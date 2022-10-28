ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

theonefeather.com

Police Commission addresses elk shootings and radio communications

SNOWBIRD – The Cherokee Police Commission met in Snowbird at the Jacob Cornsilk Complex for their Thursday, Oct. 20 meeting. There were two guests to the meeting, the first being Natural Resource Enforcement (NRE) Sergeant Jonah Bird. He was there to discuss NRE issues, as well as to read the monthly report offered by the Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD). Bird provided the report in place of a CIPD representative.
CHEROKEE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas

I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
HIGHLANDS, NC
WLOS.com

Slain longtime educator who 'made a difference' remembered during celebration of life

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — The Sylva community came together to honor the life of a mountain educator Saturday, Oct. 29. On Friday, Oct. 21, News 13 first reported about the murder of 68-year-old Lambert Wilson outside his Cherokee motel. According to Swain County Schools, Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the El Camino Motel he owned.
SYLVA, NC
mynews13.com

Fast Growing utilization at Asheville Regional Airport

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Business is booming at Asheville Regional Airport, and it is adding new developments to keep up with all the growth and demand. AVL is on track with new growth plans for a terminal expansion that will begin in 2023 that provides benefits for travelers. These growth plans will also focus on customer parking, according to a news release from the airport.
ASHEVILLE, NC
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Lake Lure, North Carolina, USA By Debbie Rubin

An especially brilliantly bright and beautiful morning on the lake. I was mesmerized by all of the colors. As I searched for a composition, I noted that the boathouse took on the colors of the reflections upon the water. I used my tripod and tried to catch the glow on the water while the breeze slowed to a minimum. The photosynthesis was at work and changed the colors to this mixture of yellows, oranges and reds. Soon, all of the greens will be gone.
LAKE LURE, NC
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
towncarolina.com

Scandinavian Meets Appalachian

Wrong Way River Lodge and Cabins brings charming lodging with premium features to West Asheville. West Asheville is home to many restaurants and bars I like to frequent—The Admiral and Jargon immediately come to mind, as well as Dobra Tea and Sunny Point Cafe. But unless you book an Airbnb, staying in West Asheville tends to be generic and modest, at best. However, the addition of Wrong Way River Lodge and Cabins feels like a new page for the district.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

Haunted Tri-Cities: The Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Roan Mountain is a location of unparalleled natural beauty, and the site plays host to century-old stories of strange noises in the wind. Described by some as an angelic choir or wails of the damned, the Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain sticks with all visitors who hear it. “Folk tales […]
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN

