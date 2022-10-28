Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
Jets' Logan Stanley out with fractured foot
It seemed as though Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley avoided serious injury when he accompanied the team on the road, but the foot injury that he suffered last month will keep him out for a little while yet. Head coach Rick Bowness told reporters including John Lu of TSN that Stanley has a “slight fracture” in his foot and will be out for a couple of weeks.
Stars sign goalie Matt Murray after Jake Oettinger injury
In what will be a confusing move for many casual hockey fans, the Dallas Stars have signed goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year entry-level contract. This Murray is not the Matt Murray that plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but an undrafted netminder who was playing for their AHL affiliate.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Struggling Prospects, Marchand & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Raise your hand if you saw the Boston Bruins beginning the 2022-23 season...
Stars goalie Jake Oettinger to be re-evaluated in a week
The Dallas Stars have lost young star goaltender Jake Oettinger for the next little while after he pulled himself out of Saturday’s game. General manager Jim Nill told reporters including Saad Yousuf of The Athletic that Oettinger will be re-evaluated in a week’s time for the lower-body injury he is dealing with.
Jets Trade One Of Their Best Defenders Before Patriots Rematch
Jacob Martin didn’t get many headlines in New York, but he was one of the Jets’ better defenders through eight games. Well, Martin won’t be on the field in three weeks when the Jets and Patriots play a rematch at Gillette Stadium. New York on Tuesday sent...
Capitals forward T.J. Oshie out indefinitely with lower-body injury
The Washington Capitals haven’t updated T.J. Oshie’s status after he exited Saturday’s game early other than to tell reporters, including Samantha Pell of the Washington Post, that he is out indefinitely. Oshie did not travel with the team to Carolina and will not play in Monday's game.
Blackhawks' Seth Jones moved to injured reserve with thumb injury
The Chicago Blackhawks have moved Seth Jones to injured reserve retroactively to Oct. 29 as he deals with a thumb injury. Charlie Roumeliotis of NBCS Chicago reports that the team has recalled Alec Regula in his place. Jones is expected to miss three to four weeks, meaning there may be...
Ducks defenseman Jaime Drysdale to undergo shoulder surgery
The Anaheim Ducks are not off to a good start this season (despite their comeback win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Sunday night) and things are getting even worse. Young defenseman Jamie Drysdale suffered a torn labrum last week and will undergo surgery in the near future. His timeline has been listed as four to six months.
Zach Wilson Calls Out Refs Over Controversial Patriots-Jets Penalty
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Zach Wilson ultimately cost his team a chance at beating the Patriots on Sunday, but a questionable penalty certainly didn’t help. Near the end of the first half at MetLife Stadium, New England quarterback Mac Jones threw what would’ve been an 84-yard pick-six to New York cornerback Michael Carter. However, officials called a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty on defensive end John Franklin-Myers, thus negating the interception and giving the ball back to the Patriots.
Billy Donovan indicates a change in the Chicago Bulls' starting lineup
Patrick Williams is the obvious odd man out after Billy Donovan announced a possible starting five shakeup for the Bulls
markerzone.com
CANUCKS REPORTEDLY HOLDING BIG PRESS CONFERENCE ON MONDAY
On Sunday evening, the Vancouver Canucks announced that they will be holding a major news press conference on Monday afternoon, but didn't specify as to what it was for. Given Vancouver's poor start to the 2022-23 season, could it be a personnel change? Or could it be something more positive, such as a contract extension for pending unrestricted free agent forward Bo Horvat?
Pro Hockey Rumors
