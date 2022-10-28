ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –(wire reports) The Southeastern Conference has announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Nov. 12 home football game vs. Alabama, with the contest televised on CBS. It will be the 70th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Alabama dating back to 1894. Ole Miss (8-1,...
Off The Dribble: Initial thoughts about Ole Miss' preseason win over UWG

Well, here we are, after a game that ultimately didn't make Ole Miss 1-0 at the end of Tuesday night. Was this game necessary? Absolutely, especially with a game that actually counts right around the corner. It's more film for this team to learn from and an indicator of where this team in certain areas and where certain players are individually.
Lane Kiffin questions Texas A&M injury timeouts, says Ole Miss football took Jimbo Fisher remarks 'personally'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It goes without saying that Lane Kiffin enjoyed every second of Ole Miss coming out on top against Texas A&M Saturday night at Kyle Field in College Station. Kiffin's Rebels ran right through the Aggie defense to the tune 390 rushing yards in a 31-28 victory, and when the dust settled, Kiffin didn't hesitate to take shot or two at Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher stemming from comments Fisher made earlier in the year.
Rebels try to heal up on bye week, Lane Kiffin on recruiting and a cold shoulder from Jimbo Fisher

Ole Miss is in unfamilair waters, and it's not just because the Rebels are in contention for the SEC West title this late in the season. Ole Miss has an open date on Saturday before hosting Alabama in a game with conference and national implications on Nov. 12. And it presents the Rebels a chance to rest and heal after nine straight games to start the season, a ledger in which they have navigated with an 8-1 record.
