Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Local Urban Legend, Did The Devil Dance At Los Arcos Ballroom In Odessa?
I have heard this story over the years, I am not exactly sure when it supposedly happened but I believe this event was said to have happened back in the 1980s. I was reminded of this story when someone posted a comment on a public Facebook group. A member of the group asked if anyone had noticed a well-dressed man at the Jon Pardi concert at the Horseshoe back at the beginning of the month. Someone in the comments brought up the legend or old tale of the night the devil supposedly showed up at the Los Arcos Ballroom in Odessa.
ccpdblotter.com
Impound lot auction
Time: 10:00 am (gates open at 8:00 am) ON SITE AUCTION SALE AND LIVE ONLINE (WEBCAST) REGISTRATION: visit https://siskauction.hibid.com/ to register and obtain further on-line auction instructions. VIEWING: Friday, November 4, 2022, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. EVERYONE MUST BE REGISTERED AND HAVE A BIDDER NUMBER TO ENTER THE...
Midland house is the star of the neighborhood when it comes to Halloween decorations
MIDLAND, Texas — One of the best parts of Halloween is seeing just how spooky some homeowners can get. "It's exciting when we first start setting up," baker and homeowner Beatrice Jacquez said. "Because everybody from school will start walking by and they get excited." And with the advancement...
Midland couple has been scaring kids every Halloween for 29 years, they're headlined by a 7-foot-tall clown
MIDLAND, Texas — "Halloween is just a holiday for the kids to get candy and enjoy themselves," homeowner Brian Ridgell said. On one day every October, children get to dress up and go door to door trick or treating. But what about the adults? What do they do for...
cbs7.com
Malloween takes over Music City Mall
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, Music City Mall celebrated its annual event ‘Malloween’, which has been a part of West Texas for over ten years. Hundreds of kids lined up along the entrances of retail stores to trick-or-treat. CBS7′s very own Eduardo Huijon Jr. and Jair Brooks...
New Lucchese Store In Midland Invites Everyone To Their Grand Opening Party Tonight
The official grand opening party is today October 28th with a free performance by Texas Music artist Carson Jeffery, complimentary drinks from Lone River Ranch Water, and bites from MMC Half Acre. The party begins at 6 and everyone is welcome. The iconic Western wear brand quietly opened its doors...
The One Place in Midland That Needs a Light the Most? Tradewinds and Deauville
If you have been around Sam's and La Mision Restaurant in Midland then you know there is a dire need for a traffic light at Deauville Blvd and Tradewinds Blvd. Not only are the roads divided by a ravine, but it is becoming a very busy intersection thanks to all the growth and places to shop and eat that have been put in around the Scharbauer Sports Complex and all the hotels around it.
Now Open! Craziest Exit Off Loop 250 Gets New Off-Ramp In Midland!
Earlier this week, Midland opened up 2 new On-Ramps! Well, now there is a new OFF-RAMP that is open to making traffic better, we hope! The exit to Highway 191 towards H-E-B in Midland off Loop 250 has always been a headache. Will this help? Sure hope so!. • HEADING...
Pilar Moon Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Odessa (Odessa, TX)
According to the Odessa Police Department, a pedestrian accident occurred in Odessa on Thursday. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the 2400 block of W Interstate 20 at around 1 a.m.
Kermit woman killed in Odessa crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Kermit woman killed earlier this week in an auto versus pedestrian crash has been identified as Pilar Moon. According to the Odessa Police Department, just after 1:00 a.m. on October 27, officers, along with Odessa Fire Rescue, responded to the scene of a pedestrian crash in the eastbound lanes of the […]
Good Samaritan search in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lisa Wilk-Heilesen is currently in Houston accompanying her daughter to rehab following a brutal car crash on Sept. 23rd at the intersection of Highway 158 and ECR 160. But she’s also on Facebook and hoping to find the people who saw her daughter’s crashed car and potentially saved her life. The […]
cbs7.com
Texas DPS (West Texas Region) searching for recruits in the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you’re looking to make a positive impact in the community, West Texas DPS has you covered. On Saturday morning, the Texas DPS West Texas region held an on-site recruitment test at the Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School track and field. The...
YouTuber Ranks Top 10 Worst Cities in Texas. Is Midland/Odessa On the List?
The video below only ranks cities and towns in areas of south and east Texas, so Midland/Odessa and nothing near here are featured in this video. But here is the list of "cities," as they call them, that are the worst to live in but only a handful could be called cities, otherwise they are mostly small towns.
Midland boys become Sheriff's Deputies for a day
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Department got their ranks bolstered for a day with two new deputies Maverick and Mason Stokes. The unusual thing about these people are... they're six and three years old respectively. At the Horseshoe today, the boys got the chance to become honorary...
cbs7.com
Andrews family affected by house fire total loss
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -A fire broke out that totaled the home and left a family in Andrews with only the clothes on their backs. What started as a normal Tuesday for Gloria Reyes, ended in despair. When she got home from work, she saw smoke in her home. Immediately she...
Odessa Police investigating shooting near 17th and Grant
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night around 8:25 p.m. near 17th and Grant Ave. A 26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police are still investigating....
cbs7.com
ECISD Student arrested after fight with bus driver
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, an 8th-grade boy assigned to the Alternative Center was arrested Thursday after making a threat on his bus. The student got into an argument with the bus driver and said he would bring a gun tomorrow and shoot up the school. The student...
Affidavit: Mom leaves child, 4, home alone while in ER with contractions
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom was arrested on a warrant this week following an investigation that began in September when her four-year-old daughter was allegedly left home alone and found walking outside by neighbors. Jelicia Cody, 27, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child. According to an affidavit, around 12:59 a.m. on September 14, […]
Man crashes into shed after threatening to ‘shoot up’ home, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Thursday after investigators said he allegedly got drunk and crashed into a shed outside a home he had previously threatened to “shoot up”. Peter Allen Christesson, 33, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, two counts of Terroristic Threat, Criminal Mischief, Evading Arrest, and Possession of Marijuana. […]
Man accused of cashing fraudulent checks at local business
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Wednesday after investigators said he was allegedly caught cashing fraudulent checks at a local check cashing business. Gabriel Alday, 29, has been charged with Theft of Property, a state jail felony. According to court records, on October 26, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Kwik […]
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
894K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0