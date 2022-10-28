ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

101.5 WPDH

Popular Poughkeepsie Ice Cream Shop to Stay Open Year Round

I never thought of myself as the business owner type, but if I was going to own a business I would want it to be one that makes people happy. Like a cool home shop or a toy store. Or how about an ice cream shop? That’s a business that makes people really happy. That's exactly how the folks at Ally's Ice Cream & Grill Cafe on Overlook Road in Poughkeepsie feel.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Booze, Bricks & Rides: LEGOLAND to Host Adults-Only Night

If you're an adult who's always wanted to check out the LEGOLAND theme park in Goshen without all those annoying kids around, here's your chance. Since opening in May of 2021, LEGOLAND has become an extremely popular family destination. The Goshen theme park features rides and activities aimed at children aged 2 to 12. Over the past two years my 11-year-old son has loved spending time at the park and we've made full use of our season passes. But during our last visit it became clear that he's beginning to age out of the experience, which is a shame because I think I've had even more fun at the park than he has.
GOSHEN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving

Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.
ROSENDALE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge Record Show at The Wherehouse in Newburgh

Even in this digital age, I’m happy to see a renewed interest in vinyl record albums. For some of us, the interest was always there, but I was afraid that the music lovers of the 21st century wouldn’t even know what a vinyl album was. And now you can buy not only albums but state-of-the-art turntables, too. There’s just something about vinyl…
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

National organization says Newburgh’s Downing Park is ‘at risk’

NEWBURGH – The Cultural Landscape Foundation has issued a report looking at “threatened and at-risk landscapes” across the country and Newburgh’s Andrew Jackson Downing Park is among them. The 35-acre park, which opened on July 4, 1897, faces “chronic underfunding resulting in long-lasting deterioration,” the Washington,...
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homelessness crisis. According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers are homeless. I don't get out to this area very often but there always seems to be several RVs camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY
Daily Voice

$313K LOTTO Ticket Sold At Store In Newburgh

With all eyes focused on the growing Powerball jackpot that's now hit $1 billion, someone in the Hudson Valley managed to win big by picking five correct numbers in the LOTTO game. The lucky winner, who purchased the ticket in Orange County, may not have won the $8 million grand...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Beware, Police Say Wappinger Man Dismantled Cars at Fall Festival

The last thing you'd expect to happen during a local festival is for your car to be taken apart by thieves, but that's what police say happened and could happen again. Fall is the most popular time of year to visit the Hudson Valley. People looking to peep at the foliage, pick apples and pumpkins or just get away from the hustle and bustle of the city flock to the region every October. Countless festivals and fall activities are scheduled every weekend throughout the month, attracting tourists as well as local residents.
RHINEBECK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished

I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
MIDDLETOWN, NY

