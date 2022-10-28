Read full article on original website
kpug1170.com
Man wanted in connection to murder arrested in manure bog outside Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. – A second person has been arrested in connection with a Bellingham murder last month. Bellingham Police said that the victim, 31-year-old Isaiah Mayshack, had planned to rob the shooting suspect along with 26-year-old Darian Polee of Ferndale. Polee knew that the suspect, 28-year-old Matthew Roberts, would...
whatcom-news.com
Man pled guilty and sentenced for charges resulting from fleeing in a painted stolen truck pulling a trailer
KENDALL, Wash. — A man facing charges in Whatcom County Superior Court for 2nd-degree taking a vehicle without permission, attempting to elude a police vehicle, hit and run of an attended vehicle and 1st-degree criminal impersonation has pled quilty to the felony charge of taking a stolen vehicle and the gross misdemeanor charge of hit and run this week and the remaining 2 charges were dropped.
Whatcom man arrested for allegedly spanking, bruising child
The victim’s parent presented photos of the bruising for evidence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Bellingham police search for suspects after weekend shooting
Officers responded to reported shots fired late Friday night.
Man arrested by Bellingham Police on suspicion of murder late Friday night
There was an altercation at a Halloween party downtown.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Bellingham Police charge man with murder following shooting
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area of E Myrtle Street and High Street at 11:59pm on Friday, October 28th, due to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Responding Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers were advised by radio several people had called 911...
MyNorthwest.com
Bellingham police rammed by motorhome, lead on chase
Bellingham Police are looking for a suspect wanted on warrants for domestic violence-related malicious mischief/harassment as well as second-degree theft and failing to obey an officer. He also appeared to be impaired and suspected of DUI, according to Bellingham Police. The officer tried stopping the suspect in the 4200 block...
Whatcom girl escapes kidnap attempt, and parents got key details to help arrest a suspect
License plate number and a Facebook post allow deputies to piece together a case.
whatcom-news.com
Traffic Alert: Slater Road traffic impacted by police activity
FERNDALE, Wash. — As of 1pm, Monday, October 31st, Slater Road traffic in both directions was impacted while law enforcement agencies were conducting a search for a subject in the area about . Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Ferndale Police, Lummi Nation Police, Washington State Patrol, US Customs and Border Protection and Bellingham Police personnel were involved in the activity that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, was impacting traffic on Slater Road east of the intersection with Haxton Way.
Police looking for park vandals after weekend damage in Whatcom County
Repairs and cleanup are estimated to cost about $3,000.
Court documents reveal new details after 126 dogs were rescued in Skagit County
BURLINGTON, Wash. — A Skagit County woman has been charged after more than 100 dogs were seized from her property in September where they were reportedly living in deplorable conditions. The dogs were seized from a property near Sedro-Wooley in what the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) called...
q13fox.com
Bellingham Police looking for dangerous man on the run
The Bellingham Police Department is searching for a man they say is dangerous. Marco Salinas is wanted and on the run.
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Injury crash snarls traffic on Chuckanut Drive
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 10:50am, Friday, October 28th, to the intersection of Chuckanut Drive (SR11) and Soundview Road due to a report of a 2-vehicle possible injury crash. Unconfirmed radioed reports from the scene were that South Whatcom Fire Authority (SWFA) medical aid personnel were...
KOMO News
Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
989kbay.com
North County beaches re-opened for shellfish harvesting
SANDY POINT, Wash. – Beaches in north Whatcom County are re-opened for recreational shellfish harvesting. The Washington State Department of Health says shellfish from Sandy Point north to the border is now safe to eat. Beaches on Point Roberts, Lummi Bay and the east side of Lummi Island are...
whatcom-news.com
Delays can be expected tomorrow (Tuesday, 11/1) on Main Street in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — Officials with City of Ferndale Public Works say motorists can expect delays on Main Street, east of I-5, between 7:30am and 6pm on Tuesday, November 1st, due to work being down between Barrett Road and Old Settler Drive. Work will take place at 1 work area...
989kbay.com
Whatcom County seeking public input on new jail
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The committee considering a proposal for a new jail in Whatcom County is ready to hear from the public. The Whatcom County Stakeholder Advisory Committee has an online survey up and running, and will hold a townhall listening session in November. County Council member Barry Buchanan...
‘Best BBQ I’ve had in Bellingham.’ The best BBQ in Whatcom County from our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best BBQ is known for its brisket, pulled pork and burgers.
Strong winds fan flames as Whatcom home burns
Firefighters searched for a person they were told was inside, but everyone got out safely.
allpointbulletin.com
Whatcom County Council Roundup
Council authorized by consent in a 6-1 vote, with councilmember Ben Elenbaas opposed, to enter into an over $2.2 million agreement with Washington State Health Care Authority to establish an alternative 911-response team pilot program. The pilot program will assess whether sending behavioral health professionals rather than police officers to...
