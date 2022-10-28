ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
foxillinois.com

Illinois Congressman sues over vote by mail ballots

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois official has filed a federal lawsuit to invalidate thousands of vote-by-mail ballots in the state. According to our media partners at WLDS, Congressman Mike Bost, R-Illinois, is leading the lawsuit, which alleges that ballots received after election day violate federal law. The lawsuit...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout

CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Campaign finances: Illinois politicians spending millions ahead of Election Day

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — As campaign ads fill your TV screens, mailboxes, and social media feeds, millions of dollars are pouring in to make that happen. Congressional candidates are spending in the millions, and Gubernatorial candidates in the tens of millions. While it may not be that high for our local races in central Illinois, hundreds of thousands of dollars are going into these campaigns.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/31/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the High Community Level for the coronavirus rose from 3 to 5 with another 33 counties at the Medium Level, according to guidelines set by the CDC. The IDPH is reporting over 13,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois over the past week, with 67 additional deaths since a week ago Friday. Health officials are urging residents to get booster and flu shots before the holiday season. More information and details are on the dph.illinois.gov website online.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois officials give public safety update ahead of Halloween

(The Center Square) – State officials have laid out safety plans ahead of Halloween and seek help from the public to help keep children safe. The plan includes extra law enforcement on the roads during trick-or-treating hours and extended openings of libraries, public schools, and other buildings. Chicago Mayor...
CHICAGO, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois has a brain drain problem

A new survey by SmartAsset.com has found that New York, California and Illinois are losing more highly paid workers under 35 than they are gaining. SmartAsset, a website that provides financial advice to young professionals, compiled the survey data by comparing the tax returns of workers making over $100,000 during the survey period of 2019 to 2020.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Hill

Gun laws are on the midterm ballots in these states

(NEXSTAR) — In the wake of several mass shootings this year and in years past, gun legislation remains a key issue for many voters going into the midterm election this year. While federal lawmakers passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act back in June, the legislation still leaves many gaps for states to fill in with their own regulations — or not.
IOWA STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois to Test Tornado Sirens Tuesday

Heads up, Illinoisans: The state's emergency warning system will be tested Tuesday. The all-hazards siren system is used to warn the general population of potential danger and is designed to be heard outdoors only. The sirens are tested at approximately 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. If...
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois’ history of witchcraft and sorcery

(WTVO) — Halloween is Monday, meaning that many kids will be out and about trick-or-treating dressed up as witches or sorceresses. While they might just be dressing up in these magical outfits, Illinois actually has a long history of witchcraft and sorcery. From a school of witchery to folktales about witches throughout history, Illinois is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Two Illinois Lawmakers Face Disturbing Allegations

Two Illinois lawmakers are dealing with allegations of mistreatment against women. Democratic state Senator Michael Hastings had already faced allegations of bullying by lobbyists and former staffers… but now unsealed documents in his divorce case show that his ex-wife accused him of intimidation, threats, and physical violence, including an incident where she says he elbowed her in the face in front of their children. A spokesman for Hastings says the allegations are false.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Federal lawsuit threatens validity of Illinois mail-in, military ballots

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A federal lawsuit may threaten the validity of potentially tens of thousands of Illinois mail-in and military ballots. The suit was brought by a downstate Republican congressman and two GOP officials. At issue is a 2015 state law that allows vote-by-mail ballots to be counted if they...
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

Candles in Pumpkins Banned in the State of Illinois?

Halloween weekend is upon us, and many people will be carving pumpkins to create jack-o'-lanterns if they haven't already done so. Traditionally, most people illuminate their pumpkins with a small candle to give them that spooky and exciting effect. But is it against the law in Illinois to use a candle to illuminate your jack-o-lantern?
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Supply chain concerns compound for Central Illinois farmers

PEORIA, Ill. — There remain significant supply chain concerns for many central Illinois farmers and agricultural producers. A combination of ongoing high fuel prices as well as uncertainty with a railroad worker labor dispute and climate concerns have come together to create considerable headaches. Mark Gebhardt with the Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy