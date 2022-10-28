This obelisk is a memorial to Llewellyn Kitchens, who died at the age of 15. (19 February 1892-13 March 1907). He is buried in the Mitchell Cemetery, but presumably his father was very saddened by his death and wanted to pay special tribute to him. A verse on the memorial reads: He did not fall like drooping flowers that no man noticeth, But the great branch of some stately tree rent in the tempest and flung down to death. Thick with green leafage — so that piteously each passerby that ruin shuddereth and sayeth: The gap that breach has left is wide, the loss thereof can never be supplied.

