The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
high-profile.com
NEI’s Andre Barbour Recognized
Boston – NEI General Contracting announced that Andre Barbour, diversity and inclusion director, has been selected as one of the Boston Business Journal’s (BBJ) 2022 40 Under 40 honorees. Barbour was recognized at an awards gala on Oct. 20 at the Boston Park Plaza in Boston. Barbour is...
high-profile.com
D.F. Pray Promotes Raposa
Seekonk, MA – D.F. Pray announced the promotion of Jared Raposa to chief financial officer from his previous position as vice president of finance. Raposa has been with D.F. Pray since 2014 and has more than 18 years of experience in the construction industry, having previously held operational and financial roles within the industry. As CFO, he will drive strategic planning, along with alignment of the company’s financial planning, risk management review, and financial analysis and reporting.
wgbh.org
In a wealthy Boston suburb, Asian American and white students strive to stand out in college admissions
The leafy suburb of Wayland, 20 miles west of Boston, is home to affluent families and top-notch public schools. It's also the scene of fierce competition among mostly Asian American and white students for coveted spots at colleges like Harvard. “The kids are really obsessed with [elite admissions] in a...
miltontimes.com
Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event
More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
high-profile.com
Colantonio Hires Two
Holliston, MA – Colantonio Inc. announced that Basliel Demessie joined the team as assistant project manager and Ryan Rogge joined the company as assistant superintendent. Demessie’s four years of construction experience include work as a field engineer and assistant project engineer on large-scale residential and office building projects with former employers Mill Creek Residential Trust and John Moriarty & Associates.
Vice
Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change
In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
National Grid customers prepare for 64% rate increase Tuesday
BOSTON — National Grid is reminding customers to brace for higher electric rates starting Tuesday, November 1st. Typical residential electric customers will see a 64% rate hike. According to National Grid, the increase in electricity rates is a result of the rising price of natural gas “due to global...
high-profile.com
Colantonio Completes Recreation Center Renovation
Salem, MA – Colantonio Inc. has completed its renovation of the Forest River Outdoor Recreation & Nature Center, formerly known as the Forest River Park Pool and Bathhouse, in Salem. Colantonio’s overhaul of the historic summer destination at Salem Harbor was comprehensive. The firm demolished the existing pool and...
smartcitiesdive.com
Boston wants to use curb bump-outs to manage flooding, boost resilience
Boston announced its first green infrastructure policy requiring certain small-scale, right-of-way city infrastructure projects to include environmental features that improve resilience to the impacts of climate change, such as flooding. The policy specifically applies to curb extensions, or bump-outs, designed to increase pedestrian safety at crosswalks. The policy has three...
University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Ranks Among World’s Best
How does the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth hold up against other universities worldwide? Better than you might think. U.S. News & World Report has ranked the world's 2,000 "top universities," and you might be surprised to learn that UMass Dartmouth is on the list. Go Corsairs!. USNews.com stated "These institutions...
miltonscene.com
Milton superintendent to resign effective Nov. 4
Effective Friday, November 4th, James Jette will resign from his position as superintendent of Milton Public Schools. Jette was put on paid administrative in July after his May arrest in Stoughton for a domestic violence charge. The charge was dropped in August after Jette’s girlfriend declined to testify, with Jette remaining on paid leave.
Best Areas Of Boston To Buy A Home
The Boston area is a great place to live, whether you're a young professional or have kids. Check out our guide to the best areas in Boston to buy a home.
Boston Magazine
Three Greater Boston Bakeries to Try on This Crisp Fall Weekend
The brown-butter chocolate chip cookies of your dreams, Haitian American treats, and babka galore. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Welcome to Three to Try. At the end of the week, we share three restaurant or dish recommendations for the weekend—sometimes...
homenewshere.com
Former Shawsheen Tech two-sport athlete Ralph Desrosiers tragically passes away
PITTSFIELD, ME/WILMINGTON – On Friday night, according to the Portland Press Herald out of Maine and state police, 21-year-old Wilmington resident Ralph Desrosiers tragically passed away after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield, Maine. Desrosiers, a 2019 Shawsheen Tech graduate, was in his junior year...
WMUR.com
Eversource C.E.O. "deeply concerned" about region's winter power capacity
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New England may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Eversource Energy warned in a letter to President Joe Biden. “I write to you today to ask for your Administration’s leadership again to swiftly...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth
One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
lincolnsquirrel.com
The Storrows built New England’s first bomb shelter in Lincoln
“Did you know…?” that Lincoln had the first bomb shelter in New England and possibly the first in the United States?. The Storrows’ bomb shelter was so newsworthy in 1940 that the Wide World photo service circulated this photo nationally. It even appeared in the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
With less people and emptier offices, what’s next for Downtown Boston? City leaders have a few ideas.
Turning some offices into housing is one option officials have identified. Less people and empty offices — after two-and-a-half years of the COVID-19 pandemic, will Downtown Boston ever be the same?. That’s not the question to ask, according to city leaders. In a new report published Thursday, Mayor...
TopGolf Live Stadium Tour is returning to Fenway Park this week
BOSTON — The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour is returning to Fenway Park this week for the second consecutive year. The immersive golf experience will hold a five-day event at Boston’s beloved ballpark from Nov. 5 through Nov. 9. Players will have the opportunity to hit golf balls at...
