Julia Robert’s special connection to civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral amid the actress’ 55th birthday, per Entertainment Weekly. Roberts sat down with Gayle King last month and revealed that MLK Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King paid the hospital bill for her birth. The little-known fact resurfaced after former White House advisor Zara Rahim tweeted a clip of Roberts recalling her birth story in honor of the Oscar winner’s birthday on Friday (October 28).

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO