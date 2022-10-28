Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake appeared to mock the violent break-in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband during a campaign event on Monday in Scottsdale. After she was asked about school security, she said students should get the same federal protections as federal lawmakers. “Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C.—apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection,” Lake said, prompting the crowd to laugh. “If our lawmakers can have protection, if our politicians can have protection, if our athletes, then certainly the most important people in our lives—our children—should have protection.” Speaker Pelosi was in D.C. on Friday morning when her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, was bludgeoned with a hammer by an intruder who confronted Mr. Pelosi in his bedroom, telling him he wanted to “kneecap” Mrs. Pelosi. He is recovering from surgery for a skull fracture.Read it at NBC News

