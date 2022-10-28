ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Nolensville unveils Mayor Jimmy Alexander Memorial Bridge

The Town of Nolensville honored the late former Mayor of Nolensville Jimmy Alexander on Sunday with a bridge dedication that drew dozens of community members. The Mayor Jimmy Alexander Memorial Bridge stretches across Mill Creek connecting two portions of Sunset Road and honors Alexander who died in August at the age of 81.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Whiskey Dix Set to Open November 3

The new Whiskey Dix location on the Downtown Square in Murfreesboro is set to open on Thursday, November 3. They were nice enough to let me go in and give you all a tour. Enjoy!
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests

(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Metro Nashville Police Department made several vehicle stops and arrests as well as issued several citations. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in finding the places where people were driving recklessly. Five people were arrested and one...
NASHVILLE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Paranormal Investigation events at the Historic Smith County Courthouses in November

On Saturday, November 5th the first ever public paranormal investigation will be held at the Historic Smith County Courthouse. The evening event will be held from 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. and include pizza and soft drinks for a ticket price of $45. All proceeds for this event will be donated to the Smith County Humane Association.
wgnsradio.com

Friday Afternoon Residential Fire

(MURFREESBORO) Around 12:20PM Friday afternoon, Murfreesboro Fire-Rescue rushed to a home fire on Mohawk Trail. As firefighters arrived on-the-scene, they reported that heavy black smoke and flames were visible. They made entry to the home and extinguished the blaze. Heavy interior damage was reported to the 2,072 square foot, 3...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Delene A. Finch Markley

Delene A. Finch Markley, 92, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away peacefully at home on October 28th. Delene was born on October 17th, 1930, to Harry B. and Lydia E. Myers in Des Moines, IA, she was the 3rd of 4 children. Delene married Ted Finch in 1948. They were married for over 42 years until Ted’s untimely passing in 1990. They had three children, Teddy, Linda and Cheri. Delene married her second husband, Kenneth Markley, in 1992. They enjoyed 29 years together until Kenneth’s passing, shortly after his 100th birthday.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin-based Landmark Recovery announces $7.5 million expansion, 1,300 new jobs

Franklin-based Landmark Recovery will see a $7.5 million expansion to their Cool Springs headquarters which is expected to create 1,300 new jobs. The announcement was made on Monday in a Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development news release. According to that news release, Landmark Recovery relocated their headquarters from...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
MURFREESBORO, TN

