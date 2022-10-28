ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Parents FUME and say 'not all students are equipped to become doctors' after NYU fired organic chemistry professor because his classes were 'too hard' and had to 'lower standards' to keep kids from failing

Parents are responding in anger to the firing of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr., following complaints from students that they received poor grades in his organic chemistry course. 'Because the stakes are so high and not all students are equipped to become doctors sometimes you have to make 'cuts,'' said...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher

A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
Fox News

University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony

A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BC Heights

BC Lynch Professor Offers Free Graduate Course to Afghan Evacuees

Boston College’s Maria Brisk has joined a number of American university professors in offering graduate courses to female Afghan evacuees. “These women are so talented, and they were just stopped in Afghanistan,” Brisk, a retired Lynch School of Education and Human Development (LSEHD) professor, said. “So, pulling them out and giving them a future, an education—it’s a major thing not to lose so much talent.”
Mother Jones

The Supreme Court Is Set to Kill Affirmative Action. Just Not for Rich White Kids.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. When he was eight years old, Michael Wang decided he wanted to go to Harvard. “I don’t know if it’s the Asian stereotype,” he told me, “but I saw it as an avenue to social mobility.” Though he wouldn’t have thought of it in these terms when he was eight, Michael meant the sort of upper-echelon mobility familiar to graduates of elite colleges. Specifically, he wanted to be a neurosurgeon. Because he was that sort of kid, he read several peer-reviewed articles about cloning and checked the authors’ credentials. When he saw that many of the researchers had gone to Harvard, he knew that was the college for him.
UNION CITY, CA
POLITICO

The Supreme Court’s affirmative action showdown over college admissions

RACE-CONSCIOUS ADMISSIONS SHOWDOWN — The Supreme Court today will consider unraveling decades of precedent that have allowed colleges to use race in admissions to diversity their campuses. — Starting at 10 a.m., justices will hear arguments in two cases brought forward by Students for Fair Admissions against Harvard University...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WCVB

Harvard University at center of Supreme Court affirmative action case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will hear arguments Monday in two cases challenging affirmative action, including one case brought against the president and fellows of Harvard College, the undergraduate college of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The organization Students for Fair Admissions is arguing that Harvard and the University...
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy