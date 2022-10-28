Read full article on original website
Related
We Love Cussin’, 3 Texas Cities Among Top 10 For Swearing in the U.S.
Who loves to cuss? Here in Texas the answer is basically all of us. But according to a new study, folks in Dallas, TX really f#ckin' love it. And who wouldn't? It just feels good. You do know that it's been proven by science, that people who cuss regularly are...
Bright Lights On Display At Texas Drive-Thru Christmas Light Parks
The opening lyric of 'Deep In The Heart Of Texas' goes, "The stars at night are big and bright, (clap four times in your head!) deep in the heart of Texas," and at Christmas time those stars are accompanied by millions of twinkling Christmas lights. Millions of Christmas lights will soon be adorning the eves on our Texas homes, businesses, and landscaping and shining bright just like the stars over Texas.
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
cw39.com
What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be painted on a fence post, tree or somewhere else, you may not know what it means. While the unusual sight may make a nice backdrop for a photo, it’s also...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Click2Houston.com
Texas’ plan to provide water for a growing population virtually ignores climate change
ZAPATA — This small South Texas border community 200 miles southwest of San Antonio hugs one of the largest reservoirs in Texas, along what was once one of the nation’s mightiest rivers. But on a hot summer day in mid-August, Zapata was dangerously close to running out of water.
Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas
One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
A week into early voting, which counties in Texas are seeing the highest turnout?
After a full week of early voting, almost 3 million Texans have cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election.
101.5 KNUE
Beware of the Sofia’s Scam That Could Be in East Texas Soon
Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway, as we've seen with scammers using Texas Roadhouse, or pretend to be homeless to collect money from unsuspecting East Texans like what happened in Longview or even tugging at your heart strings thinking you're helping a young life with a life saving surgery. Its a scam that's going around the country called Sofia's Scam and here is how it works and how to avoid it.
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Texas, based on recent election results
No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994. But the margin between Republicans and Democrats in recent years has been narrowing.
Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a good deal too!
KXAN
Which exotic animals are illegal to own in Texas?
(NEXSTAR) — Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my!. With cultural icons and celebrities further cementing the idea of exotic animal ownership as a form of status, it’s no wonder some people are curious about which exotic animals they’re allowed to keep as pets. But owning exotic animals...
Houston Chronicle
The 6 Most Haunted Places All Across Texas
Each October, cooler temperatures and falling leaves are met with the strange but accepted practice that, all over the country, people will dress up in costumes, watch horrifying movies and try to scare the bejesus out of each other. It’s a time-honored tradition magnified by tales of haunted locales — places with grisly histories, unexplained phenomena and just plain spooky occurrences reported by countless people over the decades.
KHOU
Tropical update: Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean | No threat to Texas
KHOU 11 Meteorologist Tim Pandajis is tracking Tropical Storm Lisa as it moves across the Caribbean. It's not expected to impact Texas.
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for Beto
Voters in Houston were surprised this weekend to see former Saturday Night Live star Will Ferrell knocking on their door. The actor and comedian was in Houston to help campaign for the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke.
Number of Texans using medical marijuana growing
For the last 18 months, we have seen a significant increase in the growth of patients within the program, approximately averaging about a 10 percent month-over-month growth,” Chief Wayne Mueller of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
myfoxzone.com
Gov. Abbott open to expanding gambling options in Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As election day draws near, Governor Greg Abbott appears to be opening the door for the expansion of gambling in Texas. It's something he used to be against. Abbott's Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, has been in favor of doing something to open gambling in our...
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0