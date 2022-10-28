ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

Ethereum sets record ETH short liquidations, wiping out $500 million in 2 days

Ether (ETH) is setting liquidation records this week as a comparatively modest price uptick reveals how bearish the market has become. Data from on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant confirmed that United States dollar-denominated short liquidations hit a new all-time high on Oct. 25. Two days, half a billion dollars of ETH...
ambcrypto.com

Is Bitcoin still ‘worth buying’ as it sheds some of its gains

Since it reclaimed its psychological $20,000 price mark a few days ago, Bitcoin’s [BTC] price went ahead to touch highs that were last touched several weeks ago. According to data from Santiment, the leading coin traded for as high as $20,770 during trading sessions on 26 October. However, as...
coinjournal.net

CHZ rallies by 12% today after ChilizX added Fan Token Logos

CHZ is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap after adding more than 12% to its value today. The cryptocurrency market is starting the week in a negative fashion. The total crypto market cap stands at $1 trillion, down by more than 1% in the last 24 hours.
trading-education.com

Top 5 Cryptocurrencies Worth Investing For 100x Gains By The End Of 2023

Top 5 Cryptocurrencies Worth Investing For 100x Gains By The End Of 2023 - Our Picks. Looking to invest in crypto with massive gains? Here are 5 cryptocurrencies worth investing in for 100x gains. Binance Coin -The coin that outshined two of the biggest cryptos. Bitcoin - One of the...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock

New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
NASDAQ

3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market

The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
bitcoinist.com

Ripple Reports Key Milestones In Q3 – What You Need To Know

Ripple Labs has published its third quarter report. In addition to numerous advances in development and adoption, two bits of information are particularly interesting for XRP investors. The first figure was hailed a major milestone by Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse on Twitter. For the first time in the history,...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin hits new 6-week high as Ethereum liquidates $240M more shorts

Bitcoin (BTC) attempted to retake $21,000 on Oct. 29 as weekend trading began on a strong footing. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it rebounded overnight to local highs of $21,078 on Bitstamp — enough to clinch new six-week highs. The pair had seen a...
u.today

OSMO Price Skyrockets 33% on Major Listing with ATOM Surging Too

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com

Best crypto under $1 to buy in November

Cryptocurrencies bounced again this week after spending a number of weeks in a consolidation section. Most cash, together with Bitcoin, Ethereum, MATIC, and Chainlink jumped by greater than 5%. Since there was no main crypto news, this rally was principally due to macro components as buyers priced in a Fed pivot. Listed here are the very best crypto underneath $1 to purchase or commerce in November.
u.today

Ripple CTO Claims XRP Is Performing in Line with Bitcoin and Ethereum

David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has defended XRP’s price performance in a recent tweet. After a disgruntled investor called the cryptocurrency’s price “a disgrace,” Schwartz explained that the Ripple-affiliated token is actually performing in line with other major cryptocurrencies. The Ripple executive has noted...
coinjournal.net

What is Wrapped Bitcoin, and why should you be interested?

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token representing Bitcoin that can be swapped with BTC on a 1:1 basis. The digital asset was created to allow Ethereum developers to use Bitcoin in the blockchain (Ethereum). By doing so, it combines the best of both networks, the liquidity of BTC, and the decentralised application support of Ethereum.
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Predicts Strong Rally for One Ethereum-Based Token, Says Altcoin Markets Gearing Up for Bounce

The analyst who accurately called the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bull market last year is predicting a considerable rally for one Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 640,900 Twitter followers that decentralized oracle Chainlink (LINK) has one of the best-looking charts on a high timeframe perspective.
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 14,267%, XRP Accounts Nearing 4.35 Million, Robinhood Enables XLM, XTZ and AAVE Transfers: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu burn rate spikes 14,267%, price recovers. Shibburn’s data from yesterday demonstrated a huge burn rate spike by 14,267%, with the number of destroyed tokens not massive. According to Shibburn, around 14.07 million tokens — worth roughly $155 at that time — were sent to dead wallets. Meanwhile, SHIB’s market cap has also touched the $6 billion mark for the first time in 17 days. At the same time, the meme coin’s price saw a 7% surge to $0.000011, which followed after Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp listed it for customers in the U.S. At the moment of writing, however, SHIB lost its gains and is changing hands at $0.00001071.

