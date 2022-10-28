Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Fontana High School football team ends regular season with 28-22 victory, advances to CIF playoffs
It was a terrific ending to the regular season for the Fontana High School football team. Not only did the Steelers win a 28-22 thriller over Arroyo Valley on Oct. 30, but they also qualified for the CIF playoffs. The Steelers obtained a 2-3 record (3-7 overall) and tied Bloomington...
Fontana Herald News
Kaiser's 20-year streak of reaching CIF football playoffs comes to an end
Due to an unusual set of circumstances, Kaiser High School’s long tradition of advancing to the CIF playoffs every year has been halted. Despite having a 6-4 record, the Cats were left out of the post-season tournament when the pairings were announced on Oct. 30. The Cats had previously...
Fontana Herald News
PREP FOOTBALL: Jurupa Hills wins Sunkist League title after forfeit victory over Summit
In a highly unusual situation, the Jurupa Hills football team won the undisputed Sunkist League championship thanks to a forfeit. The Spartans were declared the victors against Summit by a 2-0 score in the final regular season game on Oct. 28. The Spartans raised their record to 7-3 (3-0 in the league), while Summit dropped to 5-5 (1-2 in the league).
z1077fm.com
Ladycats Volleyball Crush Semis – Results Here
The Twentynine Palms High School Ladycats Volleyball team traveled to Orange Vista High School last night to take on the Coyotes for the Semifinals. The Cats won in 4 sets 25-22, 25-15, 20-25 and 25-22. The Ladycats started off a bit behind in the first set, but then settled down and found their groove as they pushed forward. The third set was a battle and cats fought back after being down by quite a few points. The momentum of the third set carried the cats in to the fourth set with what they needed to push through and come away with the win.
Football: Lakewood Draws Hemet In CIF-SS Division 8 Playoffs
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Lakewood (5-5) is back in the CIF Southern Section playoffs and the Lancers will host its Division 8 opener at John Ford Stadium on Friday against Hemet. “This is great and we’re just excited as a...
Riverside, October 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto
A paraglider whose lightweight recreation inflatable aircraft fell to the ground in San Jacinto today was hospitalized, fire officials said. Firefighters responded at 11:02 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Soboba Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside. The paraglider was found 250 feet up a hillside and taken to a hospital. His condition was The post A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
UPDATE: Murder victim identified as a senior at Silverado High School in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homicide investigation is underway after a 17-year-old was killed Sunday night in Victorville. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG deputies responded to a man-down call at 11:00 p.m., they arrived and found a deceased male at the corner of Jade Road and Purple Sage Drive.
14-year-old Desert Hot Springs girl missing since Saturday
A teenage girl from Desert Hot Springs has been missing since Saturday, Oct. 29. Sakura Blankenship, 14, was last seen on Saturday at around 1:14 p.m. when she left her house to for a walk, according to her family. Blankenship has dark brown eyes and black hair in braided cornrows. She also has braces and The post 14-year-old Desert Hot Springs girl missing since Saturday appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Twentynine Palms Planning Commission meeting tonight cancelled (11/01)
The regularly scheduled meeting of the Twentynine Palms Planning Commission scheduled for tonight has been cancelled. The Planning Commission will next in on November 15.
The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade is back in the valley
The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade brought out locals from all over the valley after not having the parade since 2019. The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce (PDACC) welcomed the parade back into the community after having a few years of covid cancellations. A spokesperson said, the City of Palm Desert, some sponsors, The post The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade is back in the valley appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA
Big Bear Snow Play kicks off winter season with snow-tubing
With winter just around the corner, and ideal conditions for making snow, Big Bear Snow Play opened up its 2022-23 season on Saturday with two full-length “snow-tubing” runs. The recreation resort in Big Bear Lake shared videos of some tubers getting in an early run on the fresh powder of two large snow runs. Big […]
vvng.com
24 year-old man arrested after overnight pursuit in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Hesperia man was arrested after an overnight pursuit that went on for 28 miles, officials said. At about 2:00 am, on October 31, 2022, deputies were asked to respond to the AM/PM gas station at 14920 Main Street to check on a vehicle that had been parked at the gas pumps for approximately an hour, officials said.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Suspect Who Allegedly Murdered Pair In Coachella Pleads Not Guilty
(CNS) – A 22-year-old man suspected in the murder of a man and woman in Coachella pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. David Torres Cerda of Coachella, who was arrested in Redwood City, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including four felony counts, two of murder and one each of possession of an assault weapon and taking a vehicle without owner consent, according to court records from the Larson Justice Center in Indio.
z1077fm.com
Meet ROXY, The New Dog Mayor of Morongo Valley
The results are in for Morongo Valley’s first dog mayor, announced on Saturday by Fire Chief James Brakebill at Morongo Valley’s Halloween Extravaganza. Ladies and gentlemen, meet Roxy, the new dog mayor of Morongo Valley!. Owned by Allison Nikyar of American Fuel and Food, Roxy is the shop...
3 men shot in Desert Hot Springs
Desert Hot Springs Police said they were investigating an early Thursday morning shooting that left three men injured. Officers were called to the 12800 block of W. Arroyo Drive at 12:45 a.m. They confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3 that the injuries suffered were considered non-life-threatening. There was no immediate word on the injured men's The post 3 men shot in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Temperatures to nosedive, eastside snow possible with arrival of storm
Temperatures will plunge and dustings of snow around Idyllwild and other mountain locations are possible midweek as a storm system rolls in from the north, with the tail end of it sweeping across the Inland Empire, according to the National Weather Service. “This incoming system will bring a chance of...
z1077fm.com
‘Shelter in Place’ ordered at Yucca Valley Elementary yesterday
A “Shelter in Place” order was put into place at Yucca Valley Elementary School yesterday morning (October 27) at around 11:30 a.m. School administrators discovered a potentially threatening message on cement outside of the school gates. They notified the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and out of an abundance of caution, issued the order. The order was lifted at 2:30 p.m., after Sheriff’s Deputies deemed the school safe, in time for normal after school pickup. Parents were notified via email about the order, and asked not to come to school grounds until normal dismissal time.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana couple will be celebrating 70th wedding anniversary on Nov. 1
Ted and Donna Mattson will be celebrating a major milestone on Nov. 1 — their 70th wedding anniversary. They have lived in Fontana since 1955 and were originally from Drayton, N.D. They were married in East Grand Forks on Nov. 1, 1952. An in-home celebration with friends and family...
AGU Blogosphere
Yucaipa: a remarkable debris flow video from the San Bernardino Mountains
Yucaipa: a remarkable debris flow video from the San Bernardino Mountains. On Tuesday a remarkable video was posted to Twitter showing a series of debris flows at Yucaipa in the San Bernadino Mountains of California:- . The video is also on Youtube. This series of debris flows, which occurred over...
