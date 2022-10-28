ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Bright Lights On Display At Texas Drive-Thru Christmas Light Parks

The opening lyric of 'Deep In The Heart Of Texas' goes, "The stars at night are big and bright, (clap four times in your head!) deep in the heart of Texas," and at Christmas time those stars are accompanied by millions of twinkling Christmas lights. Millions of Christmas lights will soon be adorning the eves on our Texas homes, businesses, and landscaping and shining bright just like the stars over Texas.
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be painted on a fence post, tree or somewhere else, you may not know what it means. While the unusual sight may make a nice backdrop for a photo, it’s also...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas

One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
Beware of the Sofia’s Scam That Could Be in East Texas Soon

Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway, as we've seen with scammers using Texas Roadhouse, or pretend to be homeless to collect money from unsuspecting East Texans like what happened in Longview or even tugging at your heart strings thinking you're helping a young life with a life saving surgery. Its a scam that's going around the country called Sofia's Scam and here is how it works and how to avoid it.
Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas

Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
Which exotic animals are illegal to own in Texas?

(NEXSTAR) — Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my!. With cultural icons and celebrities further cementing the idea of exotic animal ownership as a form of status, it’s no wonder some people are curious about which exotic animals they’re allowed to keep as pets. But owning exotic animals...
The 6 Most Haunted Places All Across Texas

Each October, cooler temperatures and falling leaves are met with the strange but accepted practice that, all over the country, people will dress up in costumes, watch horrifying movies and try to scare the bejesus out of each other. It’s a time-honored tradition magnified by tales of haunted locales — places with grisly histories, unexplained phenomena and just plain spooky occurrences reported by countless people over the decades.
Gov. Abbott open to expanding gambling options in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As election day draws near, Governor Greg Abbott appears to be opening the door for the expansion of gambling in Texas. It's something he used to be against. Abbott's Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, has been in favor of doing something to open gambling in our...
