Antioch Traveling Closet hosting winter wear giveaway this weekend

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) – A nonprofit in Antioch is hosting a giveaway event this weekend to help families in need.

Founded in 2014, Antioch Traveling Closet has been providing families with essential items like clothes, toiletries, and school supplies for years.

Founder Lisa Fisher said she started the nonprofit after talking with a friend who worked in the school district and would talk about a little girl she knew whose family was facing financial hardships.

"Her family was really struggling and it kinda really hit me. So, when I would purchase stuff for my daughter, I would also purchase stuff for this little girl and give it to my friend," Fisher said.

"This went on for a few years. And when there was Christmas break, Thanksgiving break, or extended breaks, I would make sure there was juice boxes and cheese and crackers - something the child could easily open. And probably two or three years later my girlfriend had told me that the girl moved away, and it bothered me. I figured if I could help one child I think we can help more."

After sharing her idea with friends who were also moms, they donated their children's clothes.

In 2014 the nonprofit held its first giveaway with just children's clothes.

"We had 35 about people come and we had two hair stylists and we thought that was just the best thing," Fisher said.

The organization is entering its eighth year and hosts three giveaways a year where families can pick out clothes and other necessities including toiletries, cleaning supplies, and receive haircuts.

The nonprofit doesn't receive government assistance but the support from the community helps keep its mission going.

"It takes a village and I'm glad that Antioch is my village because the amount of support I've gotten from the community, the schools would do donation drives for me and there's a few businesses."

For the giveaways, there is no paperwork required, but visitors are advised to take what they need and not what they want.

Giveaways usually happen on Sundays but will be held for the first time Saturday as they want to make the winter coats available to visitors.

The Winter Wear Giveaway event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Antioch Senior Center, located at 817 Holbeck Drive.

More information, including how to donate to the traveling closet, can be found at antiochtravelingcloset.org .