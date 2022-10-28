Read full article on original website
Most of Western North Carolina’s ARPA funds have been decided. What about the remaining millions of dollars?
More than $26 million remains in pandemic recovery money in Western North Carolina. Four governments must decide how to spend the remaining millions before the end of 2024.
WLOS.com
Asheville has highest cost of living of North Carolina cities, report says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new cost of living report again puts Asheville as the highest in North Carolina. The report is the result of a survey by C2ER (Council of Community Economic Research), a Virginia-based research firm. It confirms the increases in the cost of living in Asheville...
theonefeather.com
Police Commission addresses elk shootings and radio communications
SNOWBIRD – The Cherokee Police Commission met in Snowbird at the Jacob Cornsilk Complex for their Thursday, Oct. 20 meeting. There were two guests to the meeting, the first being Natural Resource Enforcement (NRE) Sergeant Jonah Bird. He was there to discuss NRE issues, as well as to read the monthly report offered by the Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD). Bird provided the report in place of a CIPD representative.
WLOS.com
Asheville GreenWorks makes 400 native trees available for 'adoption' at Halloween event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville GreenWorks made 400 native trees available for adoption to Buncombe County residents on Sunday, Oct. 30. In 2019, the organization set the goal of restoring the tree canopy to 50% by 2040. So far, GreenWorks has planted about 900 trees on public and private...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
WLOS.com
Active Aging Center would be 'one-stop-shop' for seniors, but commissioners have concerns
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners are considering a proposal for a state-of-the-art senior center in Asheville. The proposed Active Aging Center would be a place that offered multiple services that benefit seniors throughout the area. Stoney Blevins, the director of the county's health and human services...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas
I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
bpr.org
Franklin to study feasibility of converting old Angel Medical Center into senior housing
There is a plan forming for the old Angel Medical Center building in Macon County, after a new hospital opened in Franklin in September. Plans for the old hospital building in downtown Franklin have been up in the air for almost five years. Franklin Town Manager Aime Owens says the...
WLOS.com
Slain longtime educator who 'made a difference' remembered during celebration of life
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — The Sylva community came together to honor the life of a mountain educator Saturday, Oct. 29. On Friday, Oct. 21, News 13 first reported about the murder of 68-year-old Lambert Wilson outside his Cherokee motel. According to Swain County Schools, Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the El Camino Motel he owned.
mynews13.com
Fast Growing utilization at Asheville Regional Airport
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Business is booming at Asheville Regional Airport, and it is adding new developments to keep up with all the growth and demand. AVL is on track with new growth plans for a terminal expansion that will begin in 2023 that provides benefits for travelers. These growth plans will also focus on customer parking, according to a news release from the airport.
WLOS.com
Beer, gingerbread and everything in between. Mark these November events on your calendar
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — November can feel like it's simply an extension of the Christmas/holiday season, and many events scheduled this month reflect that. But there are still some things for those not quite ready to hear "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on a loop for the next two months.
This Is The Best Candy Store In North Carolina
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in North Carolina.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Lake Lure, North Carolina, USA By Debbie Rubin
An especially brilliantly bright and beautiful morning on the lake. I was mesmerized by all of the colors. As I searched for a composition, I noted that the boathouse took on the colors of the reflections upon the water. I used my tripod and tried to catch the glow on the water while the breeze slowed to a minimum. The photosynthesis was at work and changed the colors to this mixture of yellows, oranges and reds. Soon, all of the greens will be gone.
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina lawmakers call for DOJ investigation into Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than two weeks after the president of a historically Black university said she was "outraged" about an Upstate traffic stop involving students and staff from her school, state lawmakers are calling for a federal investigation into the matter. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright has also...
towncarolina.com
Scandinavian Meets Appalachian
Wrong Way River Lodge and Cabins brings charming lodging with premium features to West Asheville. West Asheville is home to many restaurants and bars I like to frequent—The Admiral and Jargon immediately come to mind, as well as Dobra Tea and Sunny Point Cafe. But unless you book an Airbnb, staying in West Asheville tends to be generic and modest, at best. However, the addition of Wrong Way River Lodge and Cabins feels like a new page for the district.
Vanished in the Mountains || Mike Hearon's disappearance still haunts Happy Valley a decade later
HAPPY VALLEY, Tenn. — Michael Edwin Hearon vanished on August 23, 2008. Despite efforts from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the Happy Valley community, web sleuths, and close friends and family members, Mike has not been located. Mike is one of nearly 200 people who seemingly vanished in East...
21-Year-Old Hunter Downs Giant 695-Pound Black Bear in Western North Carolina
21-year-old, Caleb Henry, of Fines Creek, North Carolina, recently killed an absolutely massive black bear. On October 17, the opening day of bear season, he and his friend Lucas Teague took their bear dogs hunting in Haywood County. That day. Teague shot his first-ever bear—a 475-pound dandy. The next...
I-40 to see months of traffic jams again near Asheville as crews replace old bridges with ones that also help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
Haunted Tri-Cities: The Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain
ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Roan Mountain is a location of unparalleled natural beauty, and the site plays host to century-old stories of strange noises in the wind. Described by some as an angelic choir or wails of the damned, the Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain sticks with all visitors who hear it. “Folk tales […]
