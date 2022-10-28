Read full article on original website
KOCO
Concerning piece of paper leads Frontier Schools to cancel Friday classes
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — Frontier Schools in northern Oklahoma was out of school Friday after a concerning piece of paper containing students’ names was found. Deputies said it was all a misunderstanding. The threat was serious enough to close the school district but the sheriff’s office said no students are in danger.
Did surveillance video record a ghost at Stillwater’s Atherton Hotel?
Video installers couldn't explain the phenomena.
Ponca City News
Fox statues arrive in Ponca City
The City Arts organization received 25 fox statues in the morning on Wednesday, Oct. 26. These statues were manufactured in the USA by a Nebraska-based company called Icon Poly. The statues manufactured from polyurethane resin casting, and are meant to reference the sport of fox hunting that E.W. Marland brought to Oklahoma. The foxes that Marland and others hunted were not indigenous to this…
KFOR
Pay It 4ward: Chitwood family pays it forward with the gift of life
SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Generations of the Chitwood’s owned a family dairy farm in Edmond before it was covered up by Arcadia Lake. They then moved the operation to Sulphur. The years went by and then a health crisis, life-or-death situation, Fred Chitwood was desperately in need of...
kaynewscow.com
Phillips 66 issues statement on staff reductions
HOUSTON, Texas — Phillips 66 officials confirmed today that the company is reducing staff at several locations including Ponca City. “Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings,” said Bernardo Fallas, Phillips 66 Media Relations. “As a result of this effort, some employees have been given new assignments in their current location while some have been offered positions at other sites, and some positions have been eliminated.”
Two men charged with drug trafficking after OHP finds 100 pounds of marijuana
The amount of drugs totaled more than $200,000 in street value.
okcfox.com
Police looking for man who stole over $100 worth of gas from Enid gas station
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — The Enid Police Department is looking to identify a man and/or his vehicle after he stole gas from a mini mart. Police say this man stole more than $125 worth of gas from the Maine Street Mini Mart. The man was described to officers as...
‘It’s dangerous, it’s inconvenient, it cost us money’: Logan Co. residents frustrated over three decade long road damage
A multitude of Logan County residents pointed News 4 in the direction of what they deem to be undriveable roads, saying each one has taken a toll on them financially and physically.
pdjnews.com
in Garfield County
Northwest Center for Behavioral Health will open an adult behavioral health urgent care center (URC) Wednesday, Oct. 19, at its Garfield County outpatient facility in Enid, 702 N. Grand. The Garfield County URC is the first of three such facilities NCBH will open within the next two years. Others are planned for Woodward County and Texas County. The six-person URC is meant for behavioral health…
Frontier Schools Cancels Classes Due To Potential Threat, Authorities Investigating
Frontier Schools canceled classes Friday after a note was discovered that could be taken as a threat. The district said the possible threat was towards four high school students. The cancellation comes out of an abundance of caution. The school and the Noble County Sheriff's Department are investigating. This is...
KOCO
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic backup on northbound I-35 in Payne County
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A crash involving two commercial vehicles caused a major traffic backup on northbound Interstate 35 in Payne County. Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, a truck carrying a petroleum tank and an Amazon semitrailer were involved in a collision on I-35 just south of Highway 51, near the Stillwater exit. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the petroleum tank was empty, but one of the trucks caught fire.
College Football World Reacts To Nervous Quarterback's Video
Even some of the most talented players have nerves when they make the jump to the next level. In Saturday's game, Oklahoma State freshman QB Gunnar Gundy was visibly shaking as he took his first snaps as a Cowboy. Something that was caught by trainer Trey Hannam. "Whoa. Freshman at...
