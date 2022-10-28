Read full article on original website
‘Mock’s Morbid Mansion’ offers free Halloween fun for families in Montgomery
From talking wizards to dragons, Nicholas Mock has transformed his front lawn into a spectacular Halloween display in Montgomery.
Popular Poughkeepsie Ice Cream Shop to Stay Open Year Round
I never thought of myself as the business owner type, but if I was going to own a business I would want it to be one that makes people happy. Like a cool home shop or a toy store. Or how about an ice cream shop? That’s a business that makes people really happy. That's exactly how the folks at Ally's Ice Cream & Grill Cafe on Overlook Road in Poughkeepsie feel.
Does the Holiday Season Kill? Dutchess County Issues Statement
Happy Halloween! I've had a blast this weekend dressing up and hanging with friends. My girlfriend and I went as Captain Jack Sparrow and Elizabeth Swann from Pirates of the Caribbean, and we looked great if I do say so myself. Tonight, I'll be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, and I may go out after the crowds die down.
Booze, Bricks & Rides: LEGOLAND to Host Adults-Only Night
If you're an adult who's always wanted to check out the LEGOLAND theme park in Goshen without all those annoying kids around, here's your chance. Since opening in May of 2021, LEGOLAND has become an extremely popular family destination. The Goshen theme park features rides and activities aimed at children aged 2 to 12. Over the past two years my 11-year-old son has loved spending time at the park and we've made full use of our season passes. But during our last visit it became clear that he's beginning to age out of the experience, which is a shame because I think I've had even more fun at the park than he has.
It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving
Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.
Huge Record Show at The Wherehouse in Newburgh
Even in this digital age, I’m happy to see a renewed interest in vinyl record albums. For some of us, the interest was always there, but I was afraid that the music lovers of the 21st century wouldn’t even know what a vinyl album was. And now you can buy not only albums but state-of-the-art turntables, too. There’s just something about vinyl…
Fishkill Food Pantry to hold Great Give Back 5K event
The 5K walk-run event will start at 8 a.m. on the rail trail in East Fishkill near Van Wyck Lane.
Poughkeepsie, NY Bars Serve Up ‘Angel Shot’ Keeping Women Safe
We've seen it too many times and heard about it in the news, about how a night out on the town takes a dangerous and traumatic turn. RAINN reports that "every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted." They add that while progress is being made every day "only 25 out of every 1,000 rapists will end up in prison."
Mid-Hudson News Network
National organization says Newburgh’s Downing Park is ‘at risk’
NEWBURGH – The Cultural Landscape Foundation has issued a report looking at “threatened and at-risk landscapes” across the country and Newburgh’s Andrew Jackson Downing Park is among them. The 35-acre park, which opened on July 4, 1897, faces “chronic underfunding resulting in long-lasting deterioration,” the Washington,...
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?
New York State is experiencing a homelessness crisis. According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers are homeless. I don't get out to this area very often but there always seems to be several RVs camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
$313K LOTTO Ticket Sold At Store In Newburgh
With all eyes focused on the growing Powerball jackpot that's now hit $1 billion, someone in the Hudson Valley managed to win big by picking five correct numbers in the LOTTO game. The lucky winner, who purchased the ticket in Orange County, may not have won the $8 million grand...
Beware, Police Say Wappinger Man Dismantled Cars at Fall Festival
The last thing you'd expect to happen during a local festival is for your car to be taken apart by thieves, but that's what police say happened and could happen again. Fall is the most popular time of year to visit the Hudson Valley. People looking to peep at the foliage, pick apples and pumpkins or just get away from the hustle and bustle of the city flock to the region every October. Countless festivals and fall activities are scheduled every weekend throughout the month, attracting tourists as well as local residents.
Spectacular Rhinebeck Restaurant Reveals New Outdoor Dining Plan
We can't always find something good that came out of the pandemic but one thing I believe that changed for the better was people's willingness to enjoy a meal outdoors and our favorite Hudson Valley restaurants being able to make that happen. I think that a lot of people thought...
Halloween curfew begins tonight in New Windsor
Trick-or-treaters in New Windsor will have to keep an eye on the time starting tonight.
focusmediausa.com
From Jamaica to Poughkeepsie: Project Designer Dwayne Hibbert Joins Tinkelman Architecture
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (Oct. 31, 2022) – Dwayne Hibbert, a project designer who has gained a broad range of experience at firms in Jamaica, on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley, has joined Tinkelman Architecture as a project designer. Hibbert began his career in Kingston, Jamaica, where is a...
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished
I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of October 31
You might assume that winter is the most dangerous time of year to drive, and you wouldn’t be entirely wrong; however, more crashes happen in the fall than in the winter because more cars are on the roads in the fall. For a largely rural/suburban county like Dutchess, the...
New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large
A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose. Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home. Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County,...
$730k lottery ticket sold in Hudson Valley
One second-prize ticket for the October 29 New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Newburgh, New York Lottery officials announced Monday morning.
Deer rescued from backyard pool by Warwick firefighters
The deer somehow squeezed her way into the corner of the liner of the pool.
