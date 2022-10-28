This used to be the season of the World Series, fake cobweb decorations, and candidate debates. The first two are holding strong, at least at my house. But the 2022 midterm elections have come up short on political debates. FiveThirtyEight, the political analysis website, says 58% of races for the U.S. Senate this year have had no debates. In many contests that have, there's been just one matchup where there used to be three.

