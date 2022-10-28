ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James Is Currently Leading The NBA In Turnovers Per Game: "Not Surprising At All. He’s The All-Time Leader In Turnovers In NBA History After All."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 41

James Ward
3d ago

maybe If he would learn to dribble the ball instead of walking down court it might help

Reply(2)
9
Ronald Hobart
3d ago

if you can have all the good records and all the bad records wouldn't that just make you an average ball player

Reply
4
James Brawner
3d ago

OK then, he is the Goat😅🤣🤣 of TO's, how ya like em now, Just Average

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

James, Davis help Lakers win for first time this season

LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 26 points and Anthony Davis added 23 to help the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season with a 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Russell Westbrook had 18 points for the Lakers (1-5), who had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

LeBron James is the best basketball player of all time

LeBron James is set to dethrone Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer during the 2023 season, igniting debate over who is truly the greatest player of all time. Rather than focusing on greatness, I find it more productive to center discussions on who is the best basketball player. Greatness...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

Harden, Maxey lead 76ers past Wizards 118-111

WASHINGTON -- — James Harden scored 23 points and had 17 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers clawed back to .500 with a 118-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night despite missing Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for Philadelphia. Georges Niang sank all four of his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates

The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
MEMPHIS, TN
KFI AM 640

Lakers to Retire George Mikan's Number

The Los Angeles Lakers will retire the No. 99 jersey worn by George Mikan when he led the then-Minneapolis Lakers to six championships from 1949-54 before Sunday evening's game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy