Houston, TX

Bleacher Report

World Series 2022: Updated MVP Race Before Astros vs. Phillies Game 3

The postponement of World Series Game 3 from Monday to Tuesday gave the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies a chance to reset. The two pitching staffs are fresh after two days off, and the batters should be more than well rested to combat the top arms on each side for the rest of the series.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Predicting Every 2022 MLB Gold Glove Award Winner

It's that time of year again in Major League Baseball, and we're not just referring to the timing of the World Series. It's also Gold Glove Awards season, as the winners are set to be announced Tuesday. So, let's predict which of the finalists will walk away with hardware. This...
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Week 9 Standings, Wild Card Info and Super Bowl Odds

The Buffalo Bills and a few other AFC powers are exactly where we expected them to be in the AFC standings going into Week 9. Josh Allen and Co. sit on top of the AFC with a one-game edge over the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. Most of the regular players from the last few seasons are in the mix once again, as well as a few new teams.
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

Dodgers' Justin Turner Named 2022 Roberto Clemente Award Winner

Veteran third baseman Justin Turner is a native of Long Beach, California, and playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the last nine seasons gave him the opportunity to give back to his hometown. For his efforts this year, Turner has been named the recipient of the Roberto Clemente Award,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Zack Wheeler's Shaky Outing Draws Concern on Twitter as Astros Top Phillies in Game 2

The Houston Astros scored three first-inning runs en route to a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday from Minute Maid Park. On Friday, the Phils overcame a 5-0 deficit to win 6-5 in 10 innings to take the series opener. They faced another 5-0 gap this time around but could not do much damage off Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez and relievers Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 9?

If you're a big fan of upsets and surprises, Week 8 in the NFL was not your cup of tea. With the Kansas City Chiefs sitting the week out, seven of the league's division leaders played, and all seven won. The Baltimore Ravens started the week with a Thursday night win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Philadelphia Eagles stayed undefeated with a beatdown of the cross-state Pittsburgh Steelers. The Minnesota Vikings outlasted the Arizona Cardinals. So on and so forth.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report 2022 NFL Trade Deadline Grades and Analysis

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November to execute trades. Some may be planning to make a playoff push, while others should start stacking draft capital for future. Two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in a...
Bleacher Report

Giants Offense Bashed by NFL Twitter After Struggling in Loss to Seahawks

The New York Giants dropped to 6-2 on the season with an 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field, and the offense did not perform well. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 17 of 31 passes for 176 yards and no touchdowns. Darius Slayton led Giants receivers with five catches for 66 yards, while running back Saquon Barkley finished with 20 carries for 53 yards and one score.
SEATTLE, WA

