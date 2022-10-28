Suffolk San Diego Hires Experienced Industry Veteran to Strengthen Operations and Position Team for Further Growth

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
NBC Bay Area
List: Where Lucky Lottery Tickets have Been Sold in California
These days, Powerball fever is in full swing as the Monday night jackpot has soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. The lucky one can take the cash prize of $497.3 million, after taxes, or receive the full amount in 30 payments for the next 29 years.
Murrieta, CA real estate market update
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the September 2022 and October 2022 real estate market for Murrieta, California, which is located in Riverside County.
'Major' Storm Predicted To Hit Parts Of California This Week
These areas could see snowfall.
Group of thieves rob Nordstrom La Jolla at UTC during store hours
Police are investigating after a popular department store was robbed in the University City area Wednesday.
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
spectrumnews1.com
ADUs increasingly popular among new housing stock in LA
LOS ANGELES — It’s a vision months in the making as Los Angeles resident Michelle Mitchell walks through the frame of her home she is remodeling. “All of this is getting torn down and you’ll have just glass walls here, where you’ll be able to look out into the backyard with all the trees, swimming pool and it will be a kind of indoor, outdoor feel,” she said.
windermere.com
Q3 2022 Southern California Real Estate Market Update
The following analysis of select counties of the Southern California real estate market is provided by Windermere Real Estate Chief Economist Matthew Gardner. We hope that this information may assist you with making better-informed real estate decisions. For further information about the housing market in your area, please don’t hesitate to contact your Windermere Real Estate agent.
Here’s how much you need to earn to rent the average city apartment in California
Can you afford to be a renter in these large California cities? Here's what a new report suggest.
This Road Trip Map Will Take You Through 6 Of The Most Charming Small Beach Towns In California
California's golden coast is filled with hidden gems and charming beach towns that make perfect road trip destinations. This road map will guide you through six of the Pacific Coast's hidden gems, where you can stop and enjoy the natural beauty that the Golden State has to offer. Your trip...
SoCal forecast: November starts off cloudy as rain expected to move in Tuesday night
Southern California will start November with some clouds and a slight chance of rain as temperatures stay cool this week.
3 California cities among Top 10 ‘Best Places to Celebrate Halloween’
Californians apparently love Halloween. In fact, they love it so much, several California cities are considered among the best places in the U.S. to celebrate the holiday, according to a new study. The study was conducted by SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information. The website compared 146 cities across the nation and scored […]
California Lottery player makes last-minute claim for $38 million San Diego SuperLotto Plus prize
A California Lottery player filled out a last-minute claim Thursday at the lottery's San Diego office for the $38 million jackpot from the April 30 SuperLotto Plus that was set to expire the same day they came in, lottery officials said.
KMPH.com
2 California tickets win over $1.5 million each for second place Lottery prize
Two California Lottery tickets each won $1,556,855 Friday night after matching 5 out of 6 numbers. Those numbers were 19-36-37-46-56, with the two players only missing the sixth Powerball number which was 24. One of the winning tickets was purchased at a CVS Pharmacy on Kenyon Way, in Rancho Cucamonga.
California Police Spend More Time Conducting Racially Biased Stops Than Responding To Calls
According to a new report on racial profiling in California, Black drivers are nearly five times more likely to be stopped by California sheriffs for traffic violations than white drivers. The Guardian reports records from the county sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, and Riverside were obtained and...
These Are the Best Nachos in California
Not only do they taste amazing—they can also be used as an excuse to get together with friends and family. If you're looking for that kind of nacho, then look no further. Lovefood scoured the reviews and online forums and found the tastiest nachos in every US state.
Opinion: Pricing groundwater will help solve California’s water problems
IN THE FACE of its worst drought in centuries, California is finally getting around to regulating its groundwater use. As an agricultural economist who studies water regulation in California, I think this is a unique chance to change the way we price groundwater and protect this scarce resource. But I’m worried that we might not make the most of this opportunity.
aclusocal.org
Riverside County Capital Cases Among First to Bring Challenges Under CA Racial Justice Act
RIVERSIDE — Two people facing capital charges in Riverside County are using the novel California Racial Justice Act (CRJA) to challenge prosecutors’ decision to seek the death penalty. A judge will hear arguments today about whether to order a testimonial hearing based on the written pleadings in the...
When does daylight saving time end in California?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s about that time to turn your clocks back an hour. Daylight savings time officially ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 6, and it will return at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023. States that observe daylight savings lose an hour, making the day 25 hours and causing […]
California Residents Need a REAL ID By May 3, 2023, To Board a Plane
California residents need a driver's license with a REAL ID star on it, or a REAL ID card, in order to board a plane by May 3, 2023. That is the federal deadline to get a REAL ID card or a driver's license with a REAL ID star on the upper right-hand corner.
Comments / 0