Coppell, TX

wbap.com

Tarrant County Population Boom Sparks Expansion of FM 1187

(WBAP/KLIF) — The Texas Department of Transportation is attempting to keep up with a population boom in Tarrant county. FM 1187 between Crowley and Mansfield has become quite congested during rush hour commutes. In response, TXDOT is planning a widening of the two-lane rural roadway. Jerry Green manages Jambos...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

$92 million residential project in the works in south Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A new residential development with an estimated price tag of about $92 million is inbound for south Fort Worth. Located along Brewer Boulevard, the project will contain multifamily buildings, single-family homes, duplex homes and an amenity center with an outdoor pool and courtyard. The development, dubbed “Primrose Hybrid South,” is expected to break ground early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

TxDOT Recommending Changes to Major Highway

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is recommending changes for the elevated highway connecting the Central Expressway to I-30, reports CBS. The TxDOT made these recommendations for the 1.5-mile-long highway to the council after years of studying the future of the highway. The new highway could cost more than $1...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Copper Thief Cuts 911 Service in Lake Worth

A person attempting to steal copper not only cut wires but also cut 911 services in Lake Worth. The Lake Worth Police Department shared photos of cut wires on Friday they found inside a communications tower at an AT&T facility. Police said a man broke into the tower with a...
LAKE WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

TxDOT notifies property owners of plans to acquire land to widen FM 407

The Texas Department of Transportation has notified affected property owners of its proposal to widen a section of FM 407 in southern Denton County. The proposed project includes widening the 1.4-mille section of FM 407 from Gateway Drive in Argyle to Cleveland-Gibbs Road in Northlake. The roadway would be reconstructed from a two-lane rural highway to a six-lane urban section with turn lanes, an 18-foot-wide raised median and a sidewalk. The segment that passes under I-35W would be restriped to four through travel lanes, center left-turn lanes and a sidewalk.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frost Bank continues expansion with new Plano location

Frost Bank's new location in Plano will include an ATM in the lobby. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Frost Bank is scheduled to open its new Central Plano Financial Center in November. Services include banking, investments, insurance, notary services, a lobby ATM and an online banking center. The new Plano location at 3100 Independence Parkway, Ste. 100, will be the bank’s seventh of 28 new locations planned in the coming years, according to a news release. 800-513-7678. www.frostbank.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Highland Village City Council supports county road improvement bond proposal

Highland Village City Council passed a resolution supporting the passage of a bond that would help with road construction projects in the city. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Highland Village City Council passed a resolution supporting a Denton County Bond Proposition that would help pay for construction on Highland Village Road and...
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville Planning Department to hold meeting on proposed unified development code

The Lewisville Planning Department will host an open house for the proposed unified development code Oct. 25. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The Lewisville Planning Department is hosting an open house for residents to learn about the proposed unified development code Oct. 25. The unified development code rewrites and combines Lewisville's zoning,...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Windhaven Parkway at Kansas City Southern Railroad project ahead of schedule

The Windhaven Parkway at Kansas City Southern Railroad project could be finished before its expected December 2024 completion date. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The Windhaven Parkway at Kansas City Southern Railroad project continues to make progress. Construction crews are working ahead of schedule, Lewisville’s City Engineer David Salmon said. They completed...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

