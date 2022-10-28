ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

1 wanted in connection to Robeson county death investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are searching for a suspect after investigating the death of a St. Pauls man early Wednesday. Deputies responded to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road in reference to a shooting incident. Once inside they discovered the body of 67-year-old Weldon Caldwell.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

4 charged after shooting on Kershaw Street in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people who were detained on Monday after a shooting that hurt one person in Florence are now facing charges, according to police. Jamyn Trayvon Anderson, 23, Tydrea Burroughs, 34, Tashina Erica Nicole James, 29, and Keith Andrea Williams, 40, were detained without incident after officers got a description of a […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Authorities look for missing 35-year-old Lumberton woman

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a 35-year-old woman. Ashley Driggers of Lumberton was last seen in the area of 70 Fieldcrest Drive in Lumberton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-3, weighs 135 pounds and has green eyes […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

4 detained after 1 injured in Florence shooting, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people are in custody after one person was shot in Florence Monday afternoon, police say. According to Florence police, a shooting was reported around 11:20 a.m. at Kershaw and Kemp. Responding officers found one person had been shot and applied a tourniquet until EMS arrived...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Overnight shed fire in Horry County under investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An overnight fire in Socastee is under investigation, Horry County Fire Rescue says. HCFR said the shed fire happened in the Socastee area on Sonland Drive near Mill Pond Road. Crews confirmed no one was hurt and are investigating what sparked the fire. Stay with...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County deputies investigating series of shootings

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A series of shooting incidents early Sunday morning are being investigated, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shootings originated at a club on First Neck Road in the Johnsonville area, the sheriff’s office said. Additional shots were fired at or into vehicles on Second Neck Road and Half […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy