The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Major Trade Suggestion For Dallas Cowboys

If Troy Aikman was in charge of the Dallas Cowboys, he'd be making a significant trade before the NFL's trade deadline. In a recent interview with TMZ, the ESPN analyst suggested the team needs to trade for a wide receiver. He brought up the likes of Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore as possible targets for the team.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed

The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Steelers trade demands for Chase Claypool are way too high

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool has been mentioned in trade rumors of late, but the organization’s ask may be too great for any potential suitor. The Steelers are willing to trade Chase Claypool for the right asking price. A recent surge in production is sure to help that asking price, which as of right now is reportedly a second-round draft pick, per Jordan Schultz on The Score.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs, Rams expected to pursue edge rushing help

The most notable pass rusher that has the best chance of being moved within the next several days appears to be Denver’s Bradley Chubb. Indeed, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com classifies the 2-5 Broncos as the most likely team to make a trade, and he further reports that one club has offered Denver a package headlined by a first-round pick in exchange for Chubb. Even though two of Chubb’s first four professional seasons were marred by injury, his fifth season has proven that, when healthy, he is one of the game’s better edge defenders. Through seven games in 2022, he has posted 5.5. sacks and two forced fumbles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline

The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Lions game at Forney moved to Thursday

FORNEY, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Lions High School varsity football game at Forney High School was moved to Thursday, according to school officials. The game will no longer be played on Friday due to the weather. Officials said there was a 90% chance of thunderstorms for Friday, and they moved the game to still […]
TYLER, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Warren Sapp Unhappy News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Warren Sapp isn't happy with his team's performance so far this season. The Bucs are off to a 3-5 start this season. They lost to the Ravens this past Thursday night. Sapp is specifically calling out Bucs star Devin White for his effort on defense. “I’ll...
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs RB Ronald Jones wants to be released?

This isn’t an overly shocking development considering Jones’ lack of playing time. After spending the first four seasons of his career in Tampa Bay, Jones joined the Chiefs this offseason and was expected to pair with Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the backfield. The RB acquisition inked a one-year, $1.5M deal with $500K guaranteed, and there was up to $3.5M worth of incentives on the deal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys on the lookout for wide receivers at trade deadline

After trading Amari Cooper and letting Cedrick Wilson walk in free agency, the Cowboys needed big seasons from Michael Gallup and Noah Brown. Brown has stepped up his game but isn’t quite having a big season and Gallup has slowly been working his way back from last season’s late ACL tear. The results have led the Cowboys to keep one eye open for possible acquisitions at wide receiver as the trade deadline approaches, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Hoops Rumors

Bears not expected to trade LB Roquan Smith

Smith, of course, requested a trade in August, and he issued a statement indicating that the Bears’ front office was not negotiating a contract extension in good faith. Smith has been eligible for a new contract since the end of the 2020 campaign and is playing out the current season on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, which is paying him a $9.7M salary. However, he was reportedly pushing for an accord with an AAV of at least $20M, a sum that would exceed the annual averages of First Team All-Pros Shaquille Leonard and Fred Warner. But unlike his fellow 2018 draftees, Smith does not yet have a Pro Bowl on his resume, let alone a First Team All-Pro selection.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Buccaneers not looking to make any moves before trade deadline

Despite being in the midst of a three-game skid, and losing five of their last six games, the Buccaneers are not expected to make any big moves to acquire players before the trade deadline, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. General manager Jason Licht has been known to be willing to make moves that could improve the team’s standing for a playoff run, but, right now, the team seems to be fine with where they’re at.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Trevon Diggs Is Off To Historic Start To NFL Season

The Dallas Cowboys have some of the best talent money can buy on defense. Everyone knows how dangerous the linebackers of the Cowboys are this season. However, while those players are dangerous, it’s Trevon Diggs that’s making NFL history. So what is the Cowboys’ cornerback doing that’s making...
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield likely to return in Week 8, P.J. Walker to start

The quarterback who began the season as the Panthers’ top option appears set to return tomorrow, but not in his previous role. Baker Mayfield worked with Carolina’s scout team during the week in practice, and interim head coach Steve Wilks said he should be available for tomorrow’s game against the Falcons (Twitter link via Joe Person of The Athletic).
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

