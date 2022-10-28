Man killed in shootout with Hall deputy was driving stolen car, sheriff says

A man who was shot and killed after opening fire on a Hall County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night was driving a stolen car and had an active warrant for his arrest, officials said.

Javier Manuel Solo, 25, died after exchanging fire with a deputy who was called to check on him and a woman standing outside their car in rural northeast Hall, the GBI said earlier this week. The car being driven by Solo turned out to be stolen, and the deputy became suspicious when Solo seemed to be acting “deceitful,” Hall Sheriff Gerald Couch said in a news release Friday.

Officials later learned Solo had active arrest warrants on both felony and misdemeanor charges of violating his probation, a sheriff’s office spokesman said.

The GBI is investigating the shooting at the request of the Hall sheriff’s office.

The deputy responded to the location after a 911 caller reported a car blocking the road on F. Gilmer Road in Gillsville, the GBI said. According to Couch, when the deputy became suspicious of Solo, he asked the 25-year-old to turn around so he could pat the man down for weapons. Instead, Solo pulled a gun from behind his back and opened fire on the deputy, Couch said.

The GBI confirmed Solo fired multiple times, and the deputy fired back, hitting and killing Solo.

Solo’s first shot hit the deputy’s magazine pouch on his duty belt, Couch said, likely saving the deputy from serious injury or death.

“Had the bullet strayed an inch, our deputy could have been critically injured — or even killed —Tuesday night,” Couch said.

As the shooting unfolded, the woman accompanying Solo fled into the woods, the GBI said. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation and has not been publicly identified.

“I want to remind everyone about the dangers our deputies face each and every day as they strive to keep our community safe,” Couch said in Friday’s statement. “None of us goes to work thinking we will have to take someone’s life. Unfortunately, there are times when we are called to use deadly force. The offender in this case made the decision to open fire on our deputy and died as a result of his felonious actions.”

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave with pay as the GBI works to complete its investigation, Couch said.

Tuesday’s incident in Hall County was the 97th shooting involving law enforcement in Georgia so far this year, nearly equal to last year’s total of 100, according to GBI data. This year’s law enforcement shootings have already surpassed 2020′s total of 96.

