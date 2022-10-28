Read full article on original website
Related
Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. — The final week of early voting begins Monday but Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) wasted no time trying to get more souls to the polls Sunday. With nearly 1.5 million Georgians having voted early as of Sunday, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, there are still many more voters to speak […] The post Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Llewellyn Kitchens Memorial, 1907, Mitchell
This obelisk is a memorial to Llewellyn Kitchens, who died at the age of 15. (19 February 1892-13 March 1907). He is buried in the Mitchell Cemetery, but presumably his father was very saddened by his death and wanted to pay special tribute to him. A verse on the memorial reads: He did not fall like drooping flowers that no man noticeth, But the great branch of some stately tree rent in the tempest and flung down to death. Thick with green leafage — so that piteously each passerby that ruin shuddereth and sayeth: The gap that breach has left is wide, the loss thereof can never be supplied.
Dedication ceremony held in memory of Baldwin County teacher who died in 2016
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Kathryn Poff was only 27 years old when she died in a car accident in 2016, one day after her birthday. Six years later, the Baldwin County School district held a dedication ceremony in her memory. On Saturday, the intersection of Blandy Road and Highway...
Historical AME church in Macon hosts voting event
MACON, Ga. — We're 9 days out election day in Georgia, and a historic AME church in Macon says they're taking charge and getting out the vote. Sunday morning over at Greater Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, folks took a moment out of the service to learn about the importance of voting.
Student sliced with box cutter, seriously injured, in latest violence in Gwinnett County Schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County student was injured Monday morning after a fight broke out in a school bathroom and another student sliced them with a box cutter. The fight happened at Grayson High School. The school district said a teacher was also in the bathroom and was able to break the fight up.
People in Baldwin and Hancock counties feel 2.2,2.3 earthquakes over weekend
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin and Hancock Counties reported a pair of small earthquakes over the weekend. The United States Geological Survey says there was a 2.2 quake Saturday night followed by a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at 3:33 a.m. about 9 miles North of Milledgeville on Sunday at about the same spot.
41nbc.com
Man shot on Willis Drive in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old male later identified as Dakari Faulkner , suffering from a single gunshot wound. Faulkner was transported to Atrium Health where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Friendship Baptist Church, 1904, Eatonton
I’ve only been able to determine that the congregation at Friendship Baptist was established in the 1890s and the church was built in 1904. Apparently, it has been abandoned, but well-maintained, for quite some time. The surrounding area, just south of Eatonton proper, was once known as Warfield.
WRDW-TV
Warren County 88-year-old killed in traffic accident
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 88-year-old Warren County woman died in a crash that happened on the Glascock County line, according to authorities. The Georgia State Patrol was dispatched just after 11:35 a.m. Friday to the crash two-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 171 at County Line Road. A 2017 Ford...
wuga.org
Arrest Made in Gaines School Road Shooting
On October 28, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jeffery Rice of Athens, Georgia for his involvement in the October 21 shooting on Gaines School Road that killed one and injured another. Rice is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three...
Earthquake recorded in middle Georgia
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
WYFF4.com
3 earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Georgia over weekend
ELGIN, S.C. — Threeearthquakes were reported in South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The first was a 2.2 magnitude at 8 p.m. on Saturday near Milledgeville, Georgia. The second was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and was also near Milledgeville, Georgia. This registered as a 2.3 magnitude quake. Damage...
gwinnettcitizen.com
U.S. Marine Veteran of World War II, Successful Businessman turns 100
Bill Kimmons, a World War II Marine veteran, and a man who developed the Overhead Door Company into the Number One distributorship in Metro Atlanta, turned 100 years young Tuesday, October 25, celebrating with relatives and friends at two birthday parties in Lawrenceville, Ga. Over 44 relatives and friends attended...
Georgia officials find remains after hunter finds vehicle
Georgia authorities on Saturday may have found the remains of a man missing a year. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said a deer hunter late Friday found a vehicle registered to Don Hightower off a highway between East Dublin and Wrightsville. Deputies from Laurens and Johnson counties, as well as...
2.3-magnitude earthquake hits near Milledgeville on Sunday
People near Milledgeville may have felt a rumble in their sleep as a minor earthquake shook the area early Sunday morning.
Domestic violence awareness walk held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a walk for Domestic Violence awareness was held in Macon. It started on Case Street across from Bellevue Baptist Church, and people all walked together while wearing the color purple. The walk was in honor of LaSmockie Fountain, who lost her life to domestic...
56-year-old Macon man dies three days after car accident on Pierce Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A man involved in a car accident on Pierce Avenue has died, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 56-year-old Darrin Dwayne Lewis was pronounced dead on Sunday just before 8 p.m. The accident happened last Thursday when a tractor trailer was...
Advocates say Macon's homeless often refuse help due to mental health issues, personal choice
MACON, Ga. — It can sometimes feel like as Macon-Bibb County leaders remove one homeless camp, another replaces it. We told you about a new tent camp that's popped up at Macon’s Historic Rose Hill Cemetery. That comes after the county cleaned up camps off of Spring Street...
56-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on Pierce Avenue near Ingleside avenue on Thursday night. According to the officials, a 50-year-old man was driving his tractor-trailer north on Pierce Avenue. A Hyundai Sonata driven by a 56-year-old crossed the center line simultaneously.
Comments / 0