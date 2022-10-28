Read full article on original website
thepalmspringspost.com
Residents seeking help to convert lawns to desert landscape will get more help than anticipated
Palm Springs residents will get help converting their lawns to drought-resistant landscaping, and it will be more assistance than anticipated. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously during its regular meeting Oct. 27 to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) that will see homeowners and HOAs qualify for a combined $6 per square foot to rid their residences of grass. DWA will assist in managing the matching funds.
z1077fm.com
Meet ROXY, The New Dog Mayor of Morongo Valley
The results are in for Morongo Valley’s first dog mayor, announced on Saturday by Fire Chief James Brakebill at Morongo Valley’s Halloween Extravaganza. Ladies and gentlemen, meet Roxy, the new dog mayor of Morongo Valley!. Owned by Allison Nikyar of American Fuel and Food, Roxy is the shop...
Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that burned a garage and palm trees Monday evening in Palm Springs. The fire happened at the 600 block of Via Monte Vista at around 6:35 p.m. Viewer video shows big flames coming out of a home. Capt. Nathan Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department told The post Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Twentynine Palms Planning Commission meeting tonight cancelled (11/01)
The regularly scheduled meeting of the Twentynine Palms Planning Commission scheduled for tonight has been cancelled. The Planning Commission will next in on November 15.
Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show
The 14th Halloween Themed Chili Tasting & Classic Car Show took place at the Palm Springs Air Museum on Saturday. There was Halloween fun for the whole family. There were a variety of cars showcased sponsored by the Desert Classic Car Association. Attendees got up close to the dozens of vintage WWII, Korean and Vietnam-era aircraft inside five The post Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show appeared first on KESQ.
Child struck by vehicle while trick or treating in Palm Desert
A female juvenile was hospitalized as a precaution after being struck by a vehicle while trick or treating in a Palm Desert neighborhood. The crash happened on Haystack Road and Highway 74 at around 7:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed that the child ran across the street in front of The post Child struck by vehicle while trick or treating in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Surveillance video captures fight involving man in a golf cart in downtown Palm Springs
A man was arrested after a fight in the middle of a street in downtown Palm Springs Monday morning that was captured on a surveillance camera. The fight was reported at around 10 a.m. on N Indian Canyon Drive and E Amado Road, according to Lt. Gustavo Araiza of the Palm Springs Police Department. Surveillance The post Surveillance video captures fight involving man in a golf cart in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
Massive rave in San Bernardino will have Narcan kits ready
In an effort to prevent overdoses, festival company Insomniac will allow sealed Naloxone kits at upcoming events, starting with Escape: Psycho Circus in San Bernardino this weekend. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a nasal spray that can treat narcotic overdoses. The company is partnering with End Overdose to raise...
z1077fm.com
The Twentynine Palms Art Gallery announces their Holiday Market Nov. 26
Members of the Twentynine Palms Art Gallery announces their Holiday Market slated for November 26th. The Twentynine Palms Art Gallery’s annual Holiday Market is back and offering booth spaces! The open air event will be held November 26th and is now seeking submissions for artist booths. Pricing per space...
z1077fm.com
The Town-wide Beautification Program Update is on the agenda for the Yucca Valley Town Council meeting
The Yucca Valley Town Council will meet tonight to discuss the Town-wide Beautification Program and other business. First on the agenda for tonight’s Town Council meeting is the Copper Mountain Community College Update presentation by the Superintendent/President, Dr. Daren Otten. In addition, the Council will receive a Community Services Department Update for Fall/Winter 22-23 and the Investment Portfolio Update.
Menifee, CA real estate market update
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the September 2022 and October 2022 real estate market for Menifee, California, which is located in Riverside County.
The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade is back in the valley
The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade brought out locals from all over the valley after not having the parade since 2019. The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce (PDACC) welcomed the parade back into the community after having a few years of covid cancellations. A spokesperson said, the City of Palm Desert, some sponsors, The post The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade is back in the valley appeared first on KESQ.
Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley
Riverside County animal control officers impounded 38 stray dogs during a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore on Tuesday morning. Field Services Commander Josh Sisler noted that the first roundup occurred at about 6 a.m. near a school bus stop in Mecca where children were already present. “We have too many dogs roaming freely,” The post Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley appeared first on KESQ.
San Bernardino community steps up to help family put together Haunted House ahead of Halloween
A San Bernardino family forced to move their haunted house for the first time in its existence received some much needed assistance from the community ahead of Halloween. After operating at the Cowan family residence for nearly 10 years, a series of complaints from neighbors led San Bernardino City Councilmembers to advise that the Caitlin Manor Haunted House move to a commercial location. Without a spot in mind, and with little time on his hands, Augie Cowan reached out to the community and received more than he could have asked for. "We were determined," he said. He and his family have held the event...
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market update
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the September 2022 and October 2022 real estate market for Moreno Valley, California, which is located in Moreno Valley County.
Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted a homeless outreach option Thursday morning in Coachella. The department's Coachella Community Action Team teamed up with Union Pacific Railroad Police to provide resources to those in need. CCAT relocated approximately 10 transients alongside the train tracks on Grapefruit Blvd. between Avenue 48 and Avenue 49. Illegal homeless camps The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation appeared first on KESQ.
Man accused of killing a man and a woman in Coachella pleads not guilty
A 22-year-old man suspected in the murder of a man and woman in Coachella pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday morning. Daniel Torres Cerda of Coachella, who was arrested in Redwood City, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including four felony counts, two of murder and one each of possession of an The post Man accused of killing a man and a woman in Coachella pleads not guilty appeared first on KESQ.
Evacuations continue in San Jacinto from strong pool chemical smell
A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes.
Why Are Police Stifling the Investigation Into 3 Teens Who Vanished From a Controversial Residential Treatment Facility?
John Inman, Blake Pursley, and Daniel Yuen disappeared from a CEDU facility decades ago. Now, questions swirl about the relationship San Bernardino police had with the shuttered group home The post Why Are Police Stifling the Investigation Into 3 Teens Who Vanished From a Controversial Residential Treatment Facility? appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
z1077fm.com
Measure K Transit Occupancy Tax Information Sessions in Yucca Valley
The Town of Yucca Valley is holding a series of information sessions for voters who will asked to consider Measure K on November’s ballot. If enacted, Measure K will adjust the existing Transient Occupancy Tax from 7% to 12 % and is only applied to individuals staying in hotels, motels, and short-term vacation rentals and lodging within Yucca Valley.
