Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix New Times
These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed
Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community. This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room...
macaronikid.com
Glendale, Arizona Family Fun 2022
When it comes to family, you always want to ensure all your family is accounted for. The wellness within matters on the environments you choose, because the comforts it brings truly matters the most!. So, meeting your needs matter, especially when it comes to meeting everyone's most personal needs and...
azbigmedia.com
3 best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods to own a condo
Phoenix continues to be one of the most popular destinations in America to move to and more people migrating to the Valley means more people looking to buy a new home. The discussion of the Phoenix real estate market has mostly been focused on single-family homes, but as Phoenix joins the ranks of other major metropolitan areas condominiums are becoming a more prevalent option for home buyers, many of whom already live the Condo lifestyle in their present City. The best Condominiums are highly convenient places to live. Typically having secure parking, very well-equipped private gyms, pools, and even full sports courts. They are located in exciting neighborhoods where people are a short walk, from fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and the best public amenities. While single-family homes remain the most popular form of real estate in the Valley some residents have also embraced high-end condos as a compelling option to downsize and embrace an often energetic, fun, and highly convenient lock-and-leave lifestyle. Here are the best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods for prospective condo owners.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 28-30
PHOENIX — An El Mirage woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a Circle K employee after shoplifting, Maynard James Keenan is growing his Arizona wine empire and more funding for high-speed internet is headed to rural Arizona communities. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona...
12news.com
Just in time for Halloween, we've got a look at some of the spookiest places in and around the Valley
PHOENIX — There's a chill in the air, and it's not just from the weather. Ghosts and ghouls and spirits stalk the streets this time of year, and Phoenix is no exception!. With a past as rich as Arizona's, it's no surprise that we've got our own share of haunted history in and around the Valley.
Phoenix New Times
Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: King Princess, Marc Rebillet, Black Flag
Metro Phoenix’s concert scene is rolling into November with shows by indie-pop singer-songwriter King Princess, hip-hop/funk oddity and “Loop Daddy” Marc Rebillet, gypsy-punk band Gogol Bordello, and the duo of Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp. You can also catch performances by SoCal punk legends Black Flag and T.S.O.L., “indie sleaze” band Death From Above 1979, and indie rockers Mother Mother.
Here's how a Scottsdale man transforms his house into a haunted house for the ages
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — If you think your house is scary for Halloween, wait until you see what one Valley man came up with. For 37 years in a row, Chris Birkett who lives in Scottsdale has been going all out when it comes to Halloween. Not only transforming the outside of his home, with custom-made decorations including a fire-breathing dragon but also the inside.
azbigmedia.com
2 Metro Phoenix cities among Top 20 best cities for families
Not much has changed when it comes to what families see as essential to raising children: safe communities, good education, affordable housing and a thriving community. What has changed is the relationship between families and places. Freed from the tight-knit relationship between jobs and the location, many families have found that working from home has allowed them to view the two separately, widening the pool of choices in terms of places to live. Heading into 2023, what are the best cities for families?
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Mesa, AZ
Mesa, Arizona is a gorgeous East Valley city in the Phoenix Metroplex that is known for its massive, signature mountains that resemble tabletops. Considered one of the best cities in the state in which to take up residency, Mesa has also amassed popularity as an outdoor tourist destination, with a steady flow of tourists every year for various cultural attractions.
KGUN 9
Friendly competition as neighbors in Mesa turn their homes into a haunted house
MESA, AZ — There’s a neighborhood in east Mesa where the Halloween decorations are scary and elaborate but the neighbors who put them up are the furthest thing from frightening. When Alan Blume moved to the neighborhood of Santa Rita Ranch a few years ago, he made a...
Thrillist
15 Completely Free Things to Do in Phoenix
Life feels more expensive than ever, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up your hopes of having a social life. Phoenix has plenty of no-cost things to do—from breathtaking hiking trails to pay-what-you-can nights at renowned museums and free concerts there’s no shortage of great activities to enjoy while saving your hard-earned cash. To get you started, here’s our top picks for entirely free things to do around the city.
AZFamily
Video shows shootout outside of Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb
The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. Goblin Valley might have the spookiest name for a state park, but don’t let it scare you away!. Teacher encouraging kids through the Cardinals.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Arizona
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
KTAR.com
Tool’s Maynard James Keenan growing his Arizona wine empire with new tasting room
PHOENIX – Rocker Maynard James Keenan’s Arizona wine empire is growing like well-tended grapevines. The singer for Tool, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle is opening a new tasting room, Four Eight Wineworks, in Old Town Cottonwood. The wine bar is set to debut Nov. 16 at 816 N....
Builder
The Howard Hughes Corp. Breaks Ground on 37,000-Acre Master Plan in Phoenix
In Phoenix’s West Valley, The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on a 37,000-acre mixed-use master-planned community, Teravalis. Projected to include 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development, the community previously known as Douglas Ranch will address the housing demand in the rapidly growing metro area.
The Stillery, new brunch concept sign on to Goodyear's new downtown civic center
Two restaurants have signed leases at Goodyear's new downtown and civic center area, which completed construction earlier this year.
KOLD-TV
Country music superstar Shania Twain coming to Arizona next year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Country music superstar Shania Twain is coming to Arizona in 2023. Twain revealed Friday that her Queen of Me Tour will roll into Phoenix next year. She will perform at the Ak-Chin Pavilion on Tuesday, May 30. Tickets can be purchased HERE. The tour...
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now Open
Enjoy eating some tasty fried tacos.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. Who’s hungry for tacos? With autumn in full swing, college and professional football entering mid-season form, and kids of all ages back in school, sometimes there’s nothing better than a quick taco for game days or school nights. Few cities in the country are equipped to satisfy all of those taco cravings like metro Phoenix. With hundreds of Mexican and taco options spread throughout the Valley, there’s always a new restaurant to try out. And that number is only growing, as a new specialty taco joint has opened.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Merry Main Street Returns Nov. 25 To Downtown Mesa
Merry Main Street will bring holiday cheer and thousands of revelers to downtown Mesa. The spectacular celebration of the season begins Nov. 25 and will feature exciting activities for all ages through Jan. 7. The festivities begin Friday, Nov. 25, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with an evening of...
fabulousarizona.com
Restaurant of the Week: Anoche Cantina
One of the latest destinations to hit Tempe’s Mill Avenue with its over-the-top margs and Latin-inspired fare is Anoche Cantina, an Ascend Hospitality Group concept. The new cantina and nightlife venue made its highly anticipated debut in the summer and has since made its mark as a spot to not only party after dark but to savor innovative bites and eccentric sips.
