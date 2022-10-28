ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Who is Paul Pelosi?

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLNLA_0iqFyL2F00

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Nancy Pelosi , Democratic speaker of the US House of Representatives, is recovering in hospital after being “violently assaulted” with a hammer during a home invasion at the couple’s residence in San Francisco , California, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Mr Pelosi, 82, “was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” said his wife’s spokesman Drew Hammill, who said the speaker herself was not present when the incident took place at their home in the city’s exclusive Pacific Heights area.

Mr Hammill added that a 32-year-old suspect had been taken into custody by city police officers, who are investigating the motivation for the assault, although it is understood to have been “targeted”.

In a statement, US Capitol Police said special agents with the department’s California field office were assisting the FBI and San Francisco Police Department with a “joint investigation” into the break-in.

Paul Francis Pelosi Sr was born in San Francisco on 15 April 1940, the youngest of three boys born to wholesale druggist John Pelosi and his wife Corrine.

He attended St Ignatius High School in the Bay Area before graduating from Malvern Preparatory School in Pennsylvania and attending Georgetown University in Washington DC.

It was there that he first met his wife – then Baltimore’s Nancy D’Alesandro, the only daughter of long-time city mayor and Maryland congressman Thomas D'Alesandro Jr – whom he married in September 1963 at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in her hometown.

The couple went on to have five children – Nancy Corinne, Christine, Paul Jr, Jacqueline and Alexandra – and nine grandchildren.

Mr Pelosi subsequently earned an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University and became a stockbroker.

He owns and operates Financial Leasing Services Inc, a San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital investment and consulting firm and previously owned the Sacramento Mountain Lions football team.

Mr Pelosi had already experienced something of a turbulent year, having been arrested for drink-driving in Napa County in May.

He pleaded guilty to the charges he faced in August and was handed down a five-day jail sentence, three years probation and a $6,800 fine, a melodrama of considerable interest to America’s conservative media ecosystem.

US president Joe Biden and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer are among the many who have condemned the attack on Mr Pelosi, wishing him a speedy recovery and passing on their sympathies to the speaker, who has understandably asked for privacy.

Comments / 6

Related
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Is Furious Someone Called His Son A Nepotism Baby

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is raging at the suggestion that his son, 25-year-old Buckley Carlson, could be benefiting from nepotism. According to a report from Axios, Carlson lashed out Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) after an anonymous source told the Daily Beast that Emmer’s potential rival for GOP leadership positions, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), hired Buckley Carlson as his communications director in an effort to “be liked by the Establishment.”  Carlson allegedly accused Emmer’s office of having planted the quote, and demanded that either he reveal who on his staff was responsible for the dig against Buckley, or Carlson would...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

George HW Bush snubbed Trump at airport by hiding behind a newspaper: Report

Former President George H.W. Bush reportedly used a newspaper to hide from Donald Trump at an airport in the early 90s. Bush was just out of office when he stumbled upon Trump at an airport in the 1990s, New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman recounted in an anecdote that didn't make it in her new book.
Slate

The Most Hated Man in America

At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Spots Trump's Most 'Embarrassing' Moment From Jan. 6 Hearings

Jimmy Kimmel said one part of Thursday’s Jan. 6 House select committee hearing likely made former President Donald Trump very uncomfortable. It was this moment, when Cassidy Hutchinson ― at the time and aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows ― said Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but was too embarrassed to admit it:
Popculture

Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth

The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time

Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.
The Independent

The Independent

901K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy