3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Emergence of Jeremy PenaIBWAAHouston, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Bleacher Report
World Series 2022: Updated MVP Race Before Astros vs. Phillies Game 3
The postponement of World Series Game 3 from Monday to Tuesday gave the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies a chance to reset. The two pitching staffs are fresh after two days off, and the batters should be more than well rested to combat the top arms on each side for the rest of the series.
Bleacher Report
Predicting Every 2022 MLB Gold Glove Award Winner
It's that time of year again in Major League Baseball, and we're not just referring to the timing of the World Series. It's also Gold Glove Awards season, as the winners are set to be announced Tuesday. So, let's predict which of the finalists will walk away with hardware. This...
World Series run didn't stop Astros and their families from trick-or-treating this year!
Despite being in a Philadelphia hotel, the Astros made sure their kids still had a great holiday. We obtained photos of the dads taking their kids trick-or-treating through the hotel hallways.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Albert Pujols Signs Retirement Papers, Officially Won't Return in 2023
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols' performance in the second half of the season proved that he still has a lot left in the tank, but he won't be backing off his retirement plans. According to MLB Network's Mark Feinsand, Pujols officially signed his retirement papers on Monday, solidifying the...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Week 9 Standings, Wild Card Info and Super Bowl Odds
The Buffalo Bills and a few other AFC powers are exactly where we expected them to be in the AFC standings going into Week 9. Josh Allen and Co. sit on top of the AFC with a one-game edge over the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. Most of the regular players from the last few seasons are in the mix once again, as well as a few new teams.
White Sox reportedly hire Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as new manager
The Chicago White Sox have reportedly found their next manager: 52-year-old Pedro Grifol, who has been on the Kansas City Royals coaching staff since 2013. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the White Sox are expected to announce the hiring of Grifol late this week. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that...
Bleacher Report
Dodgers' Justin Turner Named 2022 Roberto Clemente Award Winner
Veteran third baseman Justin Turner is a native of Long Beach, California, and playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the last nine seasons gave him the opportunity to give back to his hometown. For his efforts this year, Turner has been named the recipient of the Roberto Clemente Award,...
Bleacher Report
Zack Wheeler's Shaky Outing Draws Concern on Twitter as Astros Top Phillies in Game 2
The Houston Astros scored three first-inning runs en route to a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday from Minute Maid Park. On Friday, the Phils overcame a 5-0 deficit to win 6-5 in 10 innings to take the series opener. They faced another 5-0 gap this time around but could not do much damage off Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez and relievers Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly.
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 9?
If you're a big fan of upsets and surprises, Week 8 in the NFL was not your cup of tea. With the Kansas City Chiefs sitting the week out, seven of the league's division leaders played, and all seven won. The Baltimore Ravens started the week with a Thursday night win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Philadelphia Eagles stayed undefeated with a beatdown of the cross-state Pittsburgh Steelers. The Minnesota Vikings outlasted the Arizona Cardinals. So on and so forth.
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report 2022 NFL Trade Deadline Grades and Analysis
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November to execute trades. Some may be planning to make a playoff push, while others should start stacking draft capital for future. Two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in a...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Chances for Every MLB Team to Land Mets' Jacob deGrom in Free Agency
Unless he reverses course and decides not to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the New York Mets, Jacob deGrom is about to get capital-p Paid. As for which team will be the one to sign the two-time Cy Young Award winner in free agency, what's say we weigh all of their chances?
Bleacher Report
NFL GM: Saints Would Consider Alvin Kamara-Eagles Trade to Get 2023 1st-Rounder Back
One NFL general manager believes the New Orleans Saints would be willing to trade running back Alvin Kamara to the Philadelphia Eagles if the team deals back the first-round pick acquired last year. Albert Breer of the Sports Illustrated reported the news. "There have been conflicting reports on Alvin Kamara,...
Bleacher Report
Giants Offense Bashed by NFL Twitter After Struggling in Loss to Seahawks
The New York Giants dropped to 6-2 on the season with an 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field, and the offense did not perform well. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 17 of 31 passes for 176 yards and no touchdowns. Darius Slayton led Giants receivers with five catches for 66 yards, while running back Saquon Barkley finished with 20 carries for 53 yards and one score.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Jalen Brunson Tampering Investigation Ongoing After 76ers Probe Wraps
The NBA punished the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday for tampering this past offseason, and the New York Knicks might be next. The NBA announced that it stripped the 76ers of their second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 drafts for tampering with free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr.
