Nancy Pelosi says she is traumatized by hammer attack on her husband Paul
House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she and her family are "heartbroken and traumatized" by the violent attack on her husband Paul. Pelosi added that she is grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and medical experts, and leaning on her Christian faith in a difficult time.
David DePape charged with assault, attempted kidnapping in attack on Paul Pelosi
The Justice Department has filed federal felony charges against the man who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and attacked her husband with a hammer. The accused could face a maximum of 50 years in prison in last Friday's attack. David Wayne DePape faces two felony charges...
How Biden changed his tune on inflation as prices soared and the midterms loomed
When Jack Hunt walked out of the Forsyth County, Ga., elections office after casting his ballot, he had one primary concern on his mind — the economy. "It's ridiculous. The grocery stores, you go and some items are twice what they were before Biden's administration took office," the retired 71-year-old pilot said. "We need to get the inflation under control."
2020 changed how America votes. The question now is whether those changes stick
The story of how 2020 changed voting in America has been well told by now: Whether it was 24-hour early voting sites or ramping up mail voting options, virtually every election jurisdiction in the country did something to expand access and make voting easier and safer during the early months of the pandemic.
Latino voters weigh abortion rights — and the economy — in a key congressional race
Sergio del Castillo calls himself a Democrat. On a windy Saturday outside Todo's Grocery Store in the outer Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C., Del Castillo said his concerns over the economy, crime and school safety have tested his loyalty. "They really haven't done what they promise," he said. "Both parties...
State legislative races are on the front lines of democracy this midterm cycle
State legislative races can feel low stakes when compared to national political contests. But 2022 is shaping up a little differently. Democratically-aligned super PACs and party-affiliated groups are spending tens of millions of dollars around the country to try to change the composition of state legislatures in key swing states, warning that fair elections could hang in the balance.
Opinion: Where did all of the political debates go?
This used to be the season of the World Series, fake cobweb decorations, and candidate debates. The first two are holding strong, at least at my house. But the 2022 midterm elections have come up short on political debates. FiveThirtyEight, the political analysis website, says 58% of races for the U.S. Senate this year have had no debates. In many contests that have, there's been just one matchup where there used to be three.
