Toms River Halloween parade, deemed world's second largest, set for tonight
The second-largest Halloween parade in the world, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, is right here in New Jersey.
Comfi Breakfast & Lunch in Old Bridge closes; Belmar location to reopen in 5 weeks
Residents of Old Bridge told News 12 they were devastated to hear that Comfi Breakfast & Lunch was closing after nine years.
Halloween on a Monday? No problem for Rockville Centre trick-or-treaters
The added amount of candy seekers comes as a surprise as the holiday fell on a Monday this year.
News 12
'I saw an orange blur' - Pumpkin shatters moving vehicle's windshield in Hauppauge
A pumpkin smashed a moving vehicle's windshield in Suffolk County early Sunday. The incident happened at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on Townline Road in Hauppauge when someone in a separate car going the opposite direction thew the pumpkin. "I saw an orange blur, glass shattered, I closed my eyes, flashed...
New bakery opens its doors in Mamaroneck
The pastry chef has worked for clients like the Yankees in the past, and continues to grow her business.
Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold at Brooklyn’s Broadway Mini Market Deli
A lucky person bought a winning Take 5 lottery ticket Saturday worth $20,000 at Broadway Mini Market Deli in Brooklyn.
'Farina Family Frightmare' brings 200 feet of terror to Mercer County
If one haunted house just isn't enough for you, head over to Hamilton Township.
NYPD: Shots fired in Brownsville on Halloween night
One employee at a local wine and liquor store told News 12 he heard five shots ring out before people started to run.
Funeral held today for 4 victims of Bronx house fire
A Bronx community is in mourning following a tragic house fire in Claremont that killed four people, including a 10-month-old baby. Funeral arrangements for the victims are being held today in Brooklyn.
Teen seriously hurt after falling off moving SUV in Deer Park
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on West 4th Street between Grand Boulevard and Park Avenue.
Authorities: At least 8 cars stolen in Westchester County over the weekend
Police in Hastings, Tarrytown, Ardsley and Greenburgh are investigating individual incidents where cars were left unlocked or unattended and stolen.
Deer rescued from backyard pool by Warwick firefighters
The deer somehow squeezed her way into the corner of the liner of the pool.
Home energy sales tax to be suspended for Westchester residents
Westchester residents will be able to save money on energy bills for this upcoming winter.
Police: At least 8 cars stolen from Rivertown communities over the weekend
Police in Hastings, Tarrytown, Ardsley and Greenburgh are investigating individual incidents where cars were left unlocked or unattended and stolen.
Bridgeport woman turns anguish of her mother's murder into community beautification effort
A Bridgeport woman whose mother was murdered nine years ago says she's turning "the pain of that experience into pure positivity through public service."
Police: 2 wanted in string of Brooklyn cab robberies
Police are searching for the two men who they say are connected to a string of local cab robberies in Brooklyn.
1 man seriously hurt after fire rips through home in Patchogue
Fire officials say the blaze broke out in the basement of a home on Evans Street just before 8:30 a.m.
NYPD: Suspect wanted for grabbing woman's behind in Brooklyn building
The NYPD is searching for the suspect of a forcible touching incident that took place Sept. 25 near Farragut Road and East 35th Street in Brooklyn.
Police: Man breaks into New Brunswick home, ‘inappropriately touched’ women
Police say that the incident happened at a house on Central Avenue. The first incident occurred on Oct. 29 around 3 a.m. The second incident happened on Oct. 30 around 2 a.m.
Playing With Fire: Years of ignored fire code violations push Rockland to crisis point
Decades of defiance and ignored safety warnings regarding fire and building code violations have reached a crisis point in Rockland County.
