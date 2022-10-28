Read full article on original website
DCSO ‘rapidly approaching a public safety compromise’
DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen discussed a lack of patrol deputies and potential temporary solutions to maintain public-safety levels during the DeWitt County Commissioners Court meeting Oct. 24. Bowen reported that the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) had seven open positions for deputies of varying assignments, with another expected by...
First week of early voting sees lower turnout
Voters have now had one week to hit the polls and cast their votes in the early voting cycle. Last Monday, Oct. 24, polls officially opened for the 2022 Midterm that features a hefty ballot here in the state of Texas. DeWitt County saw a total of 411 voters show up for the first day of early voting, and has averaged 263 people per day through the first week.
Creating value for the future
Life after graduating High School comes with a lot of new uncertainties. It’s the first major step in growing up while zoning in on what you want to pursue in life. It’s often hard to prepare for whatever life might throw at you, but you always learn from your experiences.
Castillo runs in Run Against Cancer
On Saturday, Oct. 22, Citizens Medical Center in Victoria hosted its sixth annual Citizens Run Against Caner. Randy Castillo, coach at Nordheim High School, finished third in his division and seventh to cross the finish line in the Citizen’s Run Against Cancer half marathon. The event helped raise money to help patients in the local communities who are fighting cancer. The race route was designed to showcase the heart of Victoria, starting in downtown Victoria, through Riverside Park, and ending at the DeLeon Plaza.
Acree honored at Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon
Region 3 Secondary Teacher of the Year Valton Acree, of Yorktown Junior High and High School Campus, was honored at the Texas Teachers of the Year luncheon held in Round Rock on Oct. 21. To achieve recognition as Texas Elementary or Secondary Teacher of the Year, a teacher must first be chosen as a campus and district teacher of the year, then a regional honoree. Acree was one of 40 regional teachers of the year. Congratulations to Coach Acree for his recognition of his excellence and leadership in the classroom.
Coyotes: the lead culprit for livestock loss
For years, national and state agricultural agencies have listed coyotes as the leading predator responsible for cattle loss to predators in Texas. United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) data from a 2015 report states that coyotes were responsible for 53% of total cattle loss to predators state-wide. At their last...
34-year-old Victoria man arrested, charged following vehicle pursuit
VICTORIA, Texas – Local law enforcement arrested and charged Cherish Noman, of Victoria, with three counts early Monday morning following a vehicle pursuit. On Monday, Oct. 31, at approximately 3:43 a.m., the Port Lavaca Police Department alerted the Victoria Police Department about a reported stolen vehicle possible being in Victoria. PLPD described the stolen vehicle as a blue Mercedes GLK....
Elderly woman involved in a crash Oct. 13 has died
VICTORIA, Texas – 25 News Now has confirmed Pearlie Clifton, 80, of Victoria has died following a crash on Oct. 13, 2022. It happened at 7:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of N. Ben Jordan St. At the time Victoria police officers considered it a minor crash and said the elements required to complete a crash report were not met....
DPS trooper kills one, injures another in shooting during Guadalupe County traffic stop
SEGUIN, Texas — A man is dead and another man was injured after being shot by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper during a traffic stop Friday night, officials said. DPS troopers responded to the Love's Truck stop in Seguin around 7:41 p.m. Friday for reports of a stolen pickup truck.
Two-vehicle crash kills four on U.S. Highway 59
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle crash that killed four people Sunday night. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309. U.S. Highway 59 northbound was closed to through traffic for several hours. A preliminary crash investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2021...
Victoria Police make arrest in illegal gambling case
30-year-old Desirae Alvarado was arrested on money laundering and organized crime charges after being arrested on two warrants Friday morning. VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police made an arrest Friday, October 28, 2022, in an illegal gambling case. 30-year-old Desirae Alvarado was arrested on money laundering and organized crime charges after being arrested on two warrants Friday morning. The warrants come...
Trooper shoots, kills suspected car thief
(Seguin) – A suspected car thief was shot and killed by a Texas DPS Trooper Friday night in the Love’s Truck Stop parking lot. DPS Trooper Sgt. Kenny Mata says the incident began just after 7:40 p.m. at the truck stop located in the 3100 block of I-10. Mata says a Guadalupe County Constable was said to have eyes on and was following what he believed was a stolen pick-up truck throughout the parking lot.
Lady Gobblers post season bound for 7th straight season
The Cuero Lady Gobblers wrapped up the regular season last Tuesday, Oct. 25, with a loss at home to the district-undefeated La Vernia Lady Bears who ranked no. 4 in the state rankings. They were defeated 15-25, 12-25, and 17-25. Cuero finished the season with an overall record of 21-15, 9-3 in district play, and has advanced to the playoffs for the seventh straight season.
Nordheim cross country sending four to state
Klein, Torrez, Infante, and Serna spearhead Nordheim's youthful cross-country team as state qualifiers. Under the direction of head coach Carlton Williams the Nordheim Cross Country program competed at the UIL Region 4 Cross Country Championships for the fourth straight season last Tuesday, Oct. 25. The meet, which was held at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, had a total of eight Nordheim athletes compete for a chance to clinch an automatic bid to state. Only the top four teams and the top 10 individual runners would move on to state in each division.
Wildcats best Bluejays 53-28
A win over Runge on Friday, or a Louise loss, will clinch a spot in the playoffs. The Wildcats grabbed their second win in district, clenching the fourth-place spot and a playoff slot. Yorktown traveled to Snook to face off in a much anticipated and winner take all scenario. The winner would find themselves nabbing fourth place. The Wildcats went 0-3 in district before turning it around and grabbing back-to-back wins. They lost to Somerville, Burton, and Falls City before defeating Louise and Snook. They still have one opponent left, Runge. However, a victory against the Yellowjackets would most likely not have any bearing on overall placing within the district.
