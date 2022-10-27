Read full article on original website
Related
Spiders and Snakes: Ring Reveals Scariest Creatures Caught On Doorbell Cam
To mark Halloween, Ring has shared footage of some of the most terrifying critters ever spotted on a doorbell camera, and it doesn't make for relaxing viewing.
ohmymag.co.uk
This puppy who was ‘beaten, starved, frozen’ and afraid of people was found living in an old TV
Muffin was found living in a tiny space of a broken TV. As if this wasn’t abusive enough, he was beaten and fed with mouldy bread. Carers will have a long way to earn this terrified little pooch’s trust. A heartbreaking discovery. Poland-based animal rights group TOZ Opole...
Elk Casually Munches On A Rabbit Like It’s Chewing On A Piece Of Grass
Well, you don’t see that every day… Out of all the things out there in the wild, there’s not a whole lot that surprises me. My motto is pretty much to expect the unexpected when I’m out in the woods. However, every once in a while, something pops up that makes you question everything you know. This is one of those things. Elk are a cool animal that is widely renowned as one of the tastiest game meats in North […] The post Elk Casually Munches On A Rabbit Like It’s Chewing On A Piece Of Grass first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Missouri Woman Who Caught Extremely Rare ‘Gold’ Fish in Backyard Pond Speaks Out
A Missouri woman became the talk of her small town when she caught a rare gold fish while fishing in her backyard pond. According to reports, officials identified angler Holly Haddan’s unbelievable catch as a golden crappie. These species are born with a genetic condition that makes their scales a shiny, yellow color.
WATCH: Marten Kills Raccoon Perched High in a Tree
Raccoons are brazen animals, unafraid of lashing out at large, seemingly unbeatable prey, and even going after humans if provoked. However, one raccoon proved you can’t win all the time. A new viral video shows an aggressive marten killing a small raccoon that had been perched high in a tree. Sensitive viewers might not want to watch.
WATCH: Elephant Filmed Giving Birth in Rare Event Caught on Camera
A man recently caught a rare event on camera when he witnessed an elephant giving birth in Kruger National Park. Parkgoer Adam Fillmore passed the two-minute-long footage to Roar Wildlife News on Oct. 16th, and the organization posted it on its Facebook page. “Amazing sighting of an elephant giving birth...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Foot Long Reptile With Webbed Feet and a Lizard Head That Used to Roam the Earth
Meet the Foot Long Reptile With Webbed Feet and a Lizard Head That Used to Roam the Earth. Throughout the evolutionary history of life on earth, there have been some pretty strange creatures. If you tried to make a creature as strange as a platypus, for example, you just can’t think of anything that comes close! A few hundred million years ago, a creature lived before the dinosaurs roamed the earth, and it was strange enough to have “platypus status.” Today, we are going to learn all about the foot-long reptile with webbed feet, a snake’s tail, and a lizard’s head!
a-z-animals.com
Discover Carrion Flowers: Why Do They Smell Bad?
Named after their trademark scent of rotting flesh, there are different types of carrion flowers. Depending on the genus and species, carrion flowers also have other characteristics associated with death and decay. But what might the different types of carrion flowers be, and why exactly are there plants in the world that smell like death?
a-z-animals.com
Are Geckos Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained
Are Geckos Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained. Geckos are a type of lizard found all over the planet. These reptiles live in the wild and live in enclosures as pets. Geckos generally sleep 12 hours each day before waking up to forage and mate during mating season. But are geckos nocturnal or diurnal? This article explores the sleep behavior of geckos and discusses whether geckos are nocturnal or diurnal.
a-z-animals.com
8 Types of Deer: Learn About All of the Major Deer Species
Deer are among the most popular mammals in the world! They are beautiful, elegant creatures that inhabit worldwide forests and open areas. Some deer species are even brave enough to venture into towns (which isn’t an advantage, though!). Their family is divided into two subfamilies, which, in turn, consist...
a-z-animals.com
This 3,300 Lion Was A Real Life Warg From Lord Of The Rings
The further back you go in history, the more you’ll find all kinds of fantastical beasts. Of course, these beasts are long gone, and we are left to speculate and hypothesize about the details of their lives. In many cases, our understandings of ancient animals overlap with our modern...
a-z-animals.com
Deer Feeding Times: When Do Deer Like To Eat?
Many deer species are known to visit towns and be around humans. But is this part of their natural behavior? They probably leave their natural habitats to look for food, especially during winter. However, feeding deer isn’t recommended because it may disturb their natural life cycle and may even pose a risk to their population.
a-z-animals.com
Watch an Impossibly Rare Coyote and Bobcat Sighting at Once
It is strange to see two incredible creatures at the same time, but this is what Diane Wilder witnessed outside of her back window. After seeing the coyote when she peered out of her back window, she quickly took out her phone to record and capture a rare sighting between a single coyote and a bobcat.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 5 Incredible Permian Period Animals: Facts, Information, and Timeline
Discover 5 Incredible Permian Period Animals: Facts, Information, and Timeline. The Permian Period lasted from 298.9 million years ago to the start of the Triassic Period, 251.9 million years ago. When the Early Permian epoch began, many animal lineages had just a few varieties and genera. As the environment grew warmer, these lineages gradually expanded into new varieties and subspecies. In terms of aquatic life, the Permian Period’s variety of organisms may have exceeded even that of the present. Want to learn more about animal life during this period? Discover five amazing Permian-era animals in this post!
a-z-animals.com
Beaver Spirit Animal Symbolism & Meaning
The beaver is a magnificent engineer, proficient at felling trees and repairing dams, lodges, and canals. Webbed feet, a rudder-like tail, and large lungs make swimming easy for these fascinating rodents. The capybara is the most prominent word in the world, and the beaver holds the second-place spot. What lessons...
a-z-animals.com
Celebrity Tomato vs. Big Beef Tomato
There are endless varieties of tomatoes to choose from when planting a vegetable garden. Selecting the right one depends on the space you have available and the flavor profile you’re most interested in achieving. Celebrity tomatoes and big beef tomatoes are two popular hybrid varieties. This article will describe...
a-z-animals.com
Lentils vs. Beans: What are the Differences?
The nutrient-rich legume family includes lentils and beans, which are renowned for their high levels of protein and vital nutrients. These vegetables can be used in place of meat or even as just an added protein supplement to almost any meal. In many cultures and cuisines around the world, both lentils and beans are considered staples. It certainly makes sense why anyone would want these nutritional powerhouses growing in their garden!
a-z-animals.com
What Are Piebald Deer And How Rare Are They?
Have you ever heard about a type of deer that shouldn’t be hunted and killed because it may curse your future hunting experiences? Well, these rumors are about piebald deer, which we’ll discuss today! Keep reading to learn everything about piebald animals, what piebald deer look like, and what’s with their population’s symbolism!
Times News
What kind of beetle is that?
If it looks like a ladybug, flies like a ladybug, and it acts a lot like a ladybug, but it is not actually a ladybug, what is it?. I was on a lunch break with my camera in hand when I came across a spectacular little beetle. I was positive I had discovered a new species of ladybug because it sure looked like one. Almost. The shimmering wing coverings called elytra, were marked with black stripes and dots. I took quite a few photographs of it because I had never seen a beetle like this before. I didn’t know what it was, but I was determined to find out.
pawesome.net
Dog Goes Completely Bonkers When He Gets A Taste Of Freedom
There are low-energy dogs and high-energy dogs. Typically high-energy dogs are those bred to be working dogs, but even those not known as low-energy dogs can have pent-up energy that needs to be released. The word “zoomies” is characterized by energetic running, either back and forth or in any direction. It describes the behavior of a dog that is trying to release pent-up energy.
Comments / 0