The Twentynine Palms High School Ladycats Volleyball team traveled to Orange Vista High School last night to take on the Coyotes for the Semifinals. The Cats won in 4 sets 25-22, 25-15, 20-25 and 25-22. The Ladycats started off a bit behind in the first set, but then settled down and found their groove as they pushed forward. The third set was a battle and cats fought back after being down by quite a few points. The momentum of the third set carried the cats in to the fourth set with what they needed to push through and come away with the win.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO