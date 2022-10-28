Read full article on original website
Chinese oil demand is suddenly collapsing as Beijing extends zero-COVID policies, OPEC says
OPEC now sees China's demand for oil dropping by 60,000 barrels per day this year, after forecasting an increase of 120,000 only a month ago. The cartel cited the extension of zero-COVID policies in some areas of China, which is the world's top oil importer. OPEC also revised down its...
NASDAQ
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
NASDAQ
MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf bourses slip on weaker oil prices
Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday, dragged lower by falling oil prices, while market participants awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting to see if the central bank takes a less aggressive approach on rate hikes. Oct 31 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the...
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
Oil falls on U.S. output gains, Chinese demand doubts
HOUSTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell more than $1 on Monday on expectations that U.S. production could rise even as weaker economic data out of China and the country's widening COVID-19 curbs weighed on demand.
msn.com
Copper Prices Sink on Fresh China Woes, Gold Hovers Below $1,650
Investing.com-- Gold prices hovered below key support levels on Monday as caution kicked in ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting, while copper prices sank as weak manufacturing data from China pointed to more woes for the world's largest copper importer. Copper futures fell 0.7% to $3.4100 a pound by...
NASDAQ
NASDAQ
BUZZ-COMMENT-Stock market boom may result in bigger dollar rise
The Dow Jones Index has surged 4,222 in 12 days ahead of November's Federal Reserve meeting, flying in the face of fears for an economic slowdown that had fuelled expectations for the bank to pause its tightening cycle. Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Index has surged 4,222 in...
CNBC
Chinese state banks sold dollars to support yuan late on Tuesday: Reuters, citing sources
Major Chinese state-owned banks sold U.S. dollars in both onshore and offshore markets in late trade on Tuesday to prop up the weakening yuan, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Such dollar selling comes as the Chinese currency is facing mounting downside pressure, with the onshore...
NASDAQ
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. China's leader...
CNBC
Weak dollar, big U.S. crude exports buoy oil markets
Oil prices surged nearly 3% on Wednesday, bolstered by record U.S. crude exports and as the nation's refiners operated at higher-than-usual levels for this time of year. The dollar's weakness added support, as the greenback's strength of late has been a notable factor inhibiting oil market gains. Brent crude futures...
NASDAQ
Japanese Market Modestly Higher
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Tuesday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 moving above the 27,600 level, despite the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, as traders remained cautious ahead of the US Fed rate decision on Wednesday. Some positive domestic earnings news also aided market sentiment.
NASDAQ
Asian Markets Trading Mostly Higher
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday, despite the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, amid higher global bond yields even as traders are cautious as they await the US Fed's policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by another 75 basis points, its fourth straight rate hike, to fight soaring inflation. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Monday.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slips on weak China data, firm dollar as Fed looms
Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory activity data and as the dollar firmed on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve might not tone down its aggressive stance on monetary policy. Oct 31 (Reuters) - Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory...
NASDAQ
Singapore Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, collecting more than 120 points or 4.1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,100-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
NASDAQ
NASDAQ
NASDAQ
European Shares Poised To Open Higher As Focus Shifts To Fed Meeting
(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Tuesday as the focus shifts to a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Reserve that gets underway later today. The U.S. central bank is all set to raise interest rates by 75 basis points, but investors will look for any signals the Fed may want to slow down the pace of rate hikes in the future given a weakening economic backdrop.
Comments / 0