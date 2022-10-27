The Texas Department of Transportation has notified affected property owners of its proposal to widen a section of FM 407 in southern Denton County. The proposed project includes widening the 1.4-mille section of FM 407 from Gateway Drive in Argyle to Cleveland-Gibbs Road in Northlake. The roadway would be reconstructed from a two-lane rural highway to a six-lane urban section with turn lanes, an 18-foot-wide raised median and a sidewalk. The segment that passes under I-35W would be restriped to four through travel lanes, center left-turn lanes and a sidewalk.

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO