The Crimson Tide continued to show its dominance on Saturday with a pair of shutout victories over Wallace State (6-0) and Birmingham Southern (10-0). While no home runs were blasted out of Rhoads Stadium this week, the Tide still proved that its hitting ability is something that other teams will need to watch out for come the 2023 season. All four of Alabama's pitchers stepped into the circle, allowing only three hits and one walk over a combined 14.0 innings pitched.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO