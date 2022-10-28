Read full article on original website
Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –(wire reports) The Southeastern Conference has announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Nov. 12 home football game vs. Alabama, with the contest televised on CBS. It will be the 70th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Alabama dating back to 1894. Ole Miss (8-1,...
LSU players embracing the moment Alabama matchup offers
For all of the yards, touchdowns and accolades LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has racked up over the last three years, he’s never played in a moment this big since joining the program three years ago. The first time since 2019, LSU is playing a meaningful game in November...
Cameron Latu relishes summer TEU invite, strives to block better
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama’s Cameron Latu was one of three college tight ends that were invited to the second-annual Tight End University event for players at his position in the NFL. Joined by Michigan’s Erick All and Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer as part of the TEU Freshmen Class,...
Off The Dribble: Initial thoughts about Ole Miss' preseason win over UWG
Well, here we are, after a game that ultimately didn't make Ole Miss 1-0 at the end of Tuesday night. Was this game necessary? Absolutely, especially with a game that actually counts right around the corner. It's more film for this team to learn from and an indicator of where this team in certain areas and where certain players are individually.
Gallery | Check out the action from the Rebels win over West Georgia
Ole Miss men’s basketball showed off a roster full of new additions, and some returners picked up right where they left off in a 91-62 exhibition victory for the Rebels over West Georgia at SJB Pavilion on Tuesday night. Ole Miss sports eight new faces for the 2022-23 season,...
Lane Kiffin questions Texas A&M injury timeouts, says Ole Miss football took Jimbo Fisher remarks 'personally'
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It goes without saying that Lane Kiffin enjoyed every second of Ole Miss coming out on top against Texas A&M Saturday night at Kyle Field in College Station. Kiffin's Rebels ran right through the Aggie defense to the tune 390 rushing yards in a 31-28 victory, and when the dust settled, Kiffin didn't hesitate to take shot or two at Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher stemming from comments Fisher made earlier in the year.
Rebels try to heal up on bye week, Lane Kiffin on recruiting and a cold shoulder from Jimbo Fisher
Ole Miss is in unfamilair waters, and it's not just because the Rebels are in contention for the SEC West title this late in the season. Ole Miss has an open date on Saturday before hosting Alabama in a game with conference and national implications on Nov. 12. And it presents the Rebels a chance to rest and heal after nine straight games to start the season, a ledger in which they have navigated with an 8-1 record.
