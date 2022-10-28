ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOBankingRates

10 Remote Jobs That Anyone Can Do

If you're just out of college and ready to find a job but are worried about your lack of experience, or you're making a career transition and don't know which types of jobs you are qualified for,...
GOBankingRates

10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home

The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
TechCrunch

Topline Pro grabs $5M to help home service businesses scale online

New York-based Topline Pro, formerly ProPhone, does this by leveraging generative artificial intelligence to provide a way for these businesses to get discovered, build trust among customers and generate repeat customers. The interface creates a custom website with search-engine optimization that can go live the same day. It showcases the...
98.1 FM KMBZ

KMBZ Coats for Kids 2022

NEW for 2022, text to Donate: Text KMBZCOATS to 44321. We are working with the awesome folks at Operation Warm to give BRAND NEW winter coats to children in the Kansas City Metro.
ffnews.com

Glia and Finastra to Accelerate Transition from Phone-First to Digital-First Customer Service for Financial Institutions

Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), has teamed up with Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, to help financial institutions to improve the digital customer experience. Via its FusionFabric.cloud platform and Fusion Digital Banking solution, Finastra will offer Glia’s Digital Customer Service (DCS) capabilities as a new app.
salestechstar.com

Talabatey Integrates First Orion’s ENGAGE Technology to Brand Mobile Communication

Leading food delivery provider aims to increase operational efficiency and customer trust by branding outbound phone calls. First Orion, the leading provider of branded communication solutions for businesses, announces its partnership with Talabatey, the largest app-based food delivery service in Iraq. Integrating First Orion’s Branded Communication solution into the Talabatey app allows the food delivery service to increase efficiency and customer trust by branding outbound phone calls to its customers.
thehypemagazine.com

Meet Juceno, A Multi-Faceted Public Figure Making His Mark

Ever since Juceno was little, he’s been enamored with fashion. As he grew older and got more creative, he started making his own clothes and wore them to school, where everyone adored his unique style. He quickly realized that his passion had the potential to turn into a profitable business, which eventually led to him launching Boogie Luxury and Boogie Apparel.
salestechstar.com

Instnt Launches Instnt Access to Help Businesses Onboard Customers With a Single Click

Instnt, the AI-managed customer acceptance platform that helps businesses accept and onboard more good customers for good, with up to a $100 Million fraud-loss protection and liability shift, launched Instnt Access™, the first portable KYC SaaS solution that lets customers sign-up and sign-on to any product or service with a single click, without having to go through multiple sign-ups, repeated personal data collection and re-authentication friction.
Radio Ink

Let’s Turn Sales on Its Ear

(By Loyd Ford) You know what we do in sales. We focus on how to refine our pitch, make it better, get to the close faster. Always working to make what we do better and faster and easier…for our business. However, this article isn’t about that (so if you...
icytales.com

Things to consider before embarking on a nursing career

When people are first thinking about what they might like to do as a career, nursing is an extremely popular choice. How many small children have said, “When I grow up, I want to be a nurse?” While some of those children may eventually settle for a job that is less demanding, or more suited to their adult interests and skills, many do indeed go on to a long and fulfilling career in the nursing sector.

