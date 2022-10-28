Read full article on original website
Related
Parents FUME and say 'not all students are equipped to become doctors' after NYU fired organic chemistry professor because his classes were 'too hard' and had to 'lower standards' to keep kids from failing
Parents are responding in anger to the firing of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr., following complaints from students that they received poor grades in his organic chemistry course. 'Because the stakes are so high and not all students are equipped to become doctors sometimes you have to make 'cuts,'' said...
NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher
A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony
A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
College Professors, Tell Us The Ways In Which Students Are Clueless About Being A University Educator
If you are a college professor, there are likely many facets of your job that you've noticed students are totally oblivious to. For example, they might assume that the only hours you work are the ones in which you're teaching classes. Or that being a professor is a position that...
Challenge to Harvard’s use of affirmative action was designed by a conservative to reach a friendly Supreme Court
CNN — In an ordinary Boston courtroom in April 2015, lawyers and activists at the first hearing of a challenge to race-based admissions practices at Harvard knew they would see each other again, eventually at the US Supreme Court. Attending that preliminary session before US District Judge Allison Burroughs...
Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions
The future of affirmative action in higher education is on the table as the Supreme Court wades into the admissions programs at the nation's oldest public and private universities.
BC Heights
BC Lynch Professor Offers Free Graduate Course to Afghan Evacuees
Boston College’s Maria Brisk has joined a number of American university professors in offering graduate courses to female Afghan evacuees. “These women are so talented, and they were just stopped in Afghanistan,” Brisk, a retired Lynch School of Education and Human Development (LSEHD) professor, said. “So, pulling them out and giving them a future, an education—it’s a major thing not to lose so much talent.”
The Arbitrariness of Racial Classifications Gets Attention as SCOTUS Considers Affirmative Action
I did not time my book on racial classifications to coincide with litigation over affirmative action. Indeed, the book is not about affirmative action, and much of the book has nothing directly to do with it. Of course, though, it turns out that you can't talk about the post-World War...
The Supreme Court Is Set to Kill Affirmative Action. Just Not for Rich White Kids.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. When he was eight years old, Michael Wang decided he wanted to go to Harvard. “I don’t know if it’s the Asian stereotype,” he told me, “but I saw it as an avenue to social mobility.” Though he wouldn’t have thought of it in these terms when he was eight, Michael meant the sort of upper-echelon mobility familiar to graduates of elite colleges. Specifically, he wanted to be a neurosurgeon. Because he was that sort of kid, he read several peer-reviewed articles about cloning and checked the authors’ credentials. When he saw that many of the researchers had gone to Harvard, he knew that was the college for him.
POLITICO
The Supreme Court’s affirmative action showdown over college admissions
RACE-CONSCIOUS ADMISSIONS SHOWDOWN — The Supreme Court today will consider unraveling decades of precedent that have allowed colleges to use race in admissions to diversity their campuses. — Starting at 10 a.m., justices will hear arguments in two cases brought forward by Students for Fair Admissions against Harvard University...
WCVB
Harvard University at center of Supreme Court affirmative action case
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will hear arguments Monday in two cases challenging affirmative action, including one case brought against the president and fellows of Harvard College, the undergraduate college of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The organization Students for Fair Admissions is arguing that Harvard and the University...
Supreme Court considers Harvard and University of North Carolina's use of affirmative action. Here's what you need to know
The conservative Supreme Court will meet Monday to consider whether colleges and universities can continue to take race into consideration as a factor in admissions, a case that could diminish the number of Black and Hispanic students in higher education.
Comments / 0