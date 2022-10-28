Read full article on original website
Marvel's always extremely careful to keep new developments under wraps. That’s why it's so strange that they may have leaked the identity of Emilia Clarke’s character. Fans have known that she’d be appearing in Secret Invasion for a while, but nobody knew who she was playing. The show is coming to Disney+ next year, and it has huge implications for the MCU going forward.
Heartstopper star Joe Locke has been cast as the male lead opposite Kathryn Hahn in the upcoming Disney+/Marvel WandaVision spinoff series Agatha : Coven of Chaos. Locke’s character and plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources describe the character as a gay teen with a dark sense of humor. Hahn is reprising her role as WandaVision bad gal Agatha in the series. Emma Caulfield Ford is also set to reprise the role of Dottie from WandaVision. Hahn’s Agatha Harkness appeared in Disney+’s WandaVision, from series creator Jac Schaeffer. WandaVision centered on Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two superpowered beings living their ideal suburban lives in...
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star and Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o is in final negotiations to star in the prequel film to “A Quiet Place” at Paramount, “A Quiet Place: Day One,” an individual with knowledge of the project told IndieWire. “Pig” director Michael Sarnoski is directing the feature based on John Krasinski’s horror franchise (and the “Office” star’s own original idea). Plot details for “Day One” are being kept under wraps. “A Quiet Place: Day One” has been dated for release on March 8, 2024. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller will produce the film via their banner Platinum Dunes alongside...
It's the moment we've all been eagerly waiting for...Rihanna is back!. The “Needed Me” singer lent her signature voice to the moving track, where she sings, “Lift me up / hold me down / keep me safe / safe and sound” over plucky strings and a blooming choir complementing her powerful vocals.
