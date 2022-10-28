Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
Measure K Transit Occupancy Tax Information Sessions in Yucca Valley
The Town of Yucca Valley is holding a series of information sessions for voters who will asked to consider Measure K on November’s ballot. If enacted, Measure K will adjust the existing Transient Occupancy Tax from 7% to 12 % and is only applied to individuals staying in hotels, motels, and short-term vacation rentals and lodging within Yucca Valley.
z1077fm.com
Meet ROXY, The New Dog Mayor of Morongo Valley
The results are in for Morongo Valley’s first dog mayor, announced on Saturday by Fire Chief James Brakebill at Morongo Valley’s Halloween Extravaganza. Ladies and gentlemen, meet Roxy, the new dog mayor of Morongo Valley!. Owned by Allison Nikyar of American Fuel and Food, Roxy is the shop...
z1077fm.com
The Town-wide Beautification Program Update is on the agenda for the Yucca Valley Town Council meeting
The Yucca Valley Town Council will meet tonight to discuss the Town-wide Beautification Program and other business. First on the agenda for tonight’s Town Council meeting is the Copper Mountain Community College Update presentation by the Superintendent/President, Dr. Daren Otten. In addition, the Council will receive a Community Services Department Update for Fall/Winter 22-23 and the Investment Portfolio Update.
z1077fm.com
Hi-Desert Water District seeking Committee Members
The Hi-Desert Water District is recruiting residents in its service area to sit on the Public Advisory Committee. The committee has been inactive due to the pandemic. The committee will meet monthly, or as needed to consider matters identified by the Board and staff. Committee input may be sought for major projects, policies, rates, water resource planning, conservation, and community engagement.
spectrumnews1.com
Proposed resolution declares Riverside County’s opposition to antisemitism
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The Board of Supervisors is slated Tuesday to approve a resolution declaring Riverside County's condemnation of acts of antisemitism within the county and anywhere else they may occur. The resolution doesn't reference any specific acts of antisemitism in the county but .points to the Oct....
sbcfire.org
San Bernardino County Fire Dedicates a New Fire Engine In Joshua Tree!
JOSHUA TREE, CA – In celebration of the new replacement fire engine in Joshua Tree, San Bernardino County Fire welcomed members of the community to Fire Station 36 to participate in the customary tradition of transferring water from “old to new.”. Children from the community participated in a...
Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that burned a garage and palm trees Monday evening in Palm Springs. The fire happened at the 600 block of Via Monte Vista at around 6:35 p.m. Viewer video shows big flames coming out of a home. Capt. Nathan Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department told The post Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market update
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the September 2022 and October 2022 real estate market for Lake Elsinore, California, which is located in Riverside County.
citynewsgroup.com
Words from a Donkey Whisperer
Donkeys are reputed to have been ridden by humans long before they rode horses. Reportedly, donkeys were first brought to the western hemisphere on the second ship of Christopher Columbus. At the end of the 17th century, donkeys migrated to the United States; they were used less; however, their capacity to go far distances without water continued to make donkeys very useful to humans. This was especially true across long desert stretches where no roads existed. As we humans have too often done with our animals, we began to abandon donkeys. Rather than creating a neutering program to prevent an overpopulation of donkeys, we often did nothing.
thepalmspringspost.com
Residents seeking help to convert lawns to desert landscape will get more help than anticipated
Palm Springs residents will get help converting their lawns to drought-resistant landscaping, and it will be more assistance than anticipated. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously during its regular meeting Oct. 27 to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) that will see homeowners and HOAs qualify for a combined $6 per square foot to rid their residences of grass. DWA will assist in managing the matching funds.
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Department arrests 33 people at 16 locations, including one in Fontana
During a recent week-long period, investigators seized 30 firearms and arrested 33 people at a total of 16 locations, including one in Fontana, as part of an ongoing crime suppression effort called Operation Consequences, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28, personnel...
z1077fm.com
‘Shelter in Place’ ordered at Yucca Valley Elementary yesterday
A “Shelter in Place” order was put into place at Yucca Valley Elementary School yesterday morning (October 27) at around 11:30 a.m. School administrators discovered a potentially threatening message on cement outside of the school gates. They notified the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and out of an abundance of caution, issued the order. The order was lifted at 2:30 p.m., after Sheriff’s Deputies deemed the school safe, in time for normal after school pickup. Parents were notified via email about the order, and asked not to come to school grounds until normal dismissal time.
EBT account holders warned to be on guard to prevent benefits thefts
According to the county Department of Public Social Services, law enforcement officials throughout the nation have observed a rise in unauthorized access of EBT cards, with thieves draining accounts, leaving recipients with no way to pay for goods.
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside develops its own plan for reducing homelessness
The Homeless Action Plan, which recommends building more houses and making services more accessible, has already gotten some public support. Riverside has approved a comprehensive plan designed to ease the city’s homeless problem. The Homeless Action Plan, adopted by the city council earlier this month, is a 32-page guide...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Canyon Lake Home, Injures Occupants
A fire erupted Monday in a Canyon Lake home, injuring the two occupants and damaging the attic and roof. The blaze was reported about 12:55 p.m. in the 23000 block of Canyon Lake Drive North, near Cove View Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple county engine crews...
menifee247.com
Diederich has impressive list of endorsements
Ben Diederich, candidate for Menifee City Council District 2, recently received the endorsement of Cal Fire, adding to an impressive list of endorsements. Ben Diederich has the experience and the public support to serve the community on City Council.
A power outage reported in the Yucca Valley area Sunday night
There are reports of a power outage in the Yucca Valley area. Southern California Edison confirms the outage started around 6:30 Sunday night and it is affecting more than 3,500 customers. They expect power to be restored at 1:30 a.m. Monday. No word on the cause of the outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for The post A power outage reported in the Yucca Valley area Sunday night appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted a homeless outreach option Thursday morning in Coachella. The department's Coachella Community Action Team teamed up with Union Pacific Railroad Police to provide resources to those in need. CCAT relocated approximately 10 transients alongside the train tracks on Grapefruit Blvd. between Avenue 48 and Avenue 49. Illegal homeless camps The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
UPDATE: Murder victim identified as a senior at Silverado High School in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homicide investigation is underway after a 17-year-old was killed Sunday night in Victorville. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG deputies responded to a man-down call at 11:00 p.m., they arrived and found a deceased male at the corner of Jade Road and Purple Sage Drive.
Evacuations continue in San Jacinto from strong pool chemical smell
A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes.
