Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Suspects accused of break-ins, shooting at Robeson County deputies arrested
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The suspects in a series of break-ins early Monday morning in Robeson County are now in custody. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on Wednesday. The suspects were not immediately identified, but more information is expected later. According to authorities, a deputy’s...
WMBF
1 wanted in connection to Robeson county death investigation
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are searching for a suspect after investigating the death of a St. Pauls man early Wednesday. Deputies responded to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road in reference to a shooting incident. Once inside they discovered the body of 67-year-old Weldon Caldwell.
WMBF
13-year-old charged with making threats to Georgetown County middle school, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 13-year-old has been charged after allegedly making threats to a Grand Strand middle school. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the student made threats to Rosemary Middle School on Wednesday following an investigation. Deputies added that the student was released to her guardian...
WMBF
Horry County Sheriff’s Office searching for man accused of threatening life of public official
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a man who has failed to appear in court on multiple charges. Daniel Quinton Grissett, 36, is wanted for failure to appear on charges of threatening the life of a public official, unlawful communication and unlawful use of 911.
WMBF
Darlington County deputies make arrest in drug investigation, seize drugs, 6 guns
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant Wednesday which lead to the arrest of a man and the seizure of drugs and multiple guns. Deputies searched a home off Timmonsville Highway in the Florence area of Darlington County when they discovered seven clear plastic...
4 charged after shooting on Kershaw Street in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people who were detained on Monday after a shooting that hurt one person in Florence are now facing charges, according to police. Jamyn Trayvon Anderson, 23, Tydrea Burroughs, 34, Tashina Erica Nicole James, 29, and Keith Andrea Williams, 40, were detained without incident after officers got a description of a […]
WMBF
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
Authorities look for missing 35-year-old Lumberton woman
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a 35-year-old woman. Ashley Driggers of Lumberton was last seen in the area of 70 Fieldcrest Drive in Lumberton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-3, weighs 135 pounds and has green eyes […]
WMBF
SLED called in to help investigate 15-year-old’s shooting death in Hartsville
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was the victim of a deadly Hartsville shooting over the weekend, the Darlington County coroner said. According to the Hartsville Police Department, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday a shooting was reported on Security Drive in Hartsville. Responding officers said the teenage male victim was taken...
WMBF
2 arrested after guns, weed, meth found in Darlington County traffic stop
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are in custody after firearms and drugs were found during a traffic stop in the Pee Dee. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the stop happened on Oct. 31 in the area of Kellytown Road in Hartsville. Over the course of the...
WMBF
Suspect posed as maintenance worker at Myrtle Beach motel during robbery, warrant states
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man posing as a maintenance worker at a Myrtle Beach held a person at knifepoint and robbed them, according to an arrest warrant. Officers were called on Sunday to a motel room located at 806 South Ocean Boulevard, which is the listed address for the Days Inn.
WMBF
Georgetown County deputies make arrest after multiple cows found dead, distressed in pasture
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they discovered dead and emaciated cows in a pasture in the Andrews area. Aljaron Collins, 36, faces three charges of animal cruelty. Deputies discovered the cows after receiving calls of cows roaming the streets in...
WMBF
Paycheck stub helps authorities capture suspect in attempted Fairmont bank robbery
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) – A paycheck stub helped authorities capture a man who they said tried to rob a bank in Fairmont. Fairmont police officers responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday to a hold-up alarm at the Lumbee Guaranty Bank on North Walnut Street. Officers learned a man passed a...
WMBF
4 detained after 1 injured in Florence shooting, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people are in custody after one person was shot in Florence Monday afternoon, police say. According to Florence police, a shooting was reported around 11:20 a.m. at Kershaw and Kemp. Responding officers found one person had been shot and applied a tourniquet until EMS arrived...
WMBF
Conway police investigate shots fired into home on Halloween night
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – One Conway home suffered a trick rather than a treat on Halloween night. Police were called around 10:30 p.m. Monday to a house on Holly Loop, which is off Cates Bay Road for reports of shots fired. An incident report shows that when officers arrived,...
WMBF
Lake City High School student hit, killed while walking to school; SCHP investigating
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A high school has been killed after a crash in Florence County early Wednesday morning. The Florence School District 3 Director of Communications confirmed the pedestrian was a Lake City High School student, hit by a car and killed while walking to school Wednesday morning.
WMBF
Warrants: HCS teacher hit students, rubbed hand sanitizer in wound; principal failed to report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Horry County Schools educators are in jail after warrants claim a teacher abused several students, and the principal failed to report the allegations. Horry County police arrested Ocean Bay Elementary principal Rebecca Schroyer and special education teacher Grace McColgan. McColgan is charged with six...
WMBF
Car crashed into school bus during stop in Robeson County, school district says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A school bus with the Public Schools of Robeson County was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning. The school district said the crash happened along N.C. 72 while a Long Branch Elementary School bus was stopped and had the stop arm out and the red lights activated.
WMBF
Overnight shed fire in Horry County under investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An overnight fire in Socastee is under investigation, Horry County Fire Rescue says. HCFR said the shed fire happened in the Socastee area on Sonland Drive near Mill Pond Road. Crews confirmed no one was hurt and are investigating what sparked the fire. Stay with...
Florence County deputies investigating series of shootings
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A series of shooting incidents early Sunday morning are being investigated, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shootings originated at a club on First Neck Road in the Johnsonville area, the sheriff’s office said. Additional shots were fired at or into vehicles on Second Neck Road and Half […]
Comments / 0