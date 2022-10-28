Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Illinois Congressman sues over vote by mail ballots
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois official has filed a federal lawsuit to invalidate thousands of vote-by-mail ballots in the state. According to our media partners at WLDS, Congressman Mike Bost, R-Illinois, is leading the lawsuit, which alleges that ballots received after election day violate federal law. The lawsuit...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout
CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
Central Illinois Proud
Campaign finances: Illinois politicians spending millions ahead of Election Day
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — As campaign ads fill your TV screens, mailboxes, and social media feeds, millions of dollars are pouring in to make that happen. Congressional candidates are spending in the millions, and Gubernatorial candidates in the tens of millions. While it may not be that high for our local races in central Illinois, hundreds of thousands of dollars are going into these campaigns.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey campaign 8 days before Election Day
How much of a factor Gabbard's endorsement of Bailey might be is unclear. While she is a former Democrat, she's not very well known, and the Pritzker campaign believes she has baggage.
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/31/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the High Community Level for the coronavirus rose from 3 to 5 with another 33 counties at the Medium Level, according to guidelines set by the CDC. The IDPH is reporting over 13,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois over the past week, with 67 additional deaths since a week ago Friday. Health officials are urging residents to get booster and flu shots before the holiday season. More information and details are on the dph.illinois.gov website online.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois officials give public safety update ahead of Halloween
(The Center Square) – State officials have laid out safety plans ahead of Halloween and seek help from the public to help keep children safe. The plan includes extra law enforcement on the roads during trick-or-treating hours and extended openings of libraries, public schools, and other buildings. Chicago Mayor...
advantagenews.com
Illinois has a brain drain problem
A new survey by SmartAsset.com has found that New York, California and Illinois are losing more highly paid workers under 35 than they are gaining. SmartAsset, a website that provides financial advice to young professionals, compiled the survey data by comparing the tax returns of workers making over $100,000 during the survey period of 2019 to 2020.
Gun laws are on the midterm ballots in these states
(NEXSTAR) — In the wake of several mass shootings this year and in years past, gun legislation remains a key issue for many voters going into the midterm election this year. While federal lawmakers passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act back in June, the legislation still leaves many gaps for states to fill in with their own regulations — or not.
The End of Cash Bail is Not a ‘Purge Law' in Illinois. Here's What You Need to Know
Opinions about Illinois' elimination of cash bail as part of new legislation, which is set to take effect in the coming months, have surfaced across social media as well as in political speeches and ads. While other states, including New Jersey and New York, have passed legislation largely curtailing the...
Illinois to Test Tornado Sirens Tuesday
Heads up, Illinoisans: The state's emergency warning system will be tested Tuesday. The all-hazards siren system is used to warn the general population of potential danger and is designed to be heard outdoors only. The sirens are tested at approximately 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. If...
Illinois’ history of witchcraft and sorcery
(WTVO) — Halloween is Monday, meaning that many kids will be out and about trick-or-treating dressed up as witches or sorceresses. While they might just be dressing up in these magical outfits, Illinois actually has a long history of witchcraft and sorcery. From a school of witchery to folktales about witches throughout history, Illinois is […]
KMOV
AD Fact Check | Gov. JB Pritzker’s attack on opponent Sen. Darren Bailey’s school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the Nov. 8 midterm elections approach, News 4 has been digging through political ads to fact-check them. News 4 went through the details of an ad funded by Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker against his republican opponent, Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey. Here is...
Republicans challenge Illinois law allowing mail-in ballots to be counted after Election Day
Under Illinois law, ballots postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8, can legally be counted if received by Nov. 22.
Illinois Lottery Giving Away Hundreds of Free Powerball Tickets Ahead of Monday's $1B Drawing
It's not a trick: The Illinois Lottery on Halloween plans to give out hundreds of free Powerball tickets ahead of Monday's $1 billion drawing. But it's also not as easy as trick-or-treating. After no jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the pot -- or, cauldron, rather -- has...
wmay.com
Two Illinois Lawmakers Face Disturbing Allegations
Two Illinois lawmakers are dealing with allegations of mistreatment against women. Democratic state Senator Michael Hastings had already faced allegations of bullying by lobbyists and former staffers… but now unsealed documents in his divorce case show that his ex-wife accused him of intimidation, threats, and physical violence, including an incident where she says he elbowed her in the face in front of their children. A spokesman for Hastings says the allegations are false.
fox32chicago.com
Federal lawsuit threatens validity of Illinois mail-in, military ballots
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A federal lawsuit may threaten the validity of potentially tens of thousands of Illinois mail-in and military ballots. The suit was brought by a downstate Republican congressman and two GOP officials. At issue is a 2015 state law that allows vote-by-mail ballots to be counted if they...
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in the State of Illinois?
Halloween weekend is upon us, and many people will be carving pumpkins to create jack-o'-lanterns if they haven't already done so. Traditionally, most people illuminate their pumpkins with a small candle to give them that spooky and exciting effect. But is it against the law in Illinois to use a candle to illuminate your jack-o-lantern?
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
1470 WMBD
Supply chain concerns compound for Central Illinois farmers
PEORIA, Ill. — There remain significant supply chain concerns for many central Illinois farmers and agricultural producers. A combination of ongoing high fuel prices as well as uncertainty with a railroad worker labor dispute and climate concerns have come together to create considerable headaches. Mark Gebhardt with the Illinois...
edglentoday.com
Powerball Fever Sweeps Illinois As Jackpot Climbs To $1 Billion For Monday Drawing
CHICAGO – Powerball fever is sweeping Illinois as the jackpot climbs to a mind-blowing $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing. To celebrate the historic jackpot, the Illinois Lottery is hosting a ‘Halloween Ticket Grab Challenge’, hoping to turn the spookiest day of the year to the luckiest for some players.
