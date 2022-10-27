Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
wbap.com
Tarrant County Population Boom Sparks Expansion of FM 1187
(WBAP/KLIF) — The Texas Department of Transportation is attempting to keep up with a population boom in Tarrant county. FM 1187 between Crowley and Mansfield has become quite congested during rush hour commutes. In response, TXDOT is planning a widening of the two-lane rural roadway. Jerry Green manages Jambos...
Home service franchisor moving headquarters to Flower Mound
A Southern California business is moving its headquarters to Flower Mound, starting with an entire floor of a Lakeside office building, the town of Flower Mound announced Saturday morning. Initially, HFC’s move is expected to create 50 new jobs in Flower Mound, with more expected over time, according to the...
$92 million residential project in the works in south Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new residential development with an estimated price tag of about $92 million is inbound for south Fort Worth. Located along Brewer Boulevard, the project will contain multifamily buildings, single-family homes, duplex homes and an amenity center with an outdoor pool and courtyard. The development, dubbed “Primrose Hybrid South,” is expected to break ground early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Another Senior Housing Community Is On the Way in West McKinney, and We Have the Details
Another senior housing community is on the way in west McKinney. Integrated Real Estate Group recently announced plans to build the Watermere at McKinney community at 3351 Virginia Parkway. ‘The Southlake-based developer’s $42 million project will include 226 units and seven villas ranging from 1,600 to 1,800 square feet.
dallasexpress.com
TxDOT Recommending Changes to Major Highway
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is recommending changes for the elevated highway connecting the Central Expressway to I-30, reports CBS. The TxDOT made these recommendations for the 1.5-mile-long highway to the council after years of studying the future of the highway. The new highway could cost more than $1...
North Fields conveyance plat approved by Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission
Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conveyance plat for North Fields, one of nine subdivisions that make up the Fields development. The Fields development will create a destination in the northwest area of the city of Frisco. (Rendering courtesy Karahan Companies) Development of Fields Frisco’s planned north village...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Copper Thief Cuts 911 Service in Lake Worth
A person attempting to steal copper not only cut wires but also cut 911 services in Lake Worth. The Lake Worth Police Department shared photos of cut wires on Friday they found inside a communications tower at an AT&T facility. Police said a man broke into the tower with a...
TxDOT notifies property owners of plans to acquire land to widen FM 407
The Texas Department of Transportation has notified affected property owners of its proposal to widen a section of FM 407 in southern Denton County. The proposed project includes widening the 1.4-mille section of FM 407 from Gateway Drive in Argyle to Cleveland-Gibbs Road in Northlake. The roadway would be reconstructed from a two-lane rural highway to a six-lane urban section with turn lanes, an 18-foot-wide raised median and a sidewalk. The segment that passes under I-35W would be restriped to four through travel lanes, center left-turn lanes and a sidewalk.
How's the early voting turnout across Dallas-Fort Worth for the November 2022 midterms?
DALLAS — Early voting in the November midterms has already kicked off across the country -- and voter data in North Texas shows that tens of thousands of residents across the Dallas-Fort Worth region have already cast their vote since the polls opened on Monday, October 24. Through the...
Frost Bank continues expansion with new Plano location
Frost Bank's new location in Plano will include an ATM in the lobby. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Frost Bank is scheduled to open its new Central Plano Financial Center in November. Services include banking, investments, insurance, notary services, a lobby ATM and an online banking center. The new Plano location at 3100 Independence Parkway, Ste. 100, will be the bank’s seventh of 28 new locations planned in the coming years, according to a news release. 800-513-7678. www.frostbank.com.
Oak Cliff residents concerned about plan to house homeless at former hospital
In Oak Cliff, people are upset with plans to turn a former hospital into a homeless shelter â€¦ and they let city officials know during a community meeting last night. Many say they feel like it’s a threat to the community.
Highland Village City Council supports county road improvement bond proposal
Highland Village City Council passed a resolution supporting the passage of a bond that would help with road construction projects in the city. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Highland Village City Council passed a resolution supporting a Denton County Bond Proposition that would help pay for construction on Highland Village Road and...
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Lewisville Planning Department to hold meeting on proposed unified development code
The Lewisville Planning Department will host an open house for the proposed unified development code Oct. 25. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The Lewisville Planning Department is hosting an open house for residents to learn about the proposed unified development code Oct. 25. The unified development code rewrites and combines Lewisville's zoning,...
New way to travel could be coming to DFW—Plano takes next step to consider possibilities
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Imagine this: a self-driving vehicle that runs on a track suspended overhead. Riders choose when to board and where they want to go, and their personal vehicle, or pod, will transport them directly, with no stops along the way.
Colleyville Cajun restaurant to close due to 'pandemic and the current economy,' owners say
COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Phil Tullis and his wife, Deborah, opened The Cajun Market in June 2020. Sadly, they will close their restaurant in October 2022. “What's going on is actually, as most people would know, the economy,” Tullis said. “We've had a good run. We made it through the pandemic. We thought we would be able to outrun it.”
Windhaven Parkway at Kansas City Southern Railroad project ahead of schedule
The Windhaven Parkway at Kansas City Southern Railroad project could be finished before its expected December 2024 completion date. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The Windhaven Parkway at Kansas City Southern Railroad project continues to make progress. Construction crews are working ahead of schedule, Lewisville’s City Engineer David Salmon said. They completed...
Colleyville’s The Cajun Market & Cafe closing its doors
Phil and Deborah Tullis opened The Cajun Market in June 2020. (Community Impact staff) The Cajun Market & Cafe announced on Facebook that Oct. 29 would be its last day of operations before officially closing its doors Oct. 31. The restaurant and market is located at 5409 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville.
Alliance Aviation Expo Was Huge In Fort Worth, Texas – Just Plane Nuts
What a weekend, what an air show. This was my first time attending the show at the Alliance Airport in Fort Worth, Texas, and other than a little parking confusion, it was a great time for your "Just Plane Nuts" reporter. The full name is the AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented...
'An absolute nightmare' | Long waits and price surges: Rideshare at AT&T Stadium causing major headaches
ARLINGTON, Texas — Large crowds poured into AT&T Stadium by the tens of thousands at a recent Sunday football game. Bumper-to-bumper traffic stretched on as far as the eyes could see along Collins Street, but it didn’t stop loyal fans from showing up for America’s team. Dozens...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0