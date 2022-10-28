ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

high-profile.com

NEI’s Andre Barbour Recognized

Boston – NEI General Contracting announced that Andre Barbour, diversity and inclusion director, has been selected as one of the Boston Business Journal’s (BBJ) 2022 40 Under 40 honorees. Barbour was recognized at an awards gala on Oct. 20 at the Boston Park Plaza in Boston. Barbour is...
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

D.F. Pray Promotes Raposa

Seekonk, MA – D.F. Pray announced the promotion of Jared Raposa to chief financial officer from his previous position as vice president of finance. Raposa has been with D.F. Pray since 2014 and has more than 18 years of experience in the construction industry, having previously held operational and financial roles within the industry. As CFO, he will drive strategic planning, along with alignment of the company’s financial planning, risk management review, and financial analysis and reporting.
SEEKONK, MA
miltontimes.com

Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event

More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
MILTON, MA
high-profile.com

Colantonio Hires Two

Holliston, MA – Colantonio Inc. announced that Basliel Demessie joined the team as assistant project manager and Ryan Rogge joined the company as assistant superintendent. Demessie’s four years of construction experience include work as a field engineer and assistant project engineer on large-scale residential and office building projects with former employers Mill Creek Residential Trust and John Moriarty & Associates.
HOLLISTON, MA
Vice

Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change

In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

Colantonio Completes Recreation Center Renovation

Salem, MA – Colantonio Inc. has completed its renovation of the Forest River Outdoor Recreation & Nature Center, formerly known as the Forest River Park Pool and Bathhouse, in Salem. Colantonio’s overhaul of the historic summer destination at Salem Harbor was comprehensive. The firm demolished the existing pool and...
SALEM, MA
smartcitiesdive.com

Boston wants to use curb bump-outs to manage flooding, boost resilience

Boston announced its first green infrastructure policy requiring certain small-scale, right-of-way city infrastructure projects to include environmental features that improve resilience to the impacts of climate change, such as flooding. The policy specifically applies to curb extensions, or bump-outs, designed to increase pedestrian safety at crosswalks. The policy has three...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Ranks Among World’s Best

How does the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth hold up against other universities worldwide? Better than you might think. U.S. News & World Report has ranked the world's 2,000 "top universities," and you might be surprised to learn that UMass Dartmouth is on the list. Go Corsairs!. USNews.com stated "These institutions...
DARTMOUTH, MA
miltonscene.com

Milton superintendent to resign effective Nov. 4

Effective Friday, November 4th, James Jette will resign from his position as superintendent of Milton Public Schools. Jette was put on paid administrative in July after his May arrest in Stoughton for a domestic violence charge. The charge was dropped in August after Jette’s girlfriend declined to testify, with Jette remaining on paid leave.
MILTON, MA
Boston Magazine

Three Greater Boston Bakeries to Try on This Crisp Fall Weekend

The brown-butter chocolate chip cookies of your dreams, Haitian American treats, and babka galore. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Welcome to Three to Try. At the end of the week, we share three restaurant or dish recommendations for the weekend—sometimes...
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Former Shawsheen Tech two-sport athlete Ralph Desrosiers tragically passes away

PITTSFIELD, ME/WILMINGTON – On Friday night, according to the Portland Press Herald out of Maine and state police, 21-year-old Wilmington resident Ralph Desrosiers tragically passed away after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield, Maine. Desrosiers, a 2019 Shawsheen Tech graduate, was in his junior year...
WILMINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth

One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WEYMOUTH, MA
lincolnsquirrel.com

The Storrows built New England’s first bomb shelter in Lincoln

“Did you know…?” that Lincoln had the first bomb shelter in New England and possibly the first in the United States?. The Storrows’ bomb shelter was so newsworthy in 1940 that the Wide World photo service circulated this photo nationally. It even appeared in the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
LINCOLN, MA

