San Antonio, TX

CBS Austin

Jury finds mother guilty of beating 4-year-old daughter to death

SAN ANTONIO - A jury found Jessica Briones guilty of the 2017 murder of her 4-year-old daughter. The jury took only an hour of deliberation to return that guilty verdict. They also found Briones guilty of injury to a child, based on evidence that "beatings" had begun much earlier than the fatal one.
