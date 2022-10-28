Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum sets record ETH short liquidations, wiping out $500 million in 2 days
Ether (ETH) is setting liquidation records this week as a comparatively modest price uptick reveals how bearish the market has become. Data from on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant confirmed that United States dollar-denominated short liquidations hit a new all-time high on Oct. 25. Two days, half a billion dollars of ETH...
u.today
Ripple Reaches “Huge Milestone” as It Now Holds Less Than Half of Total XRP Supply
In its recently published Q3 report, Ripple has revealed that it now holds less than half of the total supply of the XRP cryptocurrency for the first time ever. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse described this event as a “huge milestone” for the company, adding that it is clear that XRP has “real utility.”
ambcrypto.com
Is Bitcoin still ‘worth buying’ as it sheds some of its gains
Since it reclaimed its psychological $20,000 price mark a few days ago, Bitcoin’s [BTC] price went ahead to touch highs that were last touched several weeks ago. According to data from Santiment, the leading coin traded for as high as $20,770 during trading sessions on 26 October. However, as...
coinjournal.net
CHZ rallies by 12% today after ChilizX added Fan Token Logos
CHZ is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap after adding more than 12% to its value today. The cryptocurrency market is starting the week in a negative fashion. The total crypto market cap stands at $1 trillion, down by more than 1% in the last 24 hours.
trading-education.com
Top 5 Cryptocurrencies Worth Investing For 100x Gains By The End Of 2023
Top 5 Cryptocurrencies Worth Investing For 100x Gains By The End Of 2023 - Our Picks. Looking to invest in crypto with massive gains? Here are 5 cryptocurrencies worth investing in for 100x gains. Binance Coin -The coin that outshined two of the biggest cryptos. Bitcoin - One of the...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
NASDAQ
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
bitcoinist.com
Ripple Reports Key Milestones In Q3 – What You Need To Know
Ripple Labs has published its third quarter report. In addition to numerous advances in development and adoption, two bits of information are particularly interesting for XRP investors. The first figure was hailed a major milestone by Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse on Twitter. For the first time in the history,...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin hits new 6-week high as Ethereum liquidates $240M more shorts
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted to retake $21,000 on Oct. 29 as weekend trading began on a strong footing. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it rebounded overnight to local highs of $21,078 on Bitstamp — enough to clinch new six-week highs. The pair had seen a...
u.today
OSMO Price Skyrockets 33% on Major Listing with ATOM Surging Too
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com
Best crypto under $1 to buy in November
Cryptocurrencies bounced again this week after spending a number of weeks in a consolidation section. Most cash, together with Bitcoin, Ethereum, MATIC, and Chainlink jumped by greater than 5%. Since there was no main crypto news, this rally was principally due to macro components as buyers priced in a Fed pivot. Listed here are the very best crypto underneath $1 to purchase or commerce in November.
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
u.today
Ripple CTO Claims XRP Is Performing in Line with Bitcoin and Ethereum
David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has defended XRP’s price performance in a recent tweet. After a disgruntled investor called the cryptocurrency’s price “a disgrace,” Schwartz explained that the Ripple-affiliated token is actually performing in line with other major cryptocurrencies. The Ripple executive has noted...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Whales Who Bought 1 Month Ago Hold Strong Despite Chance To Take Profit
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin whales who bought around one month ago have continued to hold strong despite the price surge providing them with a chance to take some profit. Bitcoin 1 Month To 3 Month Old Supply Has Been Rising In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst...
Business Insider
Meta spent $45 billion on stock buybacks last year at $330 a share. The stock is worth $100 today after a post-earnings crash.
Meta spent $45 billion on stock buybacks last year, paying about $330 a share on average. Shares in Mark Zuckerberg's company have plunged 70% this year to around $100. Meta has spent about $91 billion repurchasing stock since 2017, at an average cost of $242 a share. Mark Zuckerberg's social-media...
coinjournal.net
What is Wrapped Bitcoin, and why should you be interested?
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token representing Bitcoin that can be swapped with BTC on a 1:1 basis. The digital asset was created to allow Ethereum developers to use Bitcoin in the blockchain (Ethereum). By doing so, it combines the best of both networks, the liquidity of BTC, and the decentralised application support of Ethereum.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Predicts Strong Rally for One Ethereum-Based Token, Says Altcoin Markets Gearing Up for Bounce
The analyst who accurately called the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bull market last year is predicting a considerable rally for one Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 640,900 Twitter followers that decentralized oracle Chainlink (LINK) has one of the best-looking charts on a high timeframe perspective.
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 14,267%, XRP Accounts Nearing 4.35 Million, Robinhood Enables XLM, XTZ and AAVE Transfers: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu burn rate spikes 14,267%, price recovers. Shibburn’s data from yesterday demonstrated a huge burn rate spike by 14,267%, with the number of destroyed tokens not massive. According to Shibburn, around 14.07 million tokens — worth roughly $155 at that time — were sent to dead wallets. Meanwhile, SHIB’s market cap has also touched the $6 billion mark for the first time in 17 days. At the same time, the meme coin’s price saw a 7% surge to $0.000011, which followed after Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp listed it for customers in the U.S. At the moment of writing, however, SHIB lost its gains and is changing hands at $0.00001071.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Says Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Makes BTC Prediction for Next Four Months
A popular crypto trader says Bitcoin (BTC) has hit its bottom and the beginning of a bull run is now imminent. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 536,100 Twitter followers the opportunity to purchase Bitcoin under $20,000 won’t last long. “Every day Bitcoin is under $20,000 is...
If You Invested $1,000 In These 3 Crypto Tokens You Would Have This Much In Crypto Dividends
When navigating the cryptocurrency market it can be difficult to distinguish between the “s— tokens” and tokens that actually provide value through a utility. Firstly, one must understand the difference between a crypto coin and a crypto token. A crypto coin can be described as “native” since...
