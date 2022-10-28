Read full article on original website
mypanhandle.com
Two arrested after hit and run in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a hit and run accident over the weekend. On Saturday, deputies responded to a traffic crash with injuries near Damascus Freewill Baptist Church on Kynesville Highway shortly before 1:00 p.m. While on the way to the scene, they received information that one of the vehicles involved had fled.
BCSO: Man confessed to Panama City Beach murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of killing his father in Panama City Beach confessed to the crime, even telling investigators where he shot the victim and where he hid the gun, according to court records. Deputies were called to a home on Jace Lane on September 22 where they found the body […]
Jackson County woman charged with attempted murder
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman used three guns to fire nine times at a Sneads’ man, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Monday. She missed. After the shooting both the victim and the woman called 911 but the woman, Sarai Torres, left the scene before deputies arrived. Torres was quickly found and “during the […]
WJHG-TV
Jackson County Sherriff’s Office looking for escaped inmate
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for escaped inmate Chesney Jones. Jones is about 6′1″ and 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing green pants and a green shirt. Marianna High School, Marianna K-8, Early Childhood Center, Jackson Alternative...
niceville.com
Wanted former Okaloosa County man is arrested in Massachusetts
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A former Okaloosa County man wanted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years has been arrested in Massachusetts, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Mark Burns, 70, a former Shalimar area tennis...
WEAR
UPDATE: Troopers looking for box truck involved in rollover crash in Walton County
UPDATE - 11 A.M. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Troopers are trying to locate a box truck involved in Monday morning's semi rollover crash on I-10 east in Walton County. The crash happened near the area of mile marker 71. The Walton County Sheriff's Office posted about the crash around 8:30 a.m.
police1.com
Deputy saves man from submerged car, then responds to rollover on same night
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — One Florida deputy came to the rescue at two different crashes in one night, and it started with the jarring moment when he saw hands gripping the steering wheel of a sinking truck, officials say. The hectic series of events began around 10 p.m. Saturday,...
After yearlong investigation WCSO makes 25 arrests and seizes 3,000 grams of cocaine
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you noticed a heavier police presence in Walton County over the last few days, that’s because they have been wrapping up a drug trafficking investigation. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office said 25 suspects were involved in trafficking cocaine in Walton and Okaloosa County. They […]
waltonso.org
3,000 GRAMS OF COCAINE SEIZED, 21 ARRESTED ON FEDERAL AND STATE CHARGES FOR CONSPIRACY AND DRUG TRAFFICKING
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— More than 3,000 grams of cocaine is seized during a yearlong investigation into drug trafficking in Walton and Okaloosa Counties resulting in the arrest of 21 people. Operation Hans Gruber began in March of 2021 investigating the drug trafficking activities of Deshawn Brown, Pablo Burgos-Lozada, Aubry...
FHP: Gulf Breeze man caught with massive amount of drugs in Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Gulf Breeze man is facing 25 drug-related charges after he was caught with a wide variety of illicit substances while driving through Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said their Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a GMC Yukon on Interstate 10 Wednesday and that they had probable […]
niceville.com
Public’s help sought to solve 48-year-old Florida homicide case
FLORIDA – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s help to solve a nearly 50-year-old homicide case. Investigators believe persons living in Citrus County, Panama City, and Miami may have information that could help solve the case. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
wtvy.com
Samson teen dies in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNT, Fla. (WTVY) - A Samson teen is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night. Law enforcement tells News4 that the 18-year-old teen, whose name has not been identified, was turning onto State Road 83 when he collided with a pickup truck.
Bay County man accused of molesting a child
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A registered sex offender is back behind bars for allegedly molesting a young girl. Bay County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 83-year-old Donald Eugene Lovett Thursday. They claim that in 2016, Lovett groped a girl in a child’s tree house. She was 10 years old at the time. Lovett was about 75. […]
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County Sheriff Arrests Clyde Donald Taylor II, 11-Time Convicted Felon, for ‘Felon in Possession of a Firearm’ on October 25, 2022
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, around 9:00 P.M., deputies responded to reports of an armed subject on Reddoch Road in Marianna. When deputies arrived on scene, they quickly located the suspect, Clyde Donald Taylor II, inside a vehicle. Through the course of the investigation, a probable cause search of Taylor’s vehicle...
WJHG-TV
One killed, two injured in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man was killed, and two other people were injured in a traffic crash north of DeFuniak Springs in Walton County Friday night. Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol report around 8 p.m., a car with a driver and passenger was traveling east on C.R. 192, and was about to make a left turn onto S.R. 83.
wdhn.com
Police search ends in arrest after nighttime burglary, HSCO
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After a county-wide search, a Dothan man has been arrested and accused of a Thursday night burglary in Taylor, per the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Franklin Fulford, 31, of Dothan, was arrested Friday afternoon after being accused of stealing two pieces of equipment from Turf Maintenance Co.
WJHG-TV
Man drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A beach access has been closed after a crash Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers report that a 34-year-old man from Illinois was driving down County Road 83 at a high speed. Troopers said there was inclement weather when the driver was approaching Blue Mountain Road.
U.S. Marshals Catch Up With Florida Man Wanted For Shooting, Paralyzing Victim
A 19-year-old Florida man that was wanted for shooting a victim, leaving the person paralyzed, found out you can run, but you can’t hide. Members of the United States Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Carlos Alonso Ramirez, 19, at a residence on
Suspects sought in fatal hit-and-run
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are searching for three people they want to question about fatal hit and run. Investigators said the three men are connected to a vehicle believed to have hit and killed a Lynn Haven man Tuesday night. The vehicle then left the scene. Officers said Mark Butler pulled […]
WEAR
Report: Milton man strikes woman with ax handle, damages her car
MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton man faces multiple charges after allegedly striking a woman with an ax handle, damaging her car and more. The incident happened around Thursday on Vonnie Branch Road in Milton. According to the arrest report, during an argument with a woman, Fox reached through her driver's...
