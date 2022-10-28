A win over Runge on Friday, or a Louise loss, will clinch a spot in the playoffs. The Wildcats grabbed their second win in district, clenching the fourth-place spot and a playoff slot. Yorktown traveled to Snook to face off in a much anticipated and winner take all scenario. The winner would find themselves nabbing fourth place. The Wildcats went 0-3 in district before turning it around and grabbing back-to-back wins. They lost to Somerville, Burton, and Falls City before defeating Louise and Snook. They still have one opponent left, Runge. However, a victory against the Yellowjackets would most likely not have any bearing on overall placing within the district.

YORKTOWN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO