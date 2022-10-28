ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucca Valley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
z1077fm.com

Meet ROXY, The New Dog Mayor of Morongo Valley

The results are in for Morongo Valley’s first dog mayor, announced on Saturday by Fire Chief James Brakebill at Morongo Valley’s Halloween Extravaganza. Ladies and gentlemen, meet Roxy, the new dog mayor of Morongo Valley!. Owned by Allison Nikyar of American Fuel and Food, Roxy is the shop...
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Residents seeking help to convert lawns to desert landscape will get more help than anticipated

Palm Springs residents will get help converting their lawns to drought-resistant landscaping, and it will be more assistance than anticipated. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously during its regular meeting Oct. 27 to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) that will see homeowners and HOAs qualify for a combined $6 per square foot to rid their residences of grass. DWA will assist in managing the matching funds.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

The Town-wide Beautification Program Update is on the agenda for the Yucca Valley Town Council meeting

The Yucca Valley Town Council will meet tonight to discuss the Town-wide Beautification Program and other business. First on the agenda for tonight’s Town Council meeting is the Copper Mountain Community College Update presentation by the Superintendent/President, Dr. Daren Otten. In addition, the Council will receive a Community Services Department Update for Fall/Winter 22-23 and the Investment Portfolio Update.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Words from a Donkey Whisperer

Donkeys are reputed to have been ridden by humans long before they rode horses. Reportedly, donkeys were first brought to the western hemisphere on the second ship of Christopher Columbus. At the end of the 17th century, donkeys migrated to the United States; they were used less; however, their capacity to go far distances without water continued to make donkeys very useful to humans. This was especially true across long desert stretches where no roads existed. As we humans have too often done with our animals, we began to abandon donkeys. Rather than creating a neutering program to prevent an overpopulation of donkeys, we often did nothing.
LOMA LINDA, CA
newsmirror.net

Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare

For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
YUCAIPA, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Canyon Lake Home, Injures Occupants

A fire erupted Monday in a Canyon Lake home, injuring the two occupants and damaging the attic and roof. The blaze was reported about 12:55 p.m. in the 23000 block of Canyon Lake Drive North, near Cove View Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple county engine crews...
CANYON LAKE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

14-year-old Desert Hot Springs girl missing since Saturday

A teenage girl from Desert Hot Springs has been missing since Saturday, Oct. 29. Sakura Blankenship, 14, was last seen on Saturday at around 1:14 p.m. when she left her house to for a walk, according to her family. Blankenship has dark brown eyes and black hair in braided cornrows. She also has braces and The post 14-year-old Desert Hot Springs girl missing since Saturday appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Big Bear Snow Play kicks off winter season with snow-tubing

With winter just around the corner, and ideal conditions for making snow, Big Bear Snow Play opened up its 2022-23 season on Saturday with two full-length “snow-tubing” runs. The recreation resort in Big Bear Lake shared videos of some tubers getting in an early run on the fresh powder of two large snow runs. Big […]
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
foxla.com

22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
PASADENA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana couple will be celebrating 70th wedding anniversary on Nov. 1

Ted and Donna Mattson will be celebrating a major milestone on Nov. 1 — their 70th wedding anniversary. They have lived in Fontana since 1955 and were originally from Drayton, N.D. They were married in East Grand Forks on Nov. 1, 1952. An in-home celebration with friends and family...
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A power outage reported in the Yucca Valley area Sunday night

There are reports of a power outage in the Yucca Valley area. Southern California Edison confirms the outage started around 6:30 Sunday night and it is affecting more than 3,500 customers. They expect power to be restored at 1:30 a.m. Monday. No word on the cause of the outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for The post A power outage reported in the Yucca Valley area Sunday night appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto

A paraglider whose lightweight recreation inflatable aircraft fell to the ground in San Jacinto today was hospitalized, fire officials said. Firefighters responded at 11:02 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Soboba Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside. The paraglider was found 250 feet up a hillside and taken to a hospital. His condition was The post A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
z1077fm.com

Knife-Wielding Woman Suspected of Armed Robbery, Attempting to Hijack Two Trucks in Downtown Joshua Tree

A knife-wielding woman is suspected of attempting hijack two different trucks and robbing a residence in Downtown Joshua Tree on Friday morning (October 28). Just before 8 a.m, Sheriffs report that an unidentified woman attempted to open the door of a truck in the parking lot of Casteneda’s restaurant in Joshua Tree. The truck belonged to one of the restaurant’s employees, and when the employee confronted the woman, she threatened them with a 3-inch pocket knife and demanded the keys to car, which the employee did not have. Another employee came outside and attempted to intervene, and the woman asked the second employee for keys they did not have. The woman then left on foot, heading east.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Rialto man found shot to death in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was found dead by police Sunday after being shot. Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy