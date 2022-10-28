Read full article on original website
Whatcom County seeking public input on new jail
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The committee considering a proposal for a new jail in Whatcom County is ready to hear from the public. The Whatcom County Stakeholder Advisory Committee has an online survey up and running, and will hold a townhall listening session in November. County Council member Barry Buchanan...
North County beaches re-opened for shellfish harvesting
SANDY POINT, Wash. – Beaches in north Whatcom County are re-opened for recreational shellfish harvesting. The Washington State Department of Health says shellfish from Sandy Point north to the border is now safe to eat. Beaches on Point Roberts, Lummi Bay and the east side of Lummi Island are...
Little Squalicum Beach now open to public
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Port of Bellingham is celebrating the reopening of Little Squalicum Beach Park after a major cleanup project. The Port received a $1.5 million grant from the State Department of Ecology and began the restoration with local contractor RAW Land Constriction this past July. 7,000 tons...
