Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WR
The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is tomorrow, November 1st, so there isn't much time left for teams around the league to make a move. Following their fourth straight loss, it's clear the Green Bay Packers do not currently have a team that is capable of contending for a Super Bowl. However, with a back-to-back MVP behind the center with not much time left, Green Bay should be looking to do whatever they can to win now, since this is their championship window.
Week 8 MNF Postgame Reaction: Bengals Offensive Issues Derail Their Night
Bryant McFadden joins Joe Musso to discuss the Bengals myriad of offensive issues in their loss to the Browns in Week 8.
Week 8 SNF Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Packers Road Back To Success
The CBS Sports HQ NFL crew breaks down how the Packers can get back on the right track and what can they improve on.
Brian Gutekunst's throwback puts Packers in turmoil
The Green Bay Packers are in turmoil. They entered the season as a presumed Super Bowl favorite, but after a 27-17 loss they sit at 3-5 and mired in a 4-game losing streak. Even when they were 3-1, Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said the team couldn't continue to win the way they were. At that point they had beaten the Chicago Bears who they almost always beat, Tampa Bay who was playing incredibly compromised on offense, and took all of overtime to beat the New England Patriots.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears, End of October Edition
The Chicago Bears season continues and after a surprise win in week 7 on Monday Night Football followed by a loss in week 8, the Bears season is starting to take shape as one that has plenty of intrigue but also, a number of questions that the franchise has yet to answer. Among the major questions are what needs the Bears will have to address throughout the 2023 offseason. With upwards of $100M in cap space and a projected nine draft picks, the Bears should be in a position to turn the roster around in 2023.
Everything that Jimbo Fisher said after the Ole Miss game
Here is everything that Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher had to say after tonight's loss to 15th ranked Ole Miss. The Aggies face off versus SEC East foe Florida next week. Very good football game out there today. Again, I thought our kids competed hard. Came up one play short. Had opportunities throughout the game, which we know they're a good football team. But I thought we played really well in stretches and not well we've just got to offensively, I thought we moved the ball very well, come out very well.
Kobe Jones to make NFL debut with the Packers on Sunday
A dream has come true for a former Mississippi State football standout as Kobe Jones will be making his appearance on an NFL field on Sunday. The Green Bay Packers announced on Saturday that Jones will be elevated from the practice squad to the main roster on Sunday when the Packers play the Buffalo Bills. It’s the NFL debut for Jones who has been working his way into the mix as a practice squad member in the NFL the last two years.
