WASHINGTON - #19 GW water polo (20-5, 13-1) added three more MAWPC wins to its resume this weekend when it took down Navy, Johns Hopkins and Mount St. Mary's. GW met with Navy for the second time this season and the teams played another tightly contested match. It was a back and forth game throughout, and with both teams packing in their defenses, shots were being fired from distance. GW led by one at the half, but Navy took the lead at the start of the third quarter. The Colonials wouldn't be silenced for long, going on a 4-0 streak to take back control of the game and lead by two going into the fourth quarter.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO