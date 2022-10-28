ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Rapid growth continues in Southern Pines and other parts of Moore County

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The growth of new businesses and homes is on the rise in Moore County. “We’ve been found, and we are balancing that growth to make sure all of our communities are getting the necessary things that they need while making sure our charm is still here,” said Linda Parsons, president and CEO of Moore County Chamber of Commerce.
In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
Meet Doctor of Pharmacy alumna, Jenny Wood, a PGY-2 Internal Medicine resident at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Match: PGY-2 Residency program: Internal Medicine, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC. PGY-1 Experience: Acute Care, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC. Degrees: BS Biological Sciences, North Carolina State University. What experiences or people helped you to get where you are today: One thing I valued most about...
Construction to begin on Target shopping center

Moore 100 hosted guest speaker John Silverman on Oct. 27 in the Grand Ballroom at the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst. Silverman is the managing principal of Midland Atlantic, developer of Morganton Park South in Southern Pines, which will includes a Target store. Construction on the $80 million investment begins next...
Secretary of Defense to Visit Fort Bragg, N.C.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will visit Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Tuesday, Nov 1. The Secretary will welcome the 18th Airborne Corps back from their deployment to Europe. Secretary Austin will also receive unit briefings, conduct troop engagements, and host a spouse roundtable during the trip.
PHOTOS: Seaboard Festival ’22 – Food

HAMLET — One main staple of street festivals is … food. There were plenty of delectable selectables at the Hamlet Seaboard Festival on Saturday, from turkey legs to collard sandwiches, funnel cakes to kettle corn and various baked goods. In addition to regular food vendors, several churches and...
Staff shortages and low morale plague police across state

Staff shortages and low morale plague police across state. Departments struggle to recruit and retain officers. Police departments across North Carolina are grappling with staff shortages and flagging morale among officers. Eric Rucker always wanted to be a cop. But he shifted gears along the way and chose to pursue...
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack Truck

In the fall of 2023, the Town of Cary, North Carolina, will be utilizing a heavy-duty fully-electric Mack truck for trash pickup - the first city in North Carolina to do so. Volvo Group announces in a press release that Cary has ordered a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle as part of the town's growing commitment to sustainability. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic side loader and will be used in residential areas for bin pickup.
Head to Williams Produce before they close for the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Williams Produce is out of Autryville, North Carolina, and offers great produce several months of the year. As they prepare to close for the season, now is the perfect time to check out their sale.
Crash claims life of Pinecrest student

An early morning accident has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Pinecrest student on Saturday. John David De La Cruz Santos, of Southern Pines, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident in Aberdeen. The incident occurred after 2:30 a.m. on Roseland Road near Batchelor Farm Road. Board of...
Gov. Cooper offering $25K reward for info on North Carolina murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were […]
Sources: Suspected Raleigh mass shooter soon to begin rehab

RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in a Raleigh mass shooting continues to improve, sources tell WRAL News. Sources said 15-year-old Austin Thompson is at WakeMed, monitored by Raleigh police officers around the clock. That monitoring will continue when he begins physical rehabilitation, which sources said could be as soon as Friday.
