Local Urban Legend, Did The Devil Dance At Los Arcos Ballroom In Odessa?

I have heard this story over the years, I am not exactly sure when it supposedly happened but I believe this event was said to have happened back in the 1980s. I was reminded of this story when someone posted a comment on a public Facebook group. A member of the group asked if anyone had noticed a well-dressed man at the Jon Pardi concert at the Horseshoe back at the beginning of the month. Someone in the comments brought up the legend or old tale of the night the devil supposedly showed up at the Los Arcos Ballroom in Odessa.
Impound lot auction

Time: 10:00 am (gates open at 8:00 am) ON SITE AUCTION SALE AND LIVE ONLINE (WEBCAST) REGISTRATION: visit https://siskauction.hibid.com/ to register and obtain further on-line auction instructions. VIEWING: Friday, November 4, 2022, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. EVERYONE MUST BE REGISTERED AND HAVE A BIDDER NUMBER TO ENTER THE...
Malloween takes over Music City Mall

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, Music City Mall celebrated its annual event ‘Malloween’, which has been a part of West Texas for over ten years. Hundreds of kids lined up along the entrances of retail stores to trick-or-treat. CBS7′s very own Eduardo Huijon Jr. and Jair Brooks...
The One Place in Midland That Needs a Light the Most? Tradewinds and Deauville

If you have been around Sam's and La Mision Restaurant in Midland then you know there is a dire need for a traffic light at Deauville Blvd and Tradewinds Blvd. Not only are the roads divided by a ravine, but it is becoming a very busy intersection thanks to all the growth and places to shop and eat that have been put in around the Scharbauer Sports Complex and all the hotels around it.
Kermit woman killed in Odessa crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Kermit woman killed earlier this week in an auto versus pedestrian crash has been identified as Pilar Moon.  According to the Odessa Police Department, just after 1:00 a.m. on October 27, officers, along with Odessa Fire Rescue, responded to the scene of a pedestrian crash in the eastbound lanes of the […]
Good Samaritan search in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lisa Wilk-Heilesen is currently in Houston accompanying her daughter to rehab following a brutal car crash on Sept. 23rd at the intersection of Highway 158 and ECR 160. But she’s also on Facebook and hoping to find the people who saw her daughter’s crashed car and potentially saved her life. The […]
Midland boys become Sheriff's Deputies for a day

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Department got their ranks bolstered for a day with two new deputies Maverick and Mason Stokes. The unusual thing about these people are... they're six and three years old respectively. At the Horseshoe today, the boys got the chance to become honorary...
Andrews family affected by house fire total loss

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -A fire broke out that totaled the home and left a family in Andrews with only the clothes on their backs. What started as a normal Tuesday for Gloria Reyes, ended in despair. When she got home from work, she saw smoke in her home. Immediately she...
Odessa Police investigating shooting near 17th and Grant

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night around 8:25 p.m. near 17th and Grant Ave. A 26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police are still investigating....
ECISD Student arrested after fight with bus driver

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, an 8th-grade boy assigned to the Alternative Center was arrested Thursday after making a threat on his bus. The student got into an argument with the bus driver and said he would bring a gun tomorrow and shoot up the school. The student...
Affidavit: Mom leaves child, 4, home alone while in ER with contractions

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom was arrested on a warrant this week following an investigation that began in September when her four-year-old daughter was allegedly left home alone and found walking outside by neighbors. Jelicia Cody, 27, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child.  According to an affidavit, around 12:59 a.m. on September 14, […]
Man crashes into shed after threatening to ‘shoot up’ home, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Thursday after investigators said he allegedly got drunk and crashed into a shed outside a home he had previously threatened to “shoot up”. Peter Allen Christesson, 33, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, two counts of Terroristic Threat, Criminal Mischief, Evading Arrest, and Possession of Marijuana. […]
Man accused of cashing fraudulent checks at local business

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Wednesday after investigators said he was allegedly caught cashing fraudulent checks at a local check cashing business. Gabriel Alday, 29, has been charged with Theft of Property, a state jail felony.  According to court records, on October 26, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Kwik […]
