Texas State

KVCR NEWS

State legislative races are on the front lines of democracy this midterm cycle

State legislative races can feel low stakes when compared to national political contests. But 2022 is shaping up a little differently. Democratically-aligned super PACs and party-affiliated groups are spending tens of millions of dollars around the country to try to change the composition of state legislatures in key swing states, warning that fair elections could hang in the balance.
Opinion: Where did all of the political debates go?

This used to be the season of the World Series, fake cobweb decorations, and candidate debates. The first two are holding strong, at least at my house. But the 2022 midterm elections have come up short on political debates. FiveThirtyEight, the political analysis website, says 58% of races for the U.S. Senate this year have had no debates. In many contests that have, there's been just one matchup where there used to be three.
San Bernardino, CA
