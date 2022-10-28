Read full article on original website
Florida and Georgia condemn antisemitic message projected onto TIAA Bank Field exterior after game
Florida and Georgia issued a joint statement on Sunday morning condemning an antisemitic message that was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field after the Bulldogs’ 42-20 win over the Gators. The message positively referenced Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks earlier this month. The statement from the school not...
Antisemitic messages found outside UGA football game in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Tweets and videos show antisemitic messages that were spotted in Jacksonville outside of TIAA Bank Field, where the University of Georgia defeated the University of Florida on Saturday. In tweets and videos obtained by Channel 2 sister station Action News Jax, hateful messages are shown projected...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs best Florida, even with sub-par third quarter
Jacksonville, Fla., —. Weird things tend to happen when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. That was the case once again on Saturday. The Bulldogs raced to a 28-3 halftime lead. Then Georgia seemed to put on its Atlanta Falcons mask, as the Bulldogs turned the ball over on their first drives to open the third quarter and watch Florida make it a 28-20 game.
247Sports
Florida Gators football: What Billy Napier said after loss to rival Georgia
The Florida Gators dropped to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC following Saturday's 42-20 loss against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In the loss, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 18 of 37 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown. The Gators struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing as a team 34 times for just 100 yards and one touchdown.
atozsports.com
Florida head coach Billy Napier sounded like a coach who is lost after losing to Georgia
In the three seasons before Billy Napier was hired as the Florida Gators’ head coach, when he was serving as the head coach at Louisiana, he lost just five games total. Napier has lost four games through eight games so far during his first season in Gainesville. Now, that...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Daily Dawg Thread: October 31, 2022
MBB: UGA Hosts Georgia College In Tuesday Exhibition. The Georgia men’s basketball team will host its lone exhibition prior to the 2022-23 season on Tuesday when the Bulldogs face Georgia College at Stegeman Coliseum. The contest will tip at 6:00 p.m. ET. Admission will be free. The outing will...
'We stand together' | UGA, UF denounce acts of antisemitism at game in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While the University of Georgia should be celebrating their victory over rival Florida on the football field, the school and fans are reacting to antisemitic hate messages on and around the stadium. A projection was displayed outside TIAA Bank Field after the 100th meeting of Florida...
Independent Florida Alligator
UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game
An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fed-up fans roast Florida for offensive woes against No. 1 Georgia
Florida football is the latest in a long line of teams to look inept on offense against the Georgia Bulldogs defense. Georgia has now held 13 straight opponents without a touchdown in the first quarter. Florida, to its part, has still yet to score a touchdown as the Bulldogs lead 28-3 heading into the halftime break.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Laura Rutledge's daughter, Reese, picks winner in Florida-Georgia game
One of the biggest rivalries in college football will take place on Saturday when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. ESPN host Laura Rutledge called on her daughter, Reese, to make a pick for this week’s game between Georgia and Florida. Last week, Rutledge’s daughter was recorded making a selection for last week’s LSU-Ole Miss game.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee
Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida DB Jadarrius Perkins rips ball away from Georgia WR for highlight INT
Florida isn’t having many things go its away Saturday against No. 1 Georgia, but UF DB Jadarrius Perkins has a highlight play. In the second quarter, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett was looking for Dominick Blaylock. The Georgia wideout got his hands on the ball first, but Perkins came away with the ball as they went to the ground.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Vince Dooley’s 25 Year Coaching Timeline
November 28, 1964 – Georgia tops Tech 7-0 between the hedges and earns a berth in the Sun Bowl. The Bulldogs beat Texas Tech by an identical 7-0 score to finish 7-3-1 in Dooley’s first season in Athens. The win over the Jackets broke a three-game losing streak to Tech, and Georgia’s win over Florida snapped a string of eight Gator wins over the previous nine seasons.
fox5atlanta.com
A somber UGA team arrives in Jacksonville
The Georgia Football family is in mourning ahead of their big game in Jacksonville on Saturday. UGA legend Vince Dooley passed away on Friday. The team arrived in Florida just shortly after the news broke.
Rece Davis Has Honest Reaction To Georgia-Florida Rivalry
The Georgia-Florida rivalry resumes this weekend at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. But there's been a recent trend in the games that is bugging ESPN's Rece Davis. In a preview for College GameDay, Davis admitted that the rivalry has featured too many blowouts lately and compared it to a team that takes out a big shovel and hits the other guy in the face. He admitted that he doesn't seem Florida keeping up with Georgia for long tomorrow.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida fans upset about refs missing apparent offensive pass interference call on Georgia
Another day of college football, another day with some questionable officiating. Among the most intriguing calls on Saturday went down during the matchup between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs as one play that many thought should have been called offensive pass interference on Georgia was instead called defensive pass interference on Florida.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Flashback: The legacy is immortalized…Dooley Field
Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium has a great ring to the ears of the Georgia faithful. That sacred sod between the famed hedges will now bear the name of the greatest head football coach and athletic director in Bulldog lore. When Joel Eaves was hired as the athletic director at...
Vince Dooley, longtime Georgia football coach, dies at 90
Longtime Georgia football coach Vince Dooley has died at the age of 90. The school says Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home on Friday in the presence of his wife and their four children.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Loran Smith’s book takes Dawg fans from the program’s beginning to the coveted 2021 National Championship
Loran Smith very seldom misses attending the Major golf tournaments … the Masters, U.S. Open, PGA and the British Open. But this July the University of Georgia broadcasting legend, historian and author didn’t make the British Open tournament in St. Andrews, Scotland due to having to put the finishing touches on his new book, “Return to Glory.”
