Delene A. Finch Markley, 92, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away peacefully at home on October 28th. Delene was born on October 17th, 1930, to Harry B. and Lydia E. Myers in Des Moines, IA, she was the 3rd of 4 children. Delene married Ted Finch in 1948. They were married for over 42 years until Ted’s untimely passing in 1990. They had three children, Teddy, Linda and Cheri. Delene married her second husband, Kenneth Markley, in 1992. They enjoyed 29 years together until Kenneth’s passing, shortly after his 100th birthday.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO