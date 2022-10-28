Read full article on original website
Police: At least 8 cars stolen from Rivertown communities over the weekend
Police in Hastings, Tarrytown, Ardsley and Greenburgh are investigating individual incidents where cars were left unlocked or unattended and stolen.
Authorities: At least 8 cars stolen in Westchester County over the weekend
Police in Hastings, Tarrytown, Ardsley and Greenburgh are investigating individual incidents where cars were left unlocked or unattended and stolen.
Attorney General: Bridgeport gas retailer fined $7,000 for not lowering taxes on fuel during gas tax holiday
A Bridgeport gas retailer was forced to pay $7,000 in fines to the state after it failed to lower taxes on gasoline during the gas tax holiday in April.
Police: 2 wanted in string of Brooklyn cab robberies
Police are searching for the two men who they say are connected to a string of local cab robberies in Brooklyn.
Suffolk police: Impaired driver caused North Amityville multi-car crash
Police say 26-year-old Tristan McLaughlin was driving on Route 110 around 8:30 p.m. when he rear-ended Juan Espinal Torres's car as he was waiting to make a left turn.
88-year-old’s wallet stolen while shopping with GPS tracker inside
Trips to Target were frequent for Cheryl Baity and her 88-year-old mother Jeanie Plant, both of Darien. But what happened Oct. 12 was a first. “I was looking in the purse department, and these two men were talking to me, and they were trying to get a present for their mother for her birthday, and I was trying to help them,” explained Plant.
Newburgh man arrested for loaded handgun at Westchester County Airport
The officer spotted the loaded 9 mm handgun on the checkpoint X-ray machine's monitor.
Police: 2 minors injured in Halloween hit-and-run in North Plainfield
Neighbors on Mountain Avenue tell News 12 New Jersey they heard a loud thud and then a car screech off.
Police: 3 men arrested in connection to fatal overdose in Massapequa
Officials say three men were arrested in connection to a fatal overdose in Massapequa. According to police, the men were arrested at 12:40 a.m. Monday on Melrose Avenue. Police say Dylan J. Stanley, 19, of Brooklyn, Kevin T. Mack, 31, of South Ozone Park, and Kashawn J. Mason, 20, of Brooklyn, arrived in a 2019 Maserati bearing a Virginia registration of UBT4438.
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
Police: Man found fatally stabbed in Town of Wallkill, no arrests
News 12 is told that officers were in the area of Brookline Avenue in the Town of Wallkill for more than six hours on Sunday.
Police: Man breaks into New Brunswick home, ‘inappropriately touched’ women
Police say that the incident happened at a house on Central Avenue. The first incident occurred on Oct. 29 around 3 a.m. The second incident happened on Oct. 30 around 2 a.m.
Police: 13-year-old Copiague student fatally struck by car while riding bike
Police say Jose Luis Calderon, of Amityville, was riding his bike on Dixon Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
Police ID man killed in Sheepshead Bay double shooting
A 25-year-old man and woman were shot in Brooklyn Monday night, according to police.
Police: 26-year-old man fatally shot in the head in Brooklyn
Police say they responded to a 911 call of a man who was shot at Crown Street and Rogers Avenue in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning.
Walden police: 6 kids, 1 adult injured in school bus crash
They say the crash happened around 1:35 p.m. on Orange Avenue. They added the driver who was rear-ended refused medical attention.
MTA bus driver faces aggravated DWI charge under Leandra’s Law in fatal Hempstead crash
A driver is facing driving while intoxicated charges after a fatal crash occurred in Hempstead.
Playing With Fire: Years of ignored fire code violations push Rockland to crisis point
Decades of defiance and ignored safety warnings regarding fire and building code violations have reached a crisis point in Rockland County.
'I saw an orange blur' - Pumpkin shatters moving vehicle's windshield in Hauppauge
A pumpkin smashed a moving vehicle's windshield in Suffolk County early Sunday. The incident happened at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on Townline Road in Hauppauge when someone in a separate car going the opposite direction thew the pumpkin. "I saw an orange blur, glass shattered, I closed my eyes, flashed...
Stratford man arraigned for allegedly crashing into state trooper on I-95
It happened on I-95 southbound near Exit 33 in Stratford shortly after 1 a.m.
