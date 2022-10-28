The Chicago Bears season continues and after a surprise win in week 7 on Monday Night Football followed by a loss in week 8, the Bears season is starting to take shape as one that has plenty of intrigue but also, a number of questions that the franchise has yet to answer. Among the major questions are what needs the Bears will have to address throughout the 2023 offseason. With upwards of $100M in cap space and a projected nine draft picks, the Bears should be in a position to turn the roster around in 2023.

