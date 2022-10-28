ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets' Logan Stanley out with fractured foot

It seemed as though Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley avoided serious injury when he accompanied the team on the road, but the foot injury that he suffered last month will keep him out for a little while yet. Head coach Rick Bowness told reporters including John Lu of TSN that Stanley has a “slight fracture” in his foot and will be out for a couple of weeks.
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Struggling Prospects, Marchand & More

Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Raise your hand if you saw the Boston Bruins beginning the 2022-23 season...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger to be re-evaluated in a week

The Dallas Stars have lost young star goaltender Jake Oettinger for the next little while after he pulled himself out of Saturday’s game. General manager Jim Nill told reporters including Saad Yousuf of The Athletic that Oettinger will be re-evaluated in a week’s time for the lower-body injury he is dealing with.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ducks defenseman Jaime Drysdale to undergo shoulder surgery

The Anaheim Ducks are not off to a good start this season (despite their comeback win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Sunday night) and things are getting even worse. Young defenseman Jamie Drysdale suffered a torn labrum last week and will undergo surgery in the near future. His timeline has been listed as four to six months.
ANAHEIM, CA
NESN

Zach Wilson Calls Out Refs Over Controversial Patriots-Jets Penalty

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Zach Wilson ultimately cost his team a chance at beating the Patriots on Sunday, but a questionable penalty certainly didn’t help. Near the end of the first half at MetLife Stadium, New England quarterback Mac Jones threw what would’ve been an 84-yard pick-six to New York cornerback Michael Carter. However, officials called a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty on defensive end John Franklin-Myers, thus negating the interception and giving the ball back to the Patriots.
markerzone.com

CANUCKS REPORTEDLY HOLDING BIG PRESS CONFERENCE ON MONDAY

On Sunday evening, the Vancouver Canucks announced that they will be holding a major news press conference on Monday afternoon, but didn't specify as to what it was for. Given Vancouver's poor start to the 2022-23 season, could it be a personnel change? Or could it be something more positive, such as a contract extension for pending unrestricted free agent forward Bo Horvat?
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

