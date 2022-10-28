Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in Favor of ‘Really Thorough’ Stablecoin Regulation – Here’s Why
The chief executive of crypto derivatives exchange platform FTX says that he’s in favor of comprehensive stablecoin regulations. In a new interview on the Bankless podcast, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says that he’d prefer “really thorough” regulations when it comes to dollar-pegged crypto assets. The crypto...
thecoinrise.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Says “Crypto Twitter, Take The Wheel”
A Twitter thread made by Chief Executive Officer of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried is suggestive that the crypto industry juggernaut is withdrawing from his previous talks about a bill for crypto regulations. Concluding his Twitter thread, Bankman-Fried posted “Crypto Twitter, take the wheel.”. In the last few days, his discussions...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: Crypto Industry Shouldn't Be 'Enthusiastically Pursuing Institutional Capital'
The co-founder of the world’s second largest cryptocurrency weighed in on regulations that could change the course of crypto. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin weighed in Sunday on the regulatory debate surrounding crypto, providing his thoughts on what industry rules should—and should not—include. Regulation could make crypto more...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
coinjournal.net
What exactly is happening with Shiba Inu?
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) has recovered by more than 10% in the past week. The gains come as investors develop a risk-on sentiment around meme tokens. Dogecoin is already riding on positive sentiment. Investors are curious whether its sister Shiba Inu will make similar moves. Shiba Inu has endured a difficult...
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
Paramount Stock Downgraded by Wells Fargo, Again, as Analyst Outlines Streaming Strategy, Deal Options
Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall had a Halloween surprise for investors, downgrading his rating on Paramount Global shares to “underweight” and cutting his stock price target from $19 to $13. And that even though he had just in early October downgraded the stock from “overweight” to “equal weight” and slashed his price target from $40. “We’ve been bulls on Paramount’s content and streaming execution. While those aspects have trended well – and credit due to management – it increasingly feels like a myopic view on the stock,” the analyst had explained his first downgrade back at the start of the month. “We’re...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Insights Firm Says Shiba Inu Could Abruptly Follow Dogecoin Rally As SHIB Gains Steam Against Bitcoin
A leading crypto analytics firm says dog-themed coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be playing a game of follow the leader with fellow meme token Dogecoin (DOGE). Santiment says that Shiba Inu is starting to gather some momentum after displaying strength in its Bitcoin pair (SHIB/BTC). “Whatever side of the fence...
Why Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Up 16% Over The Past Week
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is trading higher by some 16.10% to $0.00001151 over the trailing seven days. The timing of the push higher in the meme crypto appears to be highly correlated to Elon Musk's Twitter buyout, and is possibly a sympathy play to rival cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD. So What's Happening?
cryptoslate.com
Vitalik Buterin believes crypto still ‘needs time to mature’ before mainstream adoption
Following the ongoing debate around crypto regulation, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin joined the discussion in a series of Twitter posts over the weekend. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been the subject of much criticism over his views on DeFi regulation. Buterin decided to share his thoughts after stating that it “feels unfair to let other people get attacked by CT but never actually poke my own head out.
astaga.com
Best crypto under $1 to buy in November
Cryptocurrencies bounced again this week after spending a number of weeks in a consolidation section. Most cash, together with Bitcoin, Ethereum, MATIC, and Chainlink jumped by greater than 5%. Since there was no main crypto news, this rally was principally due to macro components as buyers priced in a Fed pivot. Listed here are the very best crypto underneath $1 to purchase or commerce in November.
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Says ‘Crypto Economy’ Will Become a ‘Significant’ Percentage of Global GDP
In a recent chat with entrepreneur, investor, and podcast host Anthony Pompliano, Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO Biran Armstrong shared his thoughts about Bitcoin and the crypto economy. Armstrong’s comments were made on 26 October 2022 during episode #38 of Coinbase’s “Around the Block” podcast. According to...
trading-education.com
5 Best Cryptocurrencies Under US$1: To The Moon In 2023 And Beyond
USD Coin - One of fastest growing stablecoin within the recent crypto market. TRON - A great Ethereum alternative crypto. Polygon - The crypto that managed a price hike when most cryptos went under. A Closer Look At The 5 Best Cryptocurrencies Under $1. Decentraland (MANA) Decentraland was launched in...
HUSD Depegs Following Huobi’s Decision To Promote Justin Tron’s USDD
Huobi’s native stablecoin, HUSD, has depegged from its $1 value. The token is down 60% in the last 24 hours. Huobi’s native stablecoin HUSD has plunged to new lows. According to Wu blockchain, the exchange’s stablecoin has depegged from its dollar parity and is down 60%, trading at $0.2971.
coinjournal.net
What is Wrapped Bitcoin, and why should you be interested?
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token representing Bitcoin that can be swapped with BTC on a 1:1 basis. The digital asset was created to allow Ethereum developers to use Bitcoin in the blockchain (Ethereum). By doing so, it combines the best of both networks, the liquidity of BTC, and the decentralised application support of Ethereum.
Crypto Whales Abruptly Moves $412M in Ethereum, Bitcoin, And Dogecoin In A Single Day
According to the Whale Alert report, various cryptocurrency whales have moved Ethereum ETH/USD, Bitcoin BTC/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and XRP XRP/USD in a 24-hour period, amounting to $412,300,000. Whales send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange...
US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Monday, but with one day left in October major indexes are still headed for big gains for the month. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is on track to notch its first monthly gain since July following two straight monthly losses.
coinjournal.net
Readying to buy Optimism token after a key breakout is confirmed
Once again, a few cryptocurrencies are sending market waves. Despite remaining largely bearish this year, most tokens are turning up, showing what a bull run will look like. Probably, we are in a bull market. But, with macro shivers continuing to wreak havoc, we would be cautious about making a bull call now.
protocol.com
America’s oldest bank gets into crypto
Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
