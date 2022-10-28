Read full article on original website
The 2022 winner of Wildlife Photographer of the Year, beating out thousands of stunning images
They were all worthy of some buzz. While we can’t all swim the deepest depths of the ocean or glide across the Amazon’s highest canopies, art and technology has a way of bringing the Earth’s natural splendors directly to us in breathtaking ways. Since 1965, the Natural...
Suspected Witch Who was Burned Alive Believed to Haunt Kentucky Woods
It's human nature to fear things we don't understand. Throughout history, there have been countless examples of horrific atrocities committed in the name of ignorance and misunderstanding. Instead of searching for answers and keeping a positive, open mind, we have always found it easier to ignore, dislike, hate, persecute or...
Elk And Bison Go Head-To-Head In An Unexpected Battle For The Ages
Well, this is not your every day encounter. Here’s two animals that just don’t usually clash. The have no real reason to…. They both eat plants, both hate wolves, and both want nothing but peace until it comes to mating… and even then, they really only battle their own kind for mating rights and to show their dominance.
Moment 12ft tiger shark rides wave directly under oblivious surfer
A huge tiger shark swam directly under an oblivious surfer in waters off the coast of Hawaii.Footage captured on Lewis Watton’s drone over Ewa Beach on 16 October, shows the 12-foot-long predator swimming among a group of surfers.The shark glided directly under one of the group, who had been paddling on a surfboard with his arms outstretched just moments before.“The surfer did not know what happened. He continued to surf for a while after the incident,” Mr Watton said.“The shark was big and beautiful... It didn’t seem aggressive at all.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK economy ‘fundamentally on the wrong path’, Nicola Sturgeon saysNewsnight plays montage of Liz Truss moments set to Rihanna’s ‘Take a Bow’Boris Johnson's sister backs Keir Starmer to be prime minister
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
Red Deer Stag Gores A Younger Stag In Brutal Fight To The Death
The rut takes no prisoners. This time of year is when red deer are on the prowl for their mate, meaning that they’re way more ornery and agressive than usual, and things can get ugly quick if they feel like another male could pose a potential threat to them or their future mate.
Woman swallowed whole by python
A missing Indonesian grandmother was swallowed whole by a python. CNN Indonesia reported that the family of 54-year-old Jahrah reported her missing after they say she went to collect rubber on a plantation October 24, 2022 near her home in Jambi, Indonesia. Betara Jambi Police Chief S. Herafa said her...
Watch a Giant Alligator Come Out of Nowhere to Eat a Small Alligator That Was Hunting an Egret
Everyone knows about the food chain. But it’s rare to witness something that so vividly demonstrates what the food chain actually is as this video, which depicts a predator hunting a smaller predator hunting an even smaller predator. The video was posted on Twitter by Travis Akers, of Jacksonville, Florida, on October 19. It begins with a mid-sized alligator slowly stalking an egret next to a pond. The wary bird keeps a comfortable distance from the gator. The gator looks like it’s about to give up and lays down in the grass—and right when it does, an absolutely massive alligator charges out of some bushes.
Man Tries To Kiss Cobra, Gets Bitten in Face Now Battling for Life
Snake expert Jose Louies told Newsweek the snake species does not attack unless provoked and kissing it "crosses the limits."
Drone footage shows orcas chasing and killing great white shark
Scientists have published findings confirming that orcas hunt great white sharks, after the marine mammal was captured on camera killing one of the world’s largest sea predators. A pod of killer whales is seen chasing sharks during an hour-long pursuit off Mossel Bay, a port town in the southern...
Owl Snatches Unsuspecting Hawk From Nest In Wild Video
Owls are one of those birds that everyone knows a little about but not many people know exactly how hardcore these birds are. The nocturnal carnivores are absolutely vicious, feasting on everything from mice to rabbits to fish and even other birds. But unlike other predator birds, they have an...
Elderly female lion grows 'awkward teenage mane,' baffling zookeepers
An elderly female lion at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas has sprouted a mane. This phenomenon has only been seen a handful of times.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Takes Down Yellowstone Bison After Epic Battle
In this crazy footage posted to YouTube, a grizzly bear and a bison face off at Yellowstone National Park. Ultimately, after a fierce battle, the bear defeats the bison. The entire intense encounter was caught on camera by user Michael Daus, who provided an in-depth narrative of the encounter in the video’s description. The incident occurred back on May 31, 2020.
Meet the world's heaviest human being ever recorded
At the time of his death, Robert Earl Hughes weighed a whopping 1071 pounds. Robert Earl Hughes was a resident of the United States and is, to this day, the heaviest person ever recorded in history. Born in 1926, he weighed around 11lbs at birth, already about twice the weight of other babies. His early years were spent all over the USA, as his father was employed by railway companies. He consistently weighed more than other people his age. After a brief period working in a factory, Hughes joined a traveling circus where he was billed as “The World’s Fattest Man”.
Monster Monkfish Caught mid Meal From Ocean Depths
"It definitely looks like a monkfish and a few experts agree. Certainly, looks the same as a monkfish picture," the fisherman told Newsweek.
The world's largest crustacean may have eaten Amelia Earhart
The coconut crabs or robber crabs are the world’s largest crustaceans, measuring up to three feet in width and weighing over nine pounds. Inhabiting the Indo-Pacific area, they are widely found in the off-coast islands of Africa to those in the Pacific Ocean.
Watch an Enormous Grizzly Bear Attack a Family of Denned-Up Black Bears
Anyone who’s spent any time outside knows that Mother Nature can be brutal. Leopard seals eat penguins. Red-tailed hawks eat cottontails. Crocodiles devour wildebeests. So forth and so on. It’s the circle of life and death. But some moments of predation are more shocking than others—like this video...
A large cockroach thought extinct since the 1930s was just rediscovered on a small island in Australia
In 1887, Australian Museum scientists undertook a pioneering expedition to Lord Howe Island, a tiny patch of land off the east coast of Australia. Among their many discoveries, they recorded “a large Blatta” – a type of cockroach – under a decaying log. This was later described as Panesthia lata, the Lord Howe Island wood-feeding cockroach. P. lata was noted as being highly abundant, playing a key role in nutrient recycling, and presumably a food source for the many birds on the island. Alas, in 1918 rats arrived on the island from a shipwreck. By the late 20th century, P. lata could...
South Carolina Alligator Barely Blinks When Shark Takes A Bite Of Its Foot
That’s two badass animals right there. Apex predators, both with strong bites that live at the top of their respective food chains. Unlike crocodiles, alligators prefer freshwater but are frequent users of saltwater when they need to feed. Since they don’t have salt glands, they can’t be in the saltwater for an extended period of time and will generally return to freshwater after a few hours, at most, a couple days.
LOOK: Wolf Grows Extra Werewolf-Like Teeth Due to Rare Mutation
Conservationists with the Voyageurs Wolf Project (VWP) have made a “super rare” discovery in one of their wolves just in time for Halloween. The result? An intense, werewolf-like snarl from a truly stunning wolf. “Must be something in the water because wolves are growing extra teeth now,” Voyageurs...
