolteachers who grew up in Baton Rouge and a mother who moved here after Hurricane Katrina are vying to land the open District 3 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. They are seeking to replace Tramelle Howard, who's opted not to run for reelection. The election...
Breaux Bridge to add retail along I-10
Breaux Bridge City Government and St. Martin Economic Development are partnering with a leading development firm in search of retail partnerships to place along I-10.
theadvocate.com
How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart
It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
247Sports
57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0