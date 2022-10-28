Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
Meet ROXY, The New Dog Mayor of Morongo Valley
The results are in for Morongo Valley’s first dog mayor, announced on Saturday by Fire Chief James Brakebill at Morongo Valley’s Halloween Extravaganza. Ladies and gentlemen, meet Roxy, the new dog mayor of Morongo Valley!. Owned by Allison Nikyar of American Fuel and Food, Roxy is the shop...
z1077fm.com
Twentynine Palms Planning Commission meeting tonight cancelled (11/01)
The regularly scheduled meeting of the Twentynine Palms Planning Commission scheduled for tonight has been cancelled. The Planning Commission will next in on November 15.
thepalmspringspost.com
Residents seeking help to convert lawns to desert landscape will get more help than anticipated
Palm Springs residents will get help converting their lawns to drought-resistant landscaping, and it will be more assistance than anticipated. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously during its regular meeting Oct. 27 to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) that will see homeowners and HOAs qualify for a combined $6 per square foot to rid their residences of grass. DWA will assist in managing the matching funds.
z1077fm.com
The Twentynine Palms Art Gallery announces their Holiday Market Nov. 26
Members of the Twentynine Palms Art Gallery announces their Holiday Market slated for November 26th. The Twentynine Palms Art Gallery’s annual Holiday Market is back and offering booth spaces! The open air event will be held November 26th and is now seeking submissions for artist booths. Pricing per space...
z1077fm.com
The Town-wide Beautification Program Update is on the agenda for the Yucca Valley Town Council meeting
The Yucca Valley Town Council will meet tonight to discuss the Town-wide Beautification Program and other business. First on the agenda for tonight’s Town Council meeting is the Copper Mountain Community College Update presentation by the Superintendent/President, Dr. Daren Otten. In addition, the Council will receive a Community Services Department Update for Fall/Winter 22-23 and the Investment Portfolio Update.
citynewsgroup.com
Words from a Donkey Whisperer
Donkeys are reputed to have been ridden by humans long before they rode horses. Reportedly, donkeys were first brought to the western hemisphere on the second ship of Christopher Columbus. At the end of the 17th century, donkeys migrated to the United States; they were used less; however, their capacity to go far distances without water continued to make donkeys very useful to humans. This was especially true across long desert stretches where no roads existed. As we humans have too often done with our animals, we began to abandon donkeys. Rather than creating a neutering program to prevent an overpopulation of donkeys, we often did nothing.
newsmirror.net
Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare
For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
foxla.com
Halloween haunted house for terminally ill girl reopens at new location after problems with first address
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The Caitlin Manor Haunted House in San Bernardino has reopened at a new location after city officials shut down the previous location due to a permit issue. The haunted house is now hosted out of 648 W. 4th Street in San Bernardino. The haunted house was...
Greener grass with less water? New batch of water-saving grasses showing great promise
UC Riverside has bred grass to better adapt to California's climate for decades, but they've recently hit on a new strain that might be the best yet.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Canyon Lake Home, Injures Occupants
A fire erupted Monday in a Canyon Lake home, injuring the two occupants and damaging the attic and roof. The blaze was reported about 12:55 p.m. in the 23000 block of Canyon Lake Drive North, near Cove View Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple county engine crews...
14-year-old Desert Hot Springs girl missing since Saturday
A teenage girl from Desert Hot Springs has been missing since Saturday, Oct. 29. Sakura Blankenship, 14, was last seen on Saturday at around 1:14 p.m. when she left her house to for a walk, according to her family. Blankenship has dark brown eyes and black hair in braided cornrows. She also has braces and The post 14-year-old Desert Hot Springs girl missing since Saturday appeared first on KESQ.
sbcfire.org
San Bernardino County Fire Dedicates a New Fire Engine In Joshua Tree!
JOSHUA TREE, CA – In celebration of the new replacement fire engine in Joshua Tree, San Bernardino County Fire welcomed members of the community to Fire Station 36 to participate in the customary tradition of transferring water from “old to new.”. Children from the community participated in a...
Big Bear Snow Play kicks off winter season with snow-tubing
With winter just around the corner, and ideal conditions for making snow, Big Bear Snow Play opened up its 2022-23 season on Saturday with two full-length “snow-tubing” runs. The recreation resort in Big Bear Lake shared videos of some tubers getting in an early run on the fresh powder of two large snow runs. Big […]
vvng.com
UPDATE: Murder victim identified as a senior at Silverado High School in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homicide investigation is underway after a 17-year-old was killed Sunday night in Victorville. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG deputies responded to a man-down call at 11:00 p.m., they arrived and found a deceased male at the corner of Jade Road and Purple Sage Drive.
foxla.com
22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana couple will be celebrating 70th wedding anniversary on Nov. 1
Ted and Donna Mattson will be celebrating a major milestone on Nov. 1 — their 70th wedding anniversary. They have lived in Fontana since 1955 and were originally from Drayton, N.D. They were married in East Grand Forks on Nov. 1, 1952. An in-home celebration with friends and family...
A power outage reported in the Yucca Valley area Sunday night
There are reports of a power outage in the Yucca Valley area. Southern California Edison confirms the outage started around 6:30 Sunday night and it is affecting more than 3,500 customers. They expect power to be restored at 1:30 a.m. Monday. No word on the cause of the outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for The post A power outage reported in the Yucca Valley area Sunday night appeared first on KESQ.
A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto
A paraglider whose lightweight recreation inflatable aircraft fell to the ground in San Jacinto today was hospitalized, fire officials said. Firefighters responded at 11:02 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Soboba Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside. The paraglider was found 250 feet up a hillside and taken to a hospital. His condition was The post A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Knife-Wielding Woman Suspected of Armed Robbery, Attempting to Hijack Two Trucks in Downtown Joshua Tree
A knife-wielding woman is suspected of attempting hijack two different trucks and robbing a residence in Downtown Joshua Tree on Friday morning (October 28). Just before 8 a.m, Sheriffs report that an unidentified woman attempted to open the door of a truck in the parking lot of Casteneda’s restaurant in Joshua Tree. The truck belonged to one of the restaurant’s employees, and when the employee confronted the woman, she threatened them with a 3-inch pocket knife and demanded the keys to car, which the employee did not have. Another employee came outside and attempted to intervene, and the woman asked the second employee for keys they did not have. The woman then left on foot, heading east.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Rialto man found shot to death in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was found dead by police Sunday after being shot. Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
